In his 10 years behind bars, Dorsey Nunn says he was an inmate and a slave because he was forced to work for little to no money. At 19 years old, Nunn was sent to a California prison and released in 1982 at the age of 31. “My situation would have been considered a serious crime. But regardless of how serious or how minor the crime is — I don’t think that the state should have the ability to impose slavery,” Nunn told Yahoo News. “What would justify the use of slavery in a country that was predicated upon snatching Africans and bringing them here [to America] and enslaving them?”

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 16 DAYS AGO