wjpf.com
Lawmakers say SAFE-T Act mandates will raise property taxes in Illinois
In a state with the 2nd highest property taxes in the country, some are concerned that mandates in the SAFE-T Act will force tax hikes around Illinois. The criminal justice and police reform package will bring significant changes to things like police training and accountability and the rights of detainees and prisoners, including the ending of cash bail.
Winnebago County State’s Attorney sues Pritzker over ‘unconstitutional’ Illinois SAFE-T Act
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley has joined a host of other Illinois state’s attorneys in challenging the constitutionality of the state’s new “no cash bail” provision in the SAFE-T Act. “I cannot ignore that, as currently drafted, this law is unconstitutional. Further, it will create unjust results and does not […]
fox32chicago.com
Suburban moms urge voters to cast ballots for candidates in favor of gun control
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - Suburban moms joined lawmakers Thursday to demand gun violence prevention. The group called "Moms Demand Action" and several suburban lawmakers are calling for more common sense gun laws. They joined "Gun Violence Prevention," a PAC, to support legislators who advocate for gun reform legislation. "It has...
suburbanchicagoland.com
Illinois is not safe under Pritzker
Democrats and the leftwing media are doing everything they can to push back on the Safe-T Act and the damage it causes to the safety of law abiding citizens. The truth is, the law turns safety concerns upside down making the priority concerns for the criminals more than for the law abiding citizens. The removal of automatic cash bail for suspects applies to all suspects including felony criminals charged with rape and murder. Instead of making it mandatory, it gives a judge the discretion to decide, a decision that could as easily release a suspected rapist or murderer as require them to post bond.
smilepolitely.com
The reasons we’re voting for Democrats this election
If you’ve spent more than a minute reading Smile Politely, you already know that we value progressive and inclusive ideas from a diversity of voices. Though the magazine as a whole isn’t necessarily in the business of endorsing individual candidates, as an Editorial Board, we sit just outside of the normal editorial processes of the day-to-day. As such, this year, we’re endorsing individual candidates. It’s our opinion, after all, and this is the Opinion section.
Illinois governor’s debate: What time is the Pritzker-Bailey debate?
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and challenger Darren Bailey will meet Thursday night at the Braden Auditorium on the campus of Illinois State University for a televised debate, hosted by Nexstar Media Group. This will be the first of two face-to-face debates during the campaign ahead of Election Day, Nov. 8. There are three […]
starvedrock.media
Pritzker, Bailey talk crime, COVID-19 in first gubernatorial debate
(The Center Square) – The two candidates for Illinois governor met for the first of two scheduled debates Thursday trading political jabs and talking about policy issues from the SAFE-T Act to COVID-19. Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Republican Sen. Darren Bailey took the stage at Illinois State University...
Is It Legal To Collect Rainwater In Illinois
For years there's been this well-known myth that it is illegal to collect rainwater. In fact, I believed this for a long time myself and decided to finally look it up. Unsurprisingly many sites have many different answers. Collecting rainwater is very popular among many Americans. Many refer to it...
starvedrock.media
Illinois treasurer candidates talk ESG investments
(The Center Square) – The major party candidates for Illinois treasurer are sounding off on public investments in so-called ESG rated companies. ESG stands for environmental, social and governance and refers to companies that take public positions on certain policies like green energy, labor issues and having diverse board members.
WAND TV
Multiple State's Attorneys file lawsuits against SAFE-T Act
(WAND)- Several State's Attorneys have now filed individual lawsuits against the SAFE-T Act. Vermilion County State's Attorney Jacqueline M. Lacy filed her motion against the legislation on Sept. 27 requesting a court find that the SAFE-T Act is in violation of the Illinois Constitution and should be declared null and be voided.
KSDK
Pritzker: Bailey's private school curriculum includes 'ancient ideas, racist ideas'
ILLINOIS, USA — Two days before early voting began in Illinois, incumbent Governor J.B. Pritzker launched a new line of attack against his Republican challenger Darren Bailey in a 30-second television ad. "Did you know Darren Bailey runs a school?" the narrator asks. "And they use quite the curriculum."
FBI trying to ease concerns about foreign cyberattack ahead of Illinois Election Day
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four weeks from next Tuesday, the polls will open. The voting machines are ready in Chicago and downstate, and authorities have prepped their "war room" for that night in Springfield. That is where a force of top IT investigators will be backed up by law enforcement and a special military unit poised to respond if there is an attack on the election infrastructure here.
Illinois might take action over Allstate rate hikes
(WTVO) — Several states, including Illinois, are considering taking action against Allstate insurance rate hikes. Northbrook-based Allstate raised Illinois rates by 14% in August, outpacing the national average and the inflation rate. The Illinois General Assembly will consider legislation next year to respond to the increases, according to Crain’s Chicago Business. Measures being considered includes […]
Up to $700 for IL residents: How to get your tax rebate check
ILLINOIS — Tax rebates, often called stimulus checks, have been hitting bank accounts and mailboxes across Illinois for the past three weeks. If you qualify and haven’t gotten your check yet, the deadline to submit necessary forms is fast approaching. The 2022 State of Illinois Tax Rebates are one-time payments to qualified Illinois residents approved […]
wmay.com
Google settles lawsuit alleging violation of Illinois’ biometric laws
(The Center Square) – An attorney for a nonprofit organization that defends civil liberties in the digital world says Illinois’ biometric privacy laws are changing the way some companies conduct business. Google is the latest company accused of violating the state’s Biometric Information Privacy Act by using images...
WAND TV
IDOC's college education policy goes into effect across the state
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Illinois Department of Corrections' (IDOC) new policy on post-secondary education went into effect across the state on Monday. The policy was written with input from the Vera Institute of Justice, a nonprofit research and policy organization. It was designed to address the challenges faced by individuals completing their degrees while incarcerated.
Midday Fix: Breaking down changes to an Illinois labor law that could soon affect you
Illinois One Day Rest in Seven Act (ODRISA) Illinois’ One Day Rest in Seven Act (ODRISA) was amended May 13, 2022 and the amendments will go into effect January 1, 2023. The law and the amendments apply to all Illinois employers and nearly all employees, except for a number of limited exceptions, including for example:
starvedrock.media
Ohio lawmaker wants to double paid family leave for state employees
(The Center Square) – A Republican Ohio state senator wants to update the parental leave policy for state workers and double paid leave. Sen. Theresa Gavarone, R-Bowling Green, introduced Senate Bill 360, saying she wants the state to set an example for other workplaces around Ohio. "My hope is...
foxillinois.com
Illinois treasurer discusses program for people with disabilities
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois Treasurer Michale Frerichs talked about a program that would improve the lives of children with disabilities on Tuesday. Illinois Achieving a Better Life Experience (ABLE) focuses on people with disabilities and teaches them how to build their financial wellness. Through the program, individuals with...
edglentoday.com
U.S. Attorney Announces Efforts To Combat Fraud Against Seniors In Southern Illinois
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS – In connection with the Department of Justice’s announcement of its Elder Justice Sweep earlier today, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, Rachelle Aud Crowe, made the following announcement: “Combating fraud against the elderly is the number one priority of our Fraud & Corruption section,” U.S. Attorney Crowe stated.
