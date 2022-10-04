Read full article on original website
JoJo Siwa’s Net Worth Is Shocking For Her Age & Her Fortune Doesn’t Come From Reality TV
When it comes to the net worth of Jojo Siwa, she may be young but her bank account is nothing to scoff at. The 19-year-old American dancer, actress and singer was born in Omaha, NE and starred in the reality TV series Dance Moms on the network Lifetime. Siwa became...
Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates' Daughter Phoebe Thanks British 'Vogue' for 'Internship of a Lifetime'
"It was an honor to work with some of the best in the business and learn from you all," said the 20-year-old student Phoebe Gates has fond memories from her time with British Vogue. Phoebe, the youngest child of Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share that she had the "internship of a lifetime" with the respected publication. "Thank you @britishvogue," the 20-year-old Stanford University student wrote alongside a series of snaps from her time across the pond, some of which showed her...
Britney Spears says she’ll probably never perform again because she’s ‘pretty traumatized for life’
In the past year, Britney Spears has gotten married, become an internet folk hero, and successfully ended an infamous conservatorship. But the singer famous for hits like “…Baby One More Time” and “Toxic” is still reeling from what she says was mistreatment while her personal and professional life were being controlled by her family.
HGTV Star David Visentin Has Earned a Massive Net Worth! See How Much Money He Makes
It pays to be a real estate mogul on television! Love It or List It host David Visentin has made quite an impressive net worth from starring on the HGTV series since 2008. Keep scrolling to see how much money he earns. What Is David Visentin’s Net Worth?. David...
Nicole Brown Simpson’s Sister Reacts After Chris Rock Cracked A Joke About Her Death On Stage
It’s been months since the 2022 Academy Awards, but the public is still reeling from the wild events from the night. Specifically, when Will Smith walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock on TV shortly before winning the Best Actor award. Folks have largely rallied around Rock in the wake of this incident, but the comic has gotten in some hot water lately over his stand-up, where he made a reference to the death of Nicole Brown Simpson. And now her sister Tanya Brown has reacted after Rock made a connection between The Slap and Simpson’s murder while on stage.
Kevin Hart Defends Will Smith After Chris Rock Slap
Kevin Hart spoke in defense of Will Smith as a guest on the Revolt podcast Drink Champs hosted by N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. The 43-year-old entertainer discussed his predecessor’s career accolades as well as the incident that found Chris Rock at the receiving end of a shocking slap. During...
WATCH: Shaquille O'Neal Surprises His Uncle Roy with a Home Makeover: 'It's a Big Thing'
"I figured, all the relatives I've taken care of are spoiled, let me do something nice for uncle Roy" Shaquille O'Neal said in the next episode of Secret Celebrity Renovation Shaquille O'Neal is giving back to a loved one in a big way. In an exclusive sneak peek from Secret Celebrity Renovation (above), which airs Friday, September 9 on CBS, the four-time NBA Champion, 50, partners up with Entertainment Tonight's Nischelle Turner and a design team of Survivor alum Rob "Boston Rob" Mariano and HGTV star Sabrina Soto to give back to...
Britney Spears Teases New Short Hairstyle on Instagram: 'I Cut All My Hair Off'
Britney Spears may have cut off all her hair, but she's playing coy about it. The "Toxic" singer shared a new video to Instagram on Tuesday saying she "cut off" all her hair, adding, "I don't want to show it yet ✂️✂️✂️!!!" In her...
Britney Spears’ Bizarre, Unfiltered Rant Singles Out Jennifer Lopez, Leaving Fans Confused
Update: As of September 29, 2022, the posts referenced below, which appeared on Britney Spears’s Instagram account, have been deleted. We thought the dissolution of Britney Spears’ conservatorship would bring some peace for the pop star princess. But after she recently was accused of fat-shaming Christina Aguilera’s backup dancers, the “Toxic” singer seems to be making up for lost time by making her voice a lot louder than any recording studio could ever hold—and it’s all on Instagram.
Jayda Cheaves On Opening Up Her Life On “The Impact Atlanta ‘I’m A Little Scared”
Cheaves has already spent a considerable amount of time in the spotlight due to her relationship with award-winning rapper Lil Baby but knows we will get to see a different side of the star.
Why Shaquille O'Neal Is Publicly Supporting Adam Levine Amid His Scandal
Watch: Shaq Talks Origin of Aaron Carter's Hit Song "That's How I Beat Shaq" In the wake of Adam Levine's scandal, Shaquille O'Neal isn't putting his friendship with the singer on the sidelines. Over the weekend, the Maroon 5 frontman hit the stage at the NBA star's fundraising gala on...
Megan Fox gave Machine Gun Kelly a makeup transformation but he was not so happy about it
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are always exploring their creativity. The Hollywood couple got recently into a makeup contest, involving the rapper’s assistant Olivia Stone. Fans of the singer witnessed his transformation on Instagram Live, and it seems they were all having fun. “Can you give...
Photographer uses AI to imagine how deceased celebrities would look if they were alive today
A photographer has shared a collection of images he created using artificial intelligence that imagines what notable figures and celebrities would look like if they were alive today.Alper Yesiltas, a lawyer who lives in Istanbul, Turkey, has spent the last 19 years “imagining scenes and capturing memories,” according to an essay he wrote for BoredPanda.For his first AI-based collection, Yesiltas decided to imagine how people would “look photo-realistically if some great events had not happened to them,” with the project, titled: “As If Nothing Happened,” depicting how individuals such as Princess Diana, Michael Jackson and Kurt Cobain would look if...
MrBeast teases trip to space for 'unfathomable' YouTube video
YouTuber MrBeast has come up with plenty of ‘unfathomable’ ideas in recent memory. Just last year, the content creator spent a whopping $3.5 million on a recreation of Squid Game with the winner taking home $456,000. The stunt kind of missed the entire point of Squid Game but hey, people enjoyed watching it.
Britney Spears' Mom Issues Public Apology To The Singer 'Please Unblock Me'
Britney Spears' mother Lynne Spears has issued a public apology, pleading for her daughter's forgiveness after the singer's 13-year conservatorship. The apology came after Britney shared a lengthy Instagram post where she stated "a genuine apology would help give [her] closure" in their family feud. “I am soooo sorry for...
