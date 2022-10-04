Read full article on original website
Popular discount supermarket chain opening another new store location in Louisiana this monthKristen WaltersLaplace, LA
Mike Detillier continues to light up the Sports Media World with Louisiana CharmJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
Poor officiating affects another Saints gameTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
The National Fried Chicken Festival is back in NOLA this weekend!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
ESPN
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson takes shot at Saints DB Marshon Lattimore with Allen Iverson meme
Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson did work in London on Sunday. In the 28-25 win over the New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Jefferson caught 10 passes for 147 yards. He also ran for a touchdown. It was the first time since 2016 that a player had 120 yards receiving and a rushing score and Jefferson's 16th career 100-yard receiving game. According to ESPN Stats and Information, only Randy Moss and Odell Beckham Jr. have had more 100-yard games (19) in their first three seasons.
KC Chiefs force Cole Beasley into retirement
Just three days after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay wideout Cole Beasley decided he would call it a career. Wide receiver Cole Beasley retired from the game of football on Wednesday, and while he never once mentioned the Kansas City Chiefs in his statement saying goodbye to the game he’s infected since 2012, we are pretty sure they loomed large in the decision-making process nonetheless.
Tom Brady news could change the future for the Buccaneers
If Tom Brady is truly about to go through a divorce, perhaps his time with the Buccaneers is not as limited as we once thought. Look, no one on the planet wants to see what Tom Brady is about to go through. Divorces are tough on whole families, and the following months could be very messy for a lot more people than just Brady and Gisele if the divorce does happen.
Did Commanders’ Ron Rivera hint he’s considering a QB change?
To say the Washington Commanders’ offense is out of sync would be a comprehensive understatement. After four games, they’re scoring on 21.6% of their drives and are averaging 4.6 yards per play. Both are last in the NFL, but Ron Rivera insists the offense is on the verge of turning a corner.
Matt Ammendola somehow finds new place to land after Chiefs release
Former Kansas City Chiefs kicker Matt Ammendola is reportedly going to be Arizona Cardinals kicker Matt Ammendola. Somehow. Matt Ammendola didn’t just get a new opportunity to try out for an NFL. He also landed the job with the Arizona Cardinals. To be clear, we’re happy for him and...
The Ringer
The Alien from France, Plus Million-Dollar Picks, Bad QBs, and the Sneaky-Scary Niners With Peter Schrager and Ben Solak
The Ringer’s Bill Simmons shares his thoughts on top NBA draft prospect Victor Wembanyama after watching two exhibition games against the G League Ignite, as well as where he ranks among the best NBA draft prospects of all time (2:07). Then, Bill is joined by Peter Schrager of NFL Network and Fox Sports to discuss some bad NFL QB play through four weeks, as well as the 49ers’ impressive defense, the Rams’ slump, and more (22:37). Next, Bill is joined by The Ringer’s Benjamin Solak to discuss some matchups and kick around some NFL bets for Week 5, including: 49ers-Panthers, Bengals-Ravens, Buccaneers-Falcons, Cowboys-Rams, Chargers-Browns, Eagles-Jaguars, Patriots-Lions, and more (1:04:30). Finally, Bill makes the Million-Dollar Picks for Week 5 (1:33:01).
NFL・
NBC Sports
Drew Brees says he’d still be playing, but for 2005 shoulder injury
Drew Brees retired at 41. Tom Brady is still going strong at 45. But Brees, now 43, says he’d still be playing, if he hadn’t suffered a serious shoulder injury during his final game with the Chargers, at the end of the 2005 season. “If my arm wasn’t...
NFL・
Michael Thomas, Jameis Winston on wrong side of questionable for matchup vs. Seahawks
The New Orleans Saints may be heading into their Week 5 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks without two main contributors. Quarterback Jameis Winston, and wide receiver Micahel Thomas, who have both missed time this season, are still yet to practice this week. The Saints undoubtedly felt the absence of both...
3 reasons Commanders should bench Carson Wentz for Taylor Heinicke
It took some time, but Washington Commanders fans eventually warmed up to the Carson Wentz trade. While the front office might’ve overpaid for a quarterback Indianapolis was (seemingly) contemplating cutting, the hope was Wentz’s big arm and athletic frame would elevate the offense to a level Taylor Heinicke couldn’t.
