GFPD seeking information about shooting, vandalism incident
The Great Falls Police Department is seeking information about an early morning incident Oct. 4. Around 3:30 a.m. Oct. 4, dispatchers received several calls from community members concerned about sounds of a gun being fired in the vicinity of 3rd St. NW and the NW Bypass, according to GFPD. Officers...
Great Falls PD looking for vehicle occupants after reports of a gun being fired Tuesday morning
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Police are looking for information regarding reports of a gun being fired early Tuesday morning, and homes with several spots of damage in Great Falls. Several calls came in regarding sounds of a gun being fired around 3:30 am on Oct. 4 in the vicinity of 3rd St. NW and the NW Bypass, the Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) reports.
CCHD finds no violation in investigation of complaint against downtown cigar lounge
The Cascade County City-County Health Department investigated a complaint against the Omerta Cigar Lounge downtown over the Montana Clean Indoor Air Act. Wade Stout, CCHD’s tobacco prevention specialist, told the Board of Health during their Oct. 5 meeting that he met with one of the owners and didn’t find any violations based on the complaint.
Blackfeet Law Enforcement searching for missing 13-year-old
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Blackfeet Law Enforcement is searching for 13-year-old Destiny Young Running Crane. Destiny was last seen sometime between 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, according to a Facebook post from the Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services. She is described as 5-foot-5, weighs 170 pounds and has...
Canadian police found in undercover operation at Great Falls gunshow
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - According to Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter, local county employees and people noticed someone with Canadian plates watching people at the gun show. Once deputies and the sheriff arrived, the operation was shut down immediately. "It's very dangerous to have an operation like that, and we...
Four neighborhood councils meet Oct. 10-13
Four neighborhood councils meet Oct. 10-13. Neighborhood Council 7 meets at 7 p.m. Oct. 10 in the Civic Center Gibson Room. Agenda items include committee reports, GFFR community risk reduction, and neighborhood concerns. More information on NC7, including boundaries and contact information, is here. Neighborhood Council 1 meets at 7...
Great Falls Fire Rescue welcomes home vintage fire truck
The 1941 Seagrave 85' Aerial Ladder Truck started serving the Electric City in 1960, and was retired in February 2020.
Alluvion requests extension for Roosevelt school purchase
The Great Falls Public Schools board voted unanimously in April to accept a $899,000 offer on the old Roosevelt Elementary School from Alluvion Health. The board’s acceptance of the offer did not finalize the sale, as the agreement comes with several contingencies including Alluvion’s ability to secure financing for the purchase and remodel of the building, as well as the necessary zoning and permitting from the City of Great Falls.
DNRC still working with group, county on easement for Fox Farm land
After four years of discussions between a local group and the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, there’s been little movement regarding about 80 acres of school trust land on Fox Farm Road. In 2018, DNRC began considering options for the land since it wasn’t generating revenue for...
Great Falls Community Food Bank reports record use in Summer 2022
They've never fed so many people in one summer, though, setting what they believe is the new record for their busiest summer since opening in 1987.
Library presents master plan, levy proposal to city commission
City Commissioners got their first look at the Great Falls Public Library’s proposed $15 million renovation project and their plans to pursue an operational levy during their Oct. 4 work session. Susie McIntyre, library director, told commissioners that the current funding structure for the library isn’t sufficient to provide...
From the garages of Great Falls comes Missoula’s new rock sensation
Growing up in the heart of Big Sky Country, the three-piece rock band sensation Supersport got its start playing punk rock in the humble garages of Great Falls. A post-industrial flat spot in the dead center of Montana, Great Falls doesn’t seem like a place for rock, let alone punk rock.
GFCMSU asking for your help in selecting a new mascot
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Great Falls College MSU is starting the process to choose a new mascot to help rally school spirit, not just in the college but also in the community and they are looking for your help. "We want Great Falls College to have something people can easily...
Several free events at The History Museum Oct. 8
Alyssa Roggow and Nick Davies, core members of the Great Falls Symphony, are presenting a collaborative recital with pianist Wesley Ducote on Oct. 8. The recital begins at 3:30 p.m. at The History Museum and features classical chamber music of the 19th and 21st centuries, with music from composers such as Robert Schumann, August Klughardt, György Kurtág and Jörg Widmann, exploring themes of fantasy and fairytale in a unique concert format.
Great Falls High homecoming king Wyatt DeVoss breaks school sack record
GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls High Bison rolled over Belgrade during last weeks homecoming game, winning 49-7. But the night had more in store for senior defensive end Wyatt DeVoss. During the third quarter, DeVoss blitzed through the offensive line, taking down Belgrade’s quarterback for his 20th career...
