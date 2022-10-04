Read full article on original website
Knoxville home once owned by hero of Coal Creek disaster up for sale
North Broadway Ave., a house stands that was once owned by a dedicated Tennessee Coal Miner, nicknamed "Lead Man."
Black substance found at Sevierville Mexican grill
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Mexican restaurant in Sevierville earned the lowest score in the most recent round of health inspections with nearly half a dozen risk factor violations checked off in the report. The grade is a 72 at La Catra-Chada Mexican and Latino Grill, at 737 Dolly Parton Parkway in Sevierville. Catrachada Mexican […]
Knoxville veteran, pillar of the community laid to rest
A Korean War and Vietnam War veteran has been laid to rest after struggling with stage four pancreatic cancer.
WATE
TN Veteran’s Home hiring many positions
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Serve the men and women that have served for you. The Ben Atchley Tennessee State Veteran’s Home provides care, aid, and other resources to honorably discharged veterans and their families’. From long-term care to physical and emotional therapy, one of their four locations are ready and equipped to work with you.
North Knoxville revitalization fueled by growing businesses
Knoxville added about 2,000 new residents last year. With more people comes more job opportunities and new developments.
Beaver Dams causing problems in Campbell County community
WHITE OAK, Tenn. (WATE) — Beavers are causing huge problems for the White Oak community in Campbell County. The unusual issue was reported about two weeks ago to County Mayor Jack Lynch by a resident who owns land in the area. “A man named David Marlow came and had a discussion with me and I […]
WATE
‘UT legend’ & Friends of Smokies President honored with Heroes of Southern Appalachia Award
NORRIS, Tenn. (WATE) — The Museum of Appalachia honored two men with the “Heroes of Southern Appalachia” award. Dr. Joseph E. Johnson and James M. Hart were celebrated during an October 1 event at the museum. Each Hero of Southern Appalachia award is given to a person of Southern Appalachian heritage, who embodies the spirit of the region with characteristics of perseverance, fortitude, self-reliance, and service. The museum looks for people whose accomplishments have brought greater awareness and understanding of Appalachian culture.
Jones Cove Road bridge in Sevier County to partially reopen
Repairs to the previously collapsed bridge on Jones Cove Road in Sevier County could have the road partially opening as soon as next month.
TN Rep. Ron Gant injured in Hardeman County wreck
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Tennessee State Representative Ron Gant was injured in a car wreck in Hardeman County Wednesday evening. According to the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office, the two-vehicle accident happened on Highway 18 south at 6 p.m. One car reportedly crossed a lane of traffic and struck the other. One driver was pronounced dead. That […]
Sevier County reentry program gives ex-offenders a second chance
Sevier County Sheriff’s Office has started a new program to help people successfully reenter society after serving time in prison.
East Tennessee native killed in Turks and Caicos shooting
A man with Knoxville area roots who worked as a realtor in Arlington, Va. has been killed in the Turks and Caicos Islands, a British Caribbean territory while returning from an excursion, according to reports.
‘I’ll keep fighting till the end’: Knoxville family still searching for answers in son’s death
The family recently renewed their reward money that is now up to $20,000.
Former THP Trooper reportedly spotted in Florida after going missing; car located near beach
The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office in Florida has since put out an alert about the missing man. On Wednesday, the department posted on Facebook, saying Briggs' car was found at the boardwalk on Okaloosa Island on Tuesday.
Knoxville parents struggle to find residential care for autistic son
The parents of a 20-year-old disabled man are wondering how long it will take the state to find their son residential care.
Man with ties to East Tennessee killed in ‘targeted attack’ in Turks and Caicos
CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — What was supposed to be a 40th birthday celebration in the Turks and Caicos Islands turned into a deadly mishap after who police said were armed gang members fired at a vehicle returning from an excursion. Inside that car was Kent Carter. He was born and raised in Anderson County before […]
Woman indicted on charges in 2021 fatal hit-and-run in Knoxville
A Lenoir City woman accused of leaving the scene of a deadly crash in September 2021 has been indicted by a grand jury on charges related to the case in Knox County.
Teen charged in fatal Knoxville apartment shooting
The Knoxville Police Department on Thursday announced new charges brought against teen detained at the scene of a fatal shooting of a 16-year-old victim.
WATE
Knoxville investigation for overdose deaths lead to Michigan man’s arrest
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Michigan man was arrested and charged after an ongoing investigation into the overdose deaths of three people in Knoxville, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland. Donjae Bell, 29, of Detroit, Mich., was arrested after police say he was a fugitive from justice...
Invasive fish could eradicate Tennessee bass species
An invasive species of bass has been detected in Tennessee waterways, and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) told News Channel 11 that it could be detrimental to the state's native species.
Unannounced Greyhound stop change leaves woman in the cold
A Knoxville woman was left frustrated and in the cold after the Greyhound bus line switched their drop-off and pick-up site without warning.
