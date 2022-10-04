ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

WNY prepared to submit tech hub bid when application period starts

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- A regional collaboration spanning the Western New York and Rochester areas has been in the works for well over a year, even before the federal government passed the CHIPS Act. Invest Buffalo Niagara CEO Tom Kucharski said while Congress has now passed the bill, the organization is...
BUFFALO, NY
What's next for the Syracuse development agency that helped convince Micron to come?

One of the primary organizations in the Syracuse area helping to ensure the Micron semiconductor plant is a success is the CenterState CEO. Located in downtown Syracuse, the independent economic development and planning organization undertook a significant role in persuading Micron to come to White Pine, addressing concerns like availability of housing and ensuring a sufficient workforce.
SYRACUSE, NY
Race is on to increase housing for Micron workers expected in CNY

Micron Technology on Tuesday committed to making a home in Central New York. The development raised questions about what plans are in place to provide housing for the anticipated workforce that's expected to accompany the significant project. “Our latest rendition is showing about 500 units," said Guy Hart Jr., managing...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Report: Recession possible next year, but likely to be ‘moderate’

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (CNS) — Economic growth is likely to continue through next year in the Inland Empire and other parts of the country, but it may be derailed by federal monetary policies and other factors, according to the UC Riverside Center for Economic Forecasting & Development. What You Need...
RIVERSIDE, CA
Ian is Florida’s deadliest hurricane since 1935

Hurricane Ian will go down as one of the deadliest hurricanes in Florida history. Ian made landfall in southwest Florida on Sept. 28, 2022 as a Category 4 Hurricane with max winds of 150 mph. By wind speed, it’s tied for the fourth strongest hurricane at landfall in Florida history,...
FLORIDA STATE
Upstate educators and researchers applaud Micron's commitment

More chip manufacturing is coming New York. “They’re kind of a commodity to everybody,” said Nathaniel Cady, SUNY Polytechnic Institute Empire Innovation Professor and interim vice president of research. “But they’re literally the latest and greatest technology.”. Chipmaker Micron Technology announced plans Tuesday to build a...
BUSINESS
Kathy Hochul
Chuck Schumer
Lee Zeldin
Donald Trump
Anti-abortion activists hold Ohio's first 'March for Life' rally at statehouse

COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Wednesday afternoon, anti-abortion activists gathered at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus to call on legislators to end abortions. U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this year. States now have the right to enact their own abortion laws. Gov. Mike DeWine signed the "Heartbeat...
OHIO STATE
California agencies float Colorado River water cuts proposal

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California water agencies that rely on the parched Colorado River said Wednesday they can reduce their use by one-tenth starting in 2023 in response to calls for cuts from the federal government. The agencies, which supply water to farmers and millions of people in Southern...
CALIFORNIA STATE
California agencies float Colorado River savings in drought

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California water agencies that rely on the parched Colorado River said Wednesday they can reduce their use by one-tenth starting in 2023 in response to calls for cuts from the federal government. The agencies, which supply water to farmers and millions of people in Southern...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Tenants of flooded apartments facing eviction

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — While many in Central Florida are worried about getting their homes repaired after Hurricane Ian, some in Orange County are worried about getting evicted. It is something dozens of families in the Pine Castle community are dealing with — and it may not be legal....
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Hurricane Ian and the coming property insurance rate hike

TAMPA, Fla. — Experts say Hurricane Ian was a “worst-case” scenario for Florida’s already tumultuous property insurance market. Rates have skyrocketed by up to 50% from some Florida homeowners in recent years, and they are about to go up even more. What You Need To Know.
FLORIDA STATE
Hispanic Heritage Month: Afro-Latinos' fight for equality

As the country honors Hispanic Heritage Month by recognizing the contributions of Hispanic Americans to the country, “Justice for All” hosts an in-depth conversation on the intersection between the Black and Latinx communities — and on Afro-Latinos' ongoing fight for equality. In this 30-minute episode, Spectrum News...
FLORIDA STATE
Wendell business owner weighs in on possibility of downtown social district

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — From Raleigh to Greensboro to Kannapolis, new social districts have been popping up all over the state. The ABC Commission said that, as of Tuesday, 12 North Carolina municipalities have designated social districts where people can walk around certain areas with alcoholic drinks. The Town of Wendell is now also considering adding a social district.
WENDELL, NC

