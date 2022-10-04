ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

testudotimes.com

No. 2 Maryland field hockey vs. Indiana preview

No. 2 Maryland field hockey is back in College Park for a Friday night Big Ten matchup with the Indiana Hoosiers. The game starts at 6 p.m. and can be streamed on Big Ten Plus. The Terps (11-1) return home after picking up two road victories over then-No. 3 Iowa...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
testudotimes.com

MM 10.5: Maryland field hockey ranked No. 2 in country by NFHCA

Maryland field hockey jumped two spots this week — from No. 4 to No. 2 — in the National Field Hockey Coaches Association Poll. This comes after road overtime wins against No. 4 Iowa and formerly No. 2 Northwestern on Friday and Sunday, respectively. Graduate midfielder Danielle Van Rootselaar scored all four of Maryland’s goals this weekend, including two game-winners in overtime.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
College Park, MD
247Sports

Purdue coach Jeff Brohm noticed a new twist about Maryland

Maryland football's offense and Taulia Tagovailoa get most of the coverage, but the Terps' defensive improvements were among the first thing Purdue coach Jeff Brohm has noticed about Mike Locksley's team. The two face off on Saturday at SECU Stadium in a key midseason game for both teams. "Their defense...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
testudotimes.com

MM 10.4: Terps sweep Big Ten field hockey weekly awards

The Big Ten released its weekly field hockey awards and the Terps, ranked No. 4 nationally and likely will rise in the next poll, swept the honors. Graduate midfielder Danielle Van Rootselaar earned Offensive Player of the Week honors, scoring all four of Maryland goals in the team’s two wins over No. 3 Iowa and No. 2 Northwestern.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
realtormarney.com

Maryland Real Estate Trends October 2 2022

Maryland real estate market trends are collected and documented by our MLS, Bright MLS. Here is the update for the week ending October 2, 2022. Bright MLS current covers seven states, so there are statistics for a number of areas. There is a general overview for the entire MLS, and later there is specific state data.
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Journal

The sad saga of the Chesapeake Bay blue crab

In Sept. 1924, in response to substantial declines in the Chesapeake Bay blue crab harvest, the governors of Maryland and Virginia met to discuss solutions to the "crab crises.” The meeting yielded four proposed conservation measures:. Virginia would ban the harvest of egg-bearing females, or “sponge crabs,” year around....
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Two Maryland cities ranked in Top 50 places to live, according to Money.com

BALTIMORE - Two Maryland cities are ranked in the top 50 places to live, according to Money.com.The website lists Columbia, sixth overall, and Rockville, 20th, on their rankings.Money.com ranks the cities based on economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity and where the best futures lie.Money.com said this about Columbia: "Columbia's unique history is part of its draw: The town was unveiled in 1967 by developer James W. Rouse, who set out to plan a community built on the principle that neighborhoods should be places with a capacity for "joyous living.' Today, Columbia is Howard County's piece de resistance, attracting families...
COLUMBIA, MD
WTOP

Gambling revenue slows at Maryland casinos

Casino gaming revenue was largely lower in Maryland in September compared to a year ago, with the biggest year-over-year decrease at MGM National Harbor. Maryland Lottery and Gaming reports the state’s six casinos generated $159.3 million in gaming revenue in September — 3.7% lower than a year earlier. Maryland collects $68 million of total gaming revenue for state programs, most of which goes to the state’s Education Trust Fund.
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

DNR Maryland Fishing Report – October 6

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Welcome to the great month of “Rocktober!” The recent wind and rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ian has created difficult conditions, but the weather should be improving soon. Anglers saw some exciting fishing action prior to the storm and are anticipating some good fishing in the coming days. Across the state, cooling water temperatures should cause both freshwater and saltwater fish to feed more aggressively prior to the winter months.
MARYLAND STATE
PhillyBite

Maryland's Best All You Can Eat Buffet Restaurants

- If you are searching for a great all-you-can-eat dinner, you'll love one of Maryland's best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. You'll find various options here, from the Grande Buffet & Grill in Laurel to the Yuraku Japanese Restaurant in Germantown. There's also something for every palate, from Italian and Mexican entrees to succulent seafood.
LAUREL, MD
fox5dc.com

Gunfire interrupts youth football practice at DC rec center

WASHINGTON - A youth football practice being held inside a southwest D.C. recreation center was interrupted by gunfire Tuesday after a bullet shattered one of the building's windows. Police say they responded to the call for shots fired around 6:30 p.m. outside King Greenleaf Recreation Center on N Street. ◀︎...
WASHINGTON, DC
baltimorebeat.com

Black Cowboys Bring Western Styles To Maryland

Bill Pickett, born in 1870 in Travis County, Texas, is perhaps the most famous Black cowboy and was one of the first Black cowhands in rodeo. He was the inventor of “bulldogging.” This technique of rodeo steer wrestling — grabbing a steer by the horns and twisting its neck — became popular, and a central part of rodeos around the country. Pickett’s legacy lives on in the rodeo that carries his name.
BALTIMORE, MD
Maryland Reporter

Democrat Wes Moore widens lead over Republican Dan Cox

ANNAPOLIS – Maryland Democratic gubernatorial nominee Wes Moore holds a 32-percentage-point lead over Republican opponent Dan Cox in the governor’s race on Nov. 8, according to a University of Maryland-The Washington Post poll. The poll’s results follow the Goucher College Poll, released on Sept. 19, in which 53%...
MARYLAND STATE

