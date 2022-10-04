ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MIX 92-5

The CannaBus Mobile Marijuana Dispensary Hits Abilene October 6th

The Ride For Your Rights CannaBus Tour is making its way across Texas and will be stopping in Abilene on October 5th. The tour is put on by goodblend, one of only three medical cannibus operators licensed to operate in Texas. The CannaBus, being the first-of-its-kind mobile dispensary, is making the rounds across the state educating Texans about the state's medical cannibus program.
ABILENE, TX
LoneStar 92

An Abilene, Texas Woman Thought it was a Good Idea to Go Trick or Treating at 4 a.m.

The message has been out there for several decades, don't do drugs. That short moment of bliss is just not worth it. For some, that moment of bliss can turn into a crime they have no idea they are committing. Having said that, it does not excuse what the person has done. I'm not saying that this Abilene, Texas woman was on drugs but what she did sure makes you think that she was.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Tour bringing CannaBus Mobile Dispensary to Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A mobile dispensary will be coming to Abilene has part of a tour to make medical marijuana legal in Texas. The ‘Ride For Your Rights’ CannaBus Tour is set to stop at the Mall of Abilene on the 4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, October 6. Organizers […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Abilene, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Abilene, TX
Crime & Safety
FOX West Texas

Abilene house fire causes approximately $50,000 in damages

ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Fire Department was called to a home at approximately 1 p.m. Oct. 5 after reports of a structure fire in the area. A house in the 400th block of Meander Street caught fire with high levels of smoke and flames, and the AFD worked to protect the building and the homes nearby. There were people in the building at the time of the fire, but they managed to exit and no injuries were reported.
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Gas mask reported stolen out of vehicle in south Abilene

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 5000 block of Congress Avenue – Criminal MischiefA victim reported an unknown suspect pulled […]
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Anson police chief resigns, leaving some concerns

ABILENE, Texas — Anson police chief Coy Sanchez is out... resigning in the last few weeks. Anson city manager Ervin Campbell said Sanchez resigned for health reasons. While Anson has no chief, Campbell said there is a plan in place with four certified officers on duty. "During the day,...
ANSON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandalism
MIX 92-5

20 Delicious Abilene Area Food Trucks to Get Your Grub on the Go

Food trucks have been popping up all over the Abilene area over the last several years, giving foodies a ton of different convenient choices for delicious food. For me, there's just something about freshly prepared food from a truck that gives my belly a lot of satisfaction. And in a world where everyone is constantly on the go, we have a plethora of amazing food trucks right here in Abilene to satisfy any lunch hour and appetite.
ABILENE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Paintings
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene man accused of holding woman down under running water because she wanted him to get her food

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 5100 block of Fairmont Street – Theft of FirearmA firearm worth $450 was reported […]
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Fall Festival kicks off for Abilene Christian University students

ABILENE, Texas — As part of a national agriculture event, Abilene Christian University students, along with over 300 colleges participated in the Fall Festival. Students throughout the nation exhibit their agriculture skills and sell their own products. ACU senior Lizzy Sargeant helps her husband run a beekeeper business. On...
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

27-year-old Abilene man killed in early morning crash

ABILENE, Texas — An early morning crash in north Abilene has claimed the life of a 27-year-old man. According to a press release, Hunter Pendergraft, 27, of Abilene was driving a 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup this morning north on N. Judge Ely Blvd when he crossed over two lanes of south bound traffic and into the business parking lot of 1000 N. Judge Ely Blvd, striking a brick wall.
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Anson Police Department releases statement following resignation of chief

ANSON, Texas — The Anson Police Department has released a statement following the resignation of their Chief of Police, Coy Sanchez. According to a social media post, Sanchez resigned on September 21st, 2022. In the statement, the department said, "change is always controversial and can bring either good or bad effects, it is how those involved react and overcome the adversity as to the outcome of that change. I want to inform the citizens of Anson, that we at Anson Police Department, are continuing to serve our city with the best public safety and service that is possible."
ANSON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy