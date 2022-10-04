In a recent interview at the 2022 Forbes 400 Philanthropy Summit, Bill Gates shared that the plan is to wind down the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 25 years. “That’s probably the period of time where Melinda and I will be around to help make sure it stays on track,” Gates said at the conference in New York City. “We think spending all the money in that timeframe makes sense. So we’ll be shifting money over more and more, we committed to raise the spend level up.”

SEATTLE, WA ・ 10 DAYS AGO