The Great Falls Public Schools board voted unanimously in April to accept a $899,000 offer on the old Roosevelt Elementary School from Alluvion Health. The board’s acceptance of the offer did not finalize the sale, as the agreement comes with several contingencies including Alluvion’s ability to secure financing for the purchase and remodel of the building, as well as the necessary zoning and permitting from the City of Great Falls.

GREAT FALLS, MT ・ 8 HOURS AGO