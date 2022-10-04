ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

psychologytoday.com

Effects of Gaslighting on Someone With Borderline Personality Disorder

Gaslighting is hurtful to others and destructive to relationships. Gaslighting is particularly hurtful to individuals with symptoms of BPD. Targets of gaslighting can protect themselves by identifying gaslighting and not taking it personally. Being the target of gaslighting is a painful experience for everybody, but individuals with symptoms of borderline...
MENTAL HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Optical illusion: The first thing you see says a lot about you

There are only a few things that cause massive internet frenzy and those include pimple popping, ingrown hair removal, Andrew Tate, and optical illusions. We’re gonna focus on the latter. Why you may ask. Well, unlike the above-mentioned, optical illusions are simple, fun, unproblematic and are not filled with puss.
MENTAL HEALTH
sciencealert.com

The Mysterious Phenomenon of Déjà Vu Is Finally Closer to Being Explained

Have you ever had that weird feeling that you've experienced the same exact situation before, even though that's impossible?. Sometimes it can even seem like you're reliving something that already happened. This phenomenon, known as déjà vu, has puzzled philosophers, neurologists, and writers for a very long time.
SCIENCE
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Has Cheating Occured In Your Relationship?

The thought of cheating was completely baffling to me when I was younger. Stories would reach my ears of men and women that would stay with their unfaithful partners and I secretly considered them weak and pathetic. The very idea of staying with someone who cheated seemed so absolutely insane to me that I swore up and down that I would never end up in that situation.
AOL Corp

What is my love language? Understanding the five types of love languages.

Maybe you have heard someone say they have a "love language." Indeed, love is more than just a four letter word, and when it comes to love, we all communicate the feeling differently. Some people prefer to express their affection through handwritten letters. Others are more appreciative if their significant other cooks dinner for date night.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Please, Do Not Trust Your Feelings

Feelings, while real, often distort our understanding of what is actually happening and what we need. Our feelings are often rooted in personally historical events and emotional tendencies, rather than responses to the here-and-now. We develop power and effectiveness when we interrogate our feelings, understand them holistically, and cultivate wisdom.
HEALTH
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Examples Of Damaging Communication In Relationships

Have you ever been in a situation where you observed a couple and it was absolutely cringe-worthy how they were talking to each other?. Every time I’m in a situation where I observe a toxic back-and-forth exchange I am reminded that if you aren’t communicating in the right way it can be detrimental to your relationship.
psychologytoday.com

Feel Like a Burden to Others? 6 Signs of Dependence Schema

Those with dependency schema may feel incapable of handling one or more important elements of living an independent adult life. Young adults suffering from dependence schema are often given the pop diagnosis of “failure-to-launch syndrome.”. Telling the people you depend on that you would like to become more independent...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Putting Relationships First?

Some clients have stated that they don’t feel pressured to use the preponderance of their life force in searching for the “right one.”. These particular clients focus on being real, how to live the most fulfilling life, and how that will make them value others in a new way.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Well+Good

12 Houses in Astrology: Understand a New Level of Your Zodiac Sign

So you've memorized all the attributes of your sun, moon, and rising signs—and maybe you're even planning your workouts in accordance with your Mars sign and using your Venus sign to suss out potential partners. Ready for the next level of zodiac mastery? Learning about the different houses in astrology can provide you with a much deeper level of insight into your chart.
LIFESTYLE
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Be Aware When Interacting With A Covert Narcissist

When we hear the word narcissist it usually surfaces images of a conceited individual who loves their own reflection and bragging about their accomplishments. Yet what many people don’t realize is that narcissistic personality disorder is not created equal nor does it manifest in the same way from one narcissist to another.
psychologytoday.com

The Rebellion of the Psychopath

Psychopaths are rebellious, and their rebellion is often evident from the earliest age. Their rebellion against society’s norms for human behavior is rooted in mind, body, and soul. Psychopaths have an incapacity for love, show no remorse, and have no conscience.1 Not only is the psychopath emotionally immature, but...
MENTAL HEALTH

