ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures Drop Lower As Traders Eye Fed Speeches, Friday's Jobs Report — Tesla, Twitter Pinterest, Credit Suisse Stocks In Focus

The major U.S. index futures point to a moderately lower opening on Thursday, potentially adding to the losses stocks incurred in the previous session. On Wednesday, the major averages retreated, as rate worries and profit-taking following two straight sessions of solid gains exerted downward pressure on stocks. The market opened lower and fell further in early trading as traders digested better-than-expected private payroll data. Stocks, however, cut their losses over the course of the session and yet closed modestly lower.
STOCKS
104.1 WIKY

Conagra Brands beats quarterly sales estimates on higher prices

(Reuters) – Conagra Brands Inc beat quarterly sales estimates on Thursday as higher product prices offset waning demand for its snacks and ready-to-eat meals. Packaged food makers have been increasing prices for their products over the past year to shield profit margins from spiraling costs of freight, labor and ingredients such as wheat, corn and edible oils due to supply chain constraints.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
104.1 WIKY

Oil prices rise after OPEC+ agrees to slash crude output

(Reuters) – Oil prices edged up in early Asian trade on Thursday after OPEC+ agreed to further tighten global crude supply with a deal to slash oil production by about 2 million barrel per day. The agreement between the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, a...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exxonmobil#Natural Gas Prices#Business Industry#Linus Business#Q3#Exxon Mobil Corp#British
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today: Stocks Fall as Bond Yields Continue Rising

Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 decreased 1.15%, 1.02%, and 0.76%, respectively. The utilities sector remained the session’s laggard throughout the day, as it fell by 2.31%. Conversely, the energy sector continued its upward momentum, making it the session’s leader with a gain of 1.8%.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
104.1 WIKY

Hedge funds suffer $32 billion of outflows in Q2 -data

(Reuters) – Investors pulled $32 billion from hedge funds in the second quarter of 2022, spooked by inflation, geopolitical tensions and the war in Ukraine, according to a report from data provider Preqin. The outflows were the largest that the $4.1 trillion hedge fund industry had seen since the...
STOCKS
104.1 WIKY

Samsung Elec posts 1st qtly earnings drop in nearly 3 years on demand slump

SEOUL (Reuters) -Samsung Electronics Co Ltd flagged a worse-than-expected 32% drop in quarterly operating earnings on Friday, as demand for electronic devices and the memory chips that power them shrank due to an economic downturn. The world’s largest memory-chip and smartphone maker estimated its profit fell to 10.8 trillion won...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Stocks Slip, Yields Climb on Oil, Economy Worries

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A two-day stock rally lost steam Wednesday, as Wall Street turned lower and Treasury yields regained ground as the prospect of higher oil prices and continued Federal Reserve rate hikes weighed on investors. U.S. stocks stepped back from steep losses but remained lower in midday trading, after opening...
STOCKS
teslarati.com

Tesla gains ‘investment grade’ rating at S&P following strong YTD ’22

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) gained its “investment grade” rating from the S&P today, moving from BB+ to BBB, based on the company’s strong performance in 2022 so far. Tesla gained the BBB rating on Thursday, officially moving out of the “Junk” category and into “Investment Grade,” which is considered “from best quality to good quality but somewhat vulnerable to changing economic conditions,” according to Thompson-Reuters Practical Law.
STOCKS
104.1 WIKY

Rio Tinto sources Voltalia solar power for South Africa mine

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – Rio Tinto’s South Africa unit will source solar power from a plant built by France’s Voltalia, the mining firm said on Thursday, the latest to seek alternative electricity supply as South Africa’s rolling power cuts hammer productivity. Richards Bay Minerals (RBM), Rio Tinto’s...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Recap: McCormick & Co Q3 Earnings

McCormick & Co MKC reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. McCormick & Co missed estimated earnings by 26.6%, reporting an EPS of $0.69 versus an estimate of $0.94. Revenue was up $47.00 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
104.1 WIKY

Australia’s Magellan says $1 billion outflow due to client liquidity issue

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australian fund manager Magellan Financial Group said a big client had redeemed about $1 billion in September to satisfy liquidity requirements as markets reeled late in the month, sending Magellan shares on a nosedive to a nearly nine-year low. Magellan reported A$3.2 billion ($2.1 billion) in...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy