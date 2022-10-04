ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WATE

Black substance found at Sevierville Mexican grill

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Mexican restaurant in Sevierville earned the lowest score in the most recent round of health inspections with nearly half a dozen risk factor violations checked off in the report. The grade is a 72 at La Catra-Chada Mexican and Latino Grill, at 737 Dolly Parton Parkway in Sevierville. Catrachada Mexican […]
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WATE

TN Veteran’s Home hiring many positions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Serve the men and women that have served for you. The Ben Atchley Tennessee State Veteran’s Home provides care, aid, and other resources to honorably discharged veterans and their families’. From long-term care to physical and emotional therapy, one of their four locations are ready and equipped to work with you.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Beaver Dams causing problems in Campbell County community

WHITE OAK, Tenn. (WATE) — Beavers are causing huge problems for the White Oak community in Campbell County. The unusual issue was reported about two weeks ago to County Mayor Jack Lynch by a resident who owns land in the area. “A man named David Marlow came and had a discussion with me and I […]
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
WATE

‘UT legend’ & Friends of Smokies President honored with Heroes of Southern Appalachia Award

NORRIS, Tenn. (WATE) — The Museum of Appalachia honored two men with the “Heroes of Southern Appalachia” award. Dr. Joseph E. Johnson and James M. Hart were celebrated during an October 1 event at the museum. Each Hero of Southern Appalachia award is given to a person of Southern Appalachian heritage, who embodies the spirit of the region with characteristics of perseverance, fortitude, self-reliance, and service. The museum looks for people whose accomplishments have brought greater awareness and understanding of Appalachian culture.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

TN Rep. Ron Gant injured in Hardeman County wreck

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Tennessee State Representative Ron Gant was injured in a car wreck in Hardeman County Wednesday evening. According to the Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office, the two-vehicle accident happened on Highway 18 south at 6 p.m. One car reportedly crossed a lane of traffic and struck the other. One driver was pronounced dead. That […]
HARDEMAN COUNTY, TN
