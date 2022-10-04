Read full article on original website
Hot off the Press: Branford Land Trust Fall NewsletterJen PayneBranford, CT
OPEN SOURCE @ CITY: A Group Show during Artspace’s Open Source 2022Jen PayneNew Haven, CT
New Haven Teen Indicted on Carjacking, Firearm, and Conspiracy ChargesThe Daily Scoop
It's Taylor Swift Night At Toad's PlaceFlorence CarmelaNew Haven, CT
(NOT FORGOTTEN) Julieanna Miller Cold Case 1982Ryan LincolnOld Saybrook, CT
Eyewitness News
Morals and ethics are key when deciding who to vote for, CT voters say
NORWICH, CT (WFSB) – Eyewitness News has been heading to different parts of Connecticut this week, finding out what’s most important to you when choosing who to vote for. WFSB’s exclusive poll with CT Insider and Western New England University showed us the top 5 issues for voters.
Report: Poor CT cities should get $76.5 million in state investments
A state panel tasked with revitalizing CT's poor urban centers is recommending financing for dozens of development projects in 12 communities.
CT homeless population rises for first time in years
Experts attributed the rise to Connecticut's lack of affordable, vacant housing units and economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
NewsTimes
Poor CT cities could receive $76.5 million for economic development projects
A new state panel tasked with revitalizing Connecticut’s poor urban centers is recommending $76.5 million in financing for more than two dozen economic development projects in 12 communities. The initial report from the Community Investment Fund advisory board, which includes brownfield remediation along the Connecticut River in Middletown and...
hk-now.com
Election 2022/Paul Crisci (R) Candidate for State Senator
Editor’s Note: All candidates for Governor, Secretary of The State, Attorney General, U.S. Senate, 2nd Congressional District, State Senate and State House Districts for Haddam and Killingworth were invited to send a brief statement and a photo to HK-Now.com. These are being posted online as they arrive. They also will appear in Haddam Killingworth News over four Thursdays in October.
Eyewitness News
New Haven announces nearly $17 million budget surplus
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker says a $16.9 million budget surplus for the 2021-2022 fiscal year, means residents can expect taxes to not go up and services they depend on, from public works to public safety, to be there. “Big picture is it’s good news...
Eyewitness News
Cromwell votes down controversial warehouse project
CROMWELL, Conn. (WFSB) - Town officials in Cromwell voted against a controversial warehouse district Wednesday evening. Residents of the town had expressed concern about the location of the proposed facility. The warehouse was proposed to be built off Greer Street, not far from Cromwell Middle School. Developers of the site...
Gov. Lamont highlights job opportunity resources for persons with disabilities
To commemorate October being National Disability Employment Awareness Month, Gov. Ned Lamont is highlighting the resources available to Connecticut residents with disabilities to “ensure that people with disabilities have full access to employment and involvement in their communities.” Among the resources available to persons with disabilities is Connecticut’s 10th Annual Disability Employment Resource Fair, which […] The post Gov. Lamont highlights job opportunity resources for persons with disabilities appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Eyewitness News
Bristol educator named Connecticut’s ‘Teacher of the Year’ for 2023
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s 2023 Teacher of the Year is an educator from Bristol. Carolyn Kielma, a science teacher at Bristol Eastern High School, was announced as the recipient on Thursday. Gov. Ned Lamont and state Department of Education commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker delivered the news to Kielma...
NHPR
Watch Live: Vice President Kamala Harris speaks in Connecticut
Vice President Kamala Harris is speaking now at Central Connecticut State University in New Britain. Harris is appearing in a roundtable conversation with Rep. Jahana Hayes (D-5th District) and Alexis McGill Johnson, the national president of Planned Parenthood. Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont will also be in attendance. The topic of...
Hill Pushes Back On New 194-Apt Plan
A California-based developer plans to knock down six industrial buildings and two houses on Congress and Davenport Avenues and build a 194-unit luxury apartment complex in their stead — prompting pushback from Hill residents concerned about rising rents. Dozens of Hill residents filled John C. Daniels School cafeteria for...
Eyewitness News
Federal grant set to help Hartford residents become homeowners
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford has some of the lowest home ownership rates in the state. A new federal grant is set to help remove some barriers for residents of the capital city. “I love my home. That’s my baby,” said Delene Falcon of Hartford. Delene has lived...
Lamont meets with M&T Bank CEO about layoffs and customer service complaints
Amid questions about layoffs and customer service, Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.) met with M&T Bank CEO and Chairman René F. Jones in Hartford Tuesday afternoon.
Recent storms upgrade Connecticut drought levels in 2 counties
NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Recent storms have slightly improved drought conditions in two Connecticut counties, according to an announcement Thursday from Gov. Ned Lamont’s office. New London and Windham counties, which have been in a Stage 3 drought since August, are now in Stage 2. The other six counties in the state have been […]
hwy.co
See the Abandoned and Haunted Norwich State Hospital
Several locations around the United States carry particular lore within their very foundation. Norwich State Hospital in Connecticut is one of these places. Norwich State Hospital is a popular spot for fans of the paranormal to visit. It has decades of stories of strange happenings and sightings within its property....
Avian influenza found in New Haven county
HARTFORD, Conn. — An avian flu virus that is deadly to birds, but not humans, was found Tuesday in a backyard flock of poultry in New Haven county. The state Department of Agriculture sent samples to the Connecticut Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Lab for testing for Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). Those results were confirmed by the United States Department of Agriculture National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa.
NewsTimes
Vandalism to Danbury political signs appears 'targeted.' But PD has only received 2 complaints
DANBURY — Vandalism to political signs may be the "cost of doing business," but Michael Safranek said the damage he's seen in the city this election cycle feels different. “I don’t know if its happening more, but it seems like it is targeting one person more than ever before, at least that is my opinion,” said Safranek, chairman of the Danbury Republican Town Committee.
Eyewitness News
Yale New Haven Health acquires Connecticut health systems
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Yale New Haven Health announced on Thursday that it entered an agreement to acquire two health systems from Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc. The agreement includes the health systems’ related businesses, real estate assets, physician clinic operations and outpatient services, and it is subject to regulatory approvals.
Renters, Homebuyers Get $4M Lifeline
Tatania Sellers was pregnant, in between jobs, and looking for some way to get herself and her kids into an apartment — not into a homeless shelter. Thanks to a newly launched city aid program, she and her family were able to move into a new home on Starr Street in her “time of need.”
cimsec.org
Groton as a Case Study for Building Naval Capital Towns
On June 14, 1952, President Harry S. Truman visited the small town of Groton, CT, to commission the USS Nautilus (SSN-571), the first nuclear submarine. Truman, noting the pride present in the community gathered before him, began his speech with a joking comparison to his hometown of Independence, Missouri:. “I...
