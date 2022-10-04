Read full article on original website
Far-right "constitutional sheriffs" now turn to hunting "fraud" in midterm elections
A controversial group of right-wing sheriffs that has spread false claims about voter fraud in the 2020 election and propagated Donald Trump's Big Lie is now vowing to monitor this year's midterm elections through surveillance of drop boxes and a hotline for reporting purported election fraud. The Constitutional Sheriffs and...
Illinois joins Nevada and Virginia by taking Equal Rights Amendment to appeals court
SPRINGFIELD – Attorneys for the state of Illinois joined their colleagues in Nevada and Virginia Wednesday in asking a federal appellate court to declare that the Equal Rights Amendment has been legally ratified as the 28th amendment to the U.S. Constitution. “I have a daughter who intends to practice...
Supreme Court's gun ruling opens door to next fight: Where can they be carried?
Washington — State laws prohibiting people from carrying firearms in "sensitive" locations are providing the foundation for the next battle involving the Second Amendment in the wake of a recent Supreme Court decision, with the question in the courts shifting from whether Americans can have guns at home or in public to where they can be carried.
Lindsey Graham's Proposed Federal Abortion Ban is an Unconstitutional Assault on Federalism—But it Might Fly Under Current Supreme Court Precedent
GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham recently proposed a federal law banning most abortions more than 15 weeks into a pregnancy. The idea flies in the face of many years of Republican rhetoric to the effect that overruling Roe v. Wade (as the Court recently did in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization) would return the issue of abortion to the states. If enacted, it would also be an unconstitutional extension of federal power. But it might nonetheless be upheld under the Supreme Court's overbroad interpretation of Congress' power to regulate interstate commerce.
Trump news – live: DoJ believes Trump may have more documents, as Proud Boys leader pleads guilty
Donald Trump may still be hiding more top-secret documents he took from the White House at the end of his presidency Department of Justice officials believe, a report claims.A top official, Jay I Bratt, informed the former president’s lawyers that the government believes he has not yet returned all the material in his possession, two people briefed on the matte told The New York Times.Earlier, a Proud Boys leader pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy over the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.Jeremy Bertino is the first member of the far-right group to make a guilty plea on those...
Federal appeals court rules 2012 DACA memo unlawful and sends case back to consider Biden administration version
A federal appeals court largely upheld a district court ruling finding that the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program is unlawful but sent the case back to the lower court to decide the legality of a new rule fortifying the program.
U.S. House Democrat says party leaders derailing stock-trading bill
WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - A vulnerable Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives accused her party's leaders on Friday of undermining efforts to move forward before the Nov. 8 midterm elections on a bill to restrict members of Congress and other government officials from trading in stocks.
U.S. Supreme Court considers if Alabama congressional map is discriminatory
The U.S. Supreme Court heard more than an hour of arguments Tuesday concerning the Alabama U.S. House District map and whether it violates the Voting Rights Act.
Appeals court orders another review of revised 'DACA'
NEW ORLEANS (AP) -- A federal appeals court Wednesday ordered a lower court review of Biden administration revisions to a program preventing the deportation of hundreds of thousands of immigrants
Voters in 5 states to decide in November whether to abolish forced prison labor
In his 10 years behind bars, Dorsey Nunn says he was an inmate and a slave because he was forced to work for little to no money. At 19 years old, Nunn was sent to a California prison and released in 1982 at the age of 31. “My situation would have been considered a serious crime. But regardless of how serious or how minor the crime is — I don’t think that the state should have the ability to impose slavery,” Nunn told Yahoo News. “What would justify the use of slavery in a country that was predicated upon snatching Africans and bringing them here [to America] and enslaving them?”
GEO Group wins legal challenge to California ban on private immigrant prisons
Sept 26 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Monday struck down California's ban on privately-run immigrant detention centers in a challenge brought by private prison operator GEO Group Inc (GEO.N) and the Biden administration.
Justices halt voting laws, temporarily bringing back Election Day voting, college IDs
For now, Election Day voting and using college or university identification to vote will stand as the Montana Supreme Court narrowly upheld a Yellowstone County District Court judge’s temporary injunction on two laws passed by the 2021 Montana Legislature. In a 4-3 split decision, Justice Laurie McKinnon wrote the...
Arkansas Supreme Court approves recreational marijuana for November ballot
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Advocates for recreational marijuana use in Arkansas received positive news from the legal system Thursday evening. In an opinion released shortly after 5 p.m., the Arkansas Supreme Court ruled that the vote on the general election ballot measure focusing on recreational marijuana use in the state will count.
House Republicans again shut down Dems’ attempt to repeal Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban
Republicans who control the state House on Wednesday shut down an attempt from Democrats to tie-bar every bill being considered to a measure that would repeal Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban, declaring the effort “dilatory.”. The gag rule used by the GOP majority is a rarely used mechanism that...
Election 2022: 5 candidates running for DeFazio's open seat in U.S. House District 4
The contest to fill a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives held for decades by the retiring Rep. Peter DeFazio will pit his chosen successor against his most recent opponent, as well as several minor party candidates eager to have their voices heard. Oregon's 4th Congressional District is up...
Appeals court sends DACA case back to lower court to review new Biden rule, temporarily protecting Dreamers
A federal appeals court granted a temporary reprieve Wednesday to hundreds of thousands of young immigrants enrolled in a program allowing them to work and study in the U.S. without fear of being deported, but it’s unclear how long it will last. The ruling by the 5th U.S. Circuit...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Federal appeals court to expedite case weighing legality of Mar-a-Lago special master
A federal appeals court has decided to expedite a case over the legality of having a special master oversee the review of a trove of federal records seized from Mar-a-Lago. A faster resolution to the Justice Department's appeal in this case could more quickly bring a resolution to the criminal investigation into the handling of former President Donald Trump's administration records after his presidency.
There Is Absolutely Nothing to Support the ‘Independent State Legislature’ Theory
The Supreme Court will decide before next summer the most important case for American democracy in the almost two and a half centuries since America’s founding. In Moore v. Harper, the Court will finally resolve whether there is a doctrine of constitutional interpretation known as the “independent state legislature.” If the Court concludes that there is such a doctrine, it would confer on state legislatures plenary, exclusive, and judicially unreviewable power both to redraw congressional districts for federal elections and to appoint state electors who quadrennially cast the votes for president and vice president on behalf of the voters of the states. It would mean that the partisan gerrymandering of congressional districts by state legislatures would not be reviewable by the state courts—including the states’ highest court—under their state constitutions.
U.S. House passes bill reforming Electoral Count Act to stop Jan. 6 repeat
WASHINGTON — The U.S. House passed on Wednesday a bill updating a 19th-century law in an attempt to prevent the subversion of future presidential elections. The Presidential Election Reform Act, which passed 229-203, is meant to deter a repeat of the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, in which the U.S. Capitol was attacked by a mob of […] The post U.S. House passes bill reforming Electoral Count Act to stop Jan. 6 repeat appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Judge reverses course and orders Texas attorney general to testify in abortion lawsuit
A federal judge who quashed subpoenas for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to testify in an abortion rights lawsuit is now reversing course and ordering the state's top law enforcement official to provide testimony. Paxton made headlines last week when he allegedly fled his home while a process server attempted...
