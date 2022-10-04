ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
Reason.com

Lindsey Graham's Proposed Federal Abortion Ban is an Unconstitutional Assault on Federalism—But it Might Fly Under Current Supreme Court Precedent

GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham recently proposed a federal law banning most abortions more than 15 weeks into a pregnancy. The idea flies in the face of many years of Republican rhetoric to the effect that overruling Roe v. Wade (as the Court recently did in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization) would return the issue of abortion to the states. If enacted, it would also be an unconstitutional extension of federal power. But it might nonetheless be upheld under the Supreme Court's overbroad interpretation of Congress' power to regulate interstate commerce.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
The Independent

Trump news – live: DoJ believes Trump may have more documents, as Proud Boys leader pleads guilty

Donald Trump may still be hiding more top-secret documents he took from the White House at the end of his presidency Department of Justice officials believe, a report claims.A top official, Jay I Bratt, informed the former president’s lawyers that the government believes he has not yet returned all the material in his possession, two people briefed on the matte told The New York Times.Earlier, a Proud Boys leader pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy over the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.Jeremy Bertino is the first member of the far-right group to make a guilty plea on those...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elena Kagan
Person
Samuel Alito
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
960 The Ref

Voters in 5 states to decide in November whether to abolish forced prison labor

In his 10 years behind bars, Dorsey Nunn says he was an inmate and a slave because he was forced to work for little to no money. At 19 years old, Nunn was sent to a California prison and released in 1982 at the age of 31. “My situation would have been considered a serious crime. But regardless of how serious or how minor the crime is — I don’t think that the state should have the ability to impose slavery,” Nunn told Yahoo News. “What would justify the use of slavery in a country that was predicated upon snatching Africans and bringing them here [to America] and enslaving them?”
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Supreme Court#Us Congressional#State Supreme Court#Voting Rights#U S Supreme Court#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#The Supreme Court#Conservatives#Us Solicitor#Merrill
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Federal appeals court to expedite case weighing legality of Mar-a-Lago special master

A federal appeals court has decided to expedite a case over the legality of having a special master oversee the review of a trove of federal records seized from Mar-a-Lago. A faster resolution to the Justice Department's appeal in this case could more quickly bring a resolution to the criminal investigation into the handling of former President Donald Trump's administration records after his presidency.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Atlantic

There Is Absolutely Nothing to Support the ‘Independent State Legislature’ Theory

The Supreme Court will decide before next summer the most important case for American democracy in the almost two and a half centuries since America’s founding. In Moore v. Harper, the Court will finally resolve whether there is a doctrine of constitutional interpretation known as the “independent state legislature.” If the Court concludes that there is such a doctrine, it would confer on state legislatures plenary, exclusive, and judicially unreviewable power both to redraw congressional districts for federal elections and to appoint state electors who quadrennially cast the votes for president and vice president on behalf of the voters of the states. It would mean that the partisan gerrymandering of congressional districts by state legislatures would not be reviewable by the state courts—including the states’ highest court—under their state constitutions.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Montanan

U.S. House passes bill reforming Electoral Count Act to stop Jan. 6 repeat

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House passed on Wednesday a bill updating a 19th-century law in an attempt to prevent the subversion of future presidential elections. The Presidential Election Reform Act, which passed 229-203, is meant to deter a repeat of the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, in which the U.S. Capitol was attacked by a mob of […] The post U.S. House passes bill reforming Electoral Count Act to stop Jan. 6 repeat appeared first on Daily Montanan.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy