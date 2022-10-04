Read full article on original website
whopam.com
UHA Blazes to District Championship
A rivalry for the district title. Hopkinsville and UHA on a neutral field. This was a tight game back on September 17th, a 2-1 Lady Blazer win at home, and the Lady Tigers certainly seemed to have gotten better as the year went on. Wednesday night it did not go...
whopam.com
Hoptown Survives as County Falls Short In Semifinal
The sun had set on base and we settled in for a matchup in semifinal number two of district eight between two all too familiar foes. Christian County had defeated Hopkinsville earlier in the year and the Tigers were ready to win when it counted. The game was a defensive...
whopam.com
UHA Defeats County to Reach District Title Game
Matchup one was UHA taking on Christian County; or your one and four seed respectively. Back on the 24th of September these two played a very tight and close affair. A 1-0 Lady Blazer win and that really sparked the Lady Colonels who proceeded to lose by only a goal in the following game to Fort Campbell 2-3.
whopam.com
HS Golf State Results
The 2022 Leachman Buick•GMC•Cadillac Boys’ Golf State Championship Presented by UK HealthCare concluded on Wednesday at the Bowling Green Country Club. Madison Central was crowned the 2022 team state champion, while Brady Smith of Christian Academy-Louisville earned the 2022 individual state title. Complete results: https://bit.ly/3V6Q3kX. The fall...
whopam.com
Ground broken for Casey Jones Distillery expansion, rickhouse
Casey Jones Distillery has shown that they have the drive and the passion to thrive, and that only continues to be proven as ground was broken Thursday for a new 3,000-barrel rickhouse at their location on Witty Lane. Calling it the first post-prohibition barrel storage facility in Hopkinsville, owner and...
No threat to Webster County schools
WEBSTER CO. (WEHT) – Officials in Webster County are getting the word out that there is no threat to any of the district’s schools. The assistant superintendent says a parent dropped off a student this morning at Webster County Middle School. The parent was carrying a gun and had a permit to carry the weapon. […]
whopam.com
Music in the Park coming up Saturday in Pembroke
Music in the Park is coming up this weekend in Pembroke. District 6 Christian Fiscal Court Magistrate Phillip Peterson is hosting the family-friendly event from 12 until 2 p.m. Saturday at the Pembroke Park with Hopkinsville native Rachel Crick, who will be performing country, Christian, and jazz music. Crick now...
whopam.com
Kathryn Noel
(Age 76, of Cadiz) Funeral service will be Friday October 7th at 2pm at Goodwin Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Cerulean Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 12noon till the service hour at Goodwin Funeral Home.
Fort Campbell soldier killed in Kentucky motorcycle crash
A soldier stationed at Fort Campbell has been pronounced dead following a motorcycle crash last week.
wkdzradio.com
Bluegrass On Beshear ‘Pickin For Life’ Will Be Held Saturday
The annual Bluegrass on Beshear “Pickin’ for Life” will be held Saturday at Lake Beshear. Co-hosts of the event, Jeff Smith and his wife Laura say this is their 9th year in raising money for three local pregnancy care centers. The Smiths say they are really excited about this year’s line up that includes six bands.
whopam.com
Joetta Stewart
(Age 55) Funeral service will be Friday October 7th at 11am at St. Paul Baptist Church in Guthrie. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery in Russellville. Visitation will be Friday from 10am till the service hour at the church. Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
whopam.com
Patricia Ann Myers DeLawson
(Age 74, of Hopkinsville) Celebration of Life will be Friday October 7th at 1pm at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West.. Burial will follow. Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Looking for the Bell Witch? She’s headed for Hopkinsville twice before Halloween
It’s Bell Witch season in Hopkinsville, and there are a couple of opportunities right before Halloween to hear local storytellers recount the 200-year-old ghost story. The first event will be at 6 p.m. Oct. 22 at Jeffers Bend, where Christian County historian William T. Turner will lead the presentation for Torchlight Tales. Then at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 27, educator and writer Wayne Goolsby will share the story during a chili supper at the old St. Elmo schoolhouse.
whopam.com
Don Bullen
(Age 80, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Monday October 10th at 12noon at Restoration House Family Worship Center. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will be Sunday from 4pm to 8pm at the church. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
whvoradio.com
22 Ladies to Vie for the Title of Miss Trigg County
The Trigg County High School Band Boosters will again be sponsoring the Miss Trigg County Pageant that has been held in conjunction with the Trigg County Ham Festival for over 40 years. 22 young women will compete for the crown and title of Miss Trigg County and reign over the...
kentuckytoday.com
Former Kentucky Baptist pastor recovering from Ian
ARCADIA, Fla. (KT) — Kentucky native Chuck Poe can identify with a familiar television advertisement that says “we know a thing or two because we’ve seen a thing or two.” He’s serving at a Florida church for the second time, and has been in the crosshairs of a major hurricane for the second time.
k105.com
Submerged truck pulled from Green River in Morgantown
A submerged vehicle has been pulled from Green River in Butler County. Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor said that Tuesday evening at approximately 6:00, Morgantown officers and the Butler County Rescue Squad responded to the boat ramp on Old River Road in Morgantown on the report of a submerged vehicle being identified by “boat mounted sonar.”
1 killed, 3 injured in Clarksville crash
At least one fatality and several injuries have been reported following a crash in Clarksville.
whopam.com
Candidates running for Hopkinsville City Council square off in debate
The Hopkinsville-Christian County League of Women Voters continued their debate forums Wednesday evening with the other half of the candidates running for Hopkinsville City Council, starting with the candidates for Ward 8. Democrat Twyla Dillard and Republican Robert Terry Meek are facing off on the ballot and they fielded questions...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Injured In Wreck
A Hopkinsville woman was injured in a wreck on East 9th Street at the intersection of Liberty Street Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just after 3 pm 55-year-old Timothy Vandiver of Crofton was westbound on East 9th Street when his van hit a car in front of him driven by 22-year-old Alexis Trice.
