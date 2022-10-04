Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bay News 9
More New York Democrats call for small farm suspension from overtime threshold reduction
Democratic state lawmakers who initially supported reducing the overtime threshold for farm workers to 40 hours are suggesting ways to ease the burden of the coming change on small farmers. They joined a handful of other upstate Democrats on Tuesday to highlight their concerns about state Labor Department Commissioner Roberta...
Bay News 9
WNY prepared to submit tech hub bid when application period starts
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A regional collaboration spanning the Western New York and Rochester areas has been in the works for well over a year, even before the federal government passed the CHIPS Act. Invest Buffalo Niagara CEO Tom Kucharski said while Congress has now passed the bill, the organization is...
Bay News 9
What's next for the Syracuse development agency that helped convince Micron to come?
One of the primary organizations in the Syracuse area helping to ensure the Micron semiconductor plant is a success is the CenterState CEO. Located in downtown Syracuse, the independent economic development and planning organization undertook a significant role in persuading Micron to come to White Pine, addressing concerns like availability of housing and ensuring a sufficient workforce.
Bay News 9
Spectrum/Siena Poll: Majority of Floridians have reduced spending over the last year
According to an exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College poll, 65% of likely voters in Florida had to cut back their spending on key items due to inflation and other economic factors. Additionally, 28% of respondents said that they are living about the same lifestyle as they were a year ago. Only...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bay News 9
Race is on to increase housing for Micron workers expected in CNY
Micron Technology on Tuesday committed to making a home in Central New York. The development raised questions about what plans are in place to provide housing for the anticipated workforce that's expected to accompany the significant project. “Our latest rendition is showing about 500 units," said Guy Hart Jr., managing...
Bay News 9
Report: Recession possible next year, but likely to be ‘moderate’
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (CNS) — Economic growth is likely to continue through next year in the Inland Empire and other parts of the country, but it may be derailed by federal monetary policies and other factors, according to the UC Riverside Center for Economic Forecasting & Development. What You Need...
Bay News 9
Ian is Florida’s deadliest hurricane since 1935
Hurricane Ian will go down as one of the deadliest hurricanes in Florida history. Ian made landfall in southwest Florida on Sept. 28, 2022 as a Category 4 Hurricane with max winds of 150 mph. By wind speed, it’s tied for the fourth strongest hurricane at landfall in Florida history,...
Bay News 9
Upstate educators and researchers applaud Micron's commitment
More chip manufacturing is coming New York. “They’re kind of a commodity to everybody,” said Nathaniel Cady, SUNY Polytechnic Institute Empire Innovation Professor and interim vice president of research. “But they’re literally the latest and greatest technology.”. Chipmaker Micron Technology announced plans Tuesday to build a...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bay News 9
Wisconsin room tax revenues mostly rebound, while business travel lags
MADISON, Wis. — Taxes charged on hotel rooms across Wisconsin took a huge hit when the pandemic began, but they’re starting to recover. Nearly 300 municipalities across the state charge a room tax. Sometimes there can be multiple taxes, including for a city, county or special district. These...
Bay News 9
Anti-abortion activists hold Ohio's first 'March for Life' rally at statehouse
COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Wednesday afternoon, anti-abortion activists gathered at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus to call on legislators to end abortions. U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this year. States now have the right to enact their own abortion laws. Gov. Mike DeWine signed the "Heartbeat...
Bay News 9
Spectrum/Siena poll: Floridians sound off on 'Don't Say Gay Law,' immigration and more
According to an exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College poll, Republicans were in favor of transporting immigrants by plane to Martha’s Vineyard 87% to 8%, while Democrats were against it 79% to 10%. Interestingly, for NPA or independent voters, the spread was a lot less, only six points in favor. What...
Bay News 9
California agencies float Colorado River water cuts proposal
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California water agencies that rely on the parched Colorado River said Wednesday they can reduce their use by one-tenth starting in 2023 in response to calls for cuts from the federal government. The agencies, which supply water to farmers and millions of people in Southern...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bay News 9
California agencies float Colorado River savings in drought
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California water agencies that rely on the parched Colorado River said Wednesday they can reduce their use by one-tenth starting in 2023 in response to calls for cuts from the federal government. The agencies, which supply water to farmers and millions of people in Southern...
Bay News 9
Tenants of flooded apartments facing eviction
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — While many in Central Florida are worried about getting their homes repaired after Hurricane Ian, some in Orange County are worried about getting evicted. It is something dozens of families in the Pine Castle community are dealing with — and it may not be legal....
Bay News 9
'FEMA will likely be on the ground for years': After Ian, officials promise federal aid despite delays
As Floridians grapple with Hurricane Ian’s damage to their homes, find temporary places to stay and assess their long-term needs, federal emergency officials say they’ll likely provide aid on the ground for years, not months, and they’re making an effort to ramp up distribution. Many people seeking...
Bay News 9
Massachusetts Salvation Army captain carries out relief work in Puerto Rico
LOIZA, Puerto Rico - Captain Kevin Polito left his Salvation Army post in Milford to help with Hurricane Fiona relief efforts in Puerto Rico. He got to Loiza Wednesday morning. It's a beach community on the northern part of the island where they were hit with a heavy storm surge.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bay News 9
Hurricane Ian and the coming property insurance rate hike
TAMPA, Fla. — Experts say Hurricane Ian was a “worst-case” scenario for Florida’s already tumultuous property insurance market. Rates have skyrocketed by up to 50% from some Florida homeowners in recent years, and they are about to go up even more. What You Need To Know.
Bay News 9
Experts say hurricane damage will make Florida's dire property insurance situation even worse
WASHINGTON — Florida's property insurance market was in crisis even before Hurricane Ian. But now, with some reports estimating tens-of-billions-of dollars in losses from the storm, experts say the situation could become more dire. What You Need To Know. Data show that Floridians are already paying the highest average...
Bay News 9
Hispanic Heritage Month: Afro-Latinos' fight for equality
As the country honors Hispanic Heritage Month by recognizing the contributions of Hispanic Americans to the country, “Justice for All” hosts an in-depth conversation on the intersection between the Black and Latinx communities — and on Afro-Latinos' ongoing fight for equality. In this 30-minute episode, Spectrum News...
Bay News 9
Wendell business owner weighs in on possibility of downtown social district
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — From Raleigh to Greensboro to Kannapolis, new social districts have been popping up all over the state. The ABC Commission said that, as of Tuesday, 12 North Carolina municipalities have designated social districts where people can walk around certain areas with alcoholic drinks. The Town of Wendell is now also considering adding a social district.
Comments / 0