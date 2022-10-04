ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Comments / 0

Related
People

Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates' Daughter Phoebe Thanks British 'Vogue' for 'Internship of a Lifetime'

"It was an honor to work with some of the best in the business and learn from you all," said the 20-year-old student Phoebe Gates has fond memories from her time with British Vogue. Phoebe, the youngest child of Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share that she had the "internship of a lifetime" with the respected publication.  "Thank you @britishvogue," the 20-year-old Stanford University student wrote alongside a series of snaps from her time across the pond, some of which showed her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charli D'amelio
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Emma Chamberlain
Cinemablend

Nicole Brown Simpson’s Sister Reacts After Chris Rock Cracked A Joke About Her Death On Stage

It’s been months since the 2022 Academy Awards, but the public is still reeling from the wild events from the night. Specifically, when Will Smith walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock on TV shortly before winning the Best Actor award. Folks have largely rallied around Rock in the wake of this incident, but the comic has gotten in some hot water lately over his stand-up, where he made a reference to the death of Nicole Brown Simpson. And now her sister Tanya Brown has reacted after Rock made a connection between The Slap and Simpson’s murder while on stage.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Kevin Hart Defends Will Smith After Chris Rock Slap

Kevin Hart spoke in defense of Will Smith as a guest on the Revolt podcast Drink Champs hosted by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. The 43-year-old entertainer discussed his predecessor’s career accolades as well as the incident that found Chris Rock at the receiving end of a shocking slap. During...
CELEBRITIES
People

WATCH: Shaquille O'Neal Surprises His Uncle Roy with a Home Makeover: 'It's a Big Thing'

"I figured, all the relatives I've taken care of are spoiled, let me do something nice for uncle Roy" Shaquille O'Neal said in the next episode of Secret Celebrity Renovation Shaquille O'Neal is giving back to a loved one in a big way. In an exclusive sneak peek from Secret Celebrity Renovation (above), which airs Friday, September 9 on CBS, the four-time NBA Champion, 50, partners up with Entertainment Tonight's Nischelle Turner and a design team of Survivor alum Rob "Boston Rob" Mariano and HGTV star Sabrina Soto to give back to...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities
HelloGiggles

Britney Spears’ Bizarre, Unfiltered Rant Singles Out Jennifer Lopez, Leaving Fans Confused

Update: As of September 29, 2022, the posts referenced below, which appeared on Britney Spears’s Instagram account, have been deleted. We thought the dissolution of Britney Spears’ conservatorship would bring some peace for the pop star princess. But after she recently was accused of fat-shaming Christina Aguilera’s backup dancers, the “Toxic” singer seems to be making up for lost time by making her voice a lot louder than any recording studio could ever hold—and it’s all on Instagram.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Youtuber
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Photographer uses AI to imagine how deceased celebrities would look if they were alive today

A photographer has shared a collection of images he created using artificial intelligence that imagines what notable figures and celebrities would look like if they were alive today.Alper Yesiltas, a lawyer who lives in Istanbul, Turkey, has spent the last 19 years “imagining scenes and capturing memories,” according to an essay he wrote for BoredPanda.For his first AI-based collection, Yesiltas decided to imagine how people would “look photo-realistically if some great events had not happened to them,” with the project, titled: “As If Nothing Happened,” depicting how individuals such as Princess Diana, Michael Jackson and Kurt Cobain would look if...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

48K+
Followers
34K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy