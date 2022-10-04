ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Of course you should go

Calling all patrons of art, culture and community to this year’s Culture, of Course! fundraiser and gala at the Lincoln City Cultural Center on Saturday, Oct. 15. This year’s theme is “(Art) Work in Progress,” in honor of the Cultural Plaza outdoor renovation project planned for this coming summer. Guests can enjoy great food and wine, bid on live auction items and hear a concert by renowned jazz pianist and composer Darrell Grant. Don’t wait — only 100 tickets are available.
Shakin’ up the VAC

Building a community of local artists and an exhibit space for their work are key parts of Chasse Davidson’s focus as she takes the helm at the Newport Visual Arts Center. From its perch at the Nye Beach turnaround, the city-owned arts center has been a calling card for both tourists and locals since it opened in 1983, and Davidson hopes to expand that role.
Fall Colors Excursions Start on Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad

(Wheeler, Oregon) – Fall is in the air, in spite of the warmer-than-usual conditions, and the fact fall colors are running late. However, that won't stop the Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad (OCSR) as it begins its Fall Splendor Excursion around the Nehalem Bay and Tillamook Bay area this week, twisting and weaving around ancient tracks around the backwoods wonders of this particularly colorful chunk of coastline. (Photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Hangin’ out in Yachats

Each spring for the past five years, local artists have volunteered to design and paint banners to be hung on the city-street lamp poles through Yachats during the summer months. This year’s banners met with a particularly strong early-season storm, but survivors will be on show at the 2022 Yachats Banner Project auction and artists reception in the Yachats Commons multi-purpose room this Sunday, Oct 9.
Galleries unite for art stroll

Art lovers are invited to mix and mingle with local artists at a joint reception from the Pacific Artists’ Co-op Gallery, Artists’ Studio Association Beachstone Gallery and the Chessman Gallery this Friday, Oct. 7, this Friday, Oct. 7. Walk and wander among new artwork in the galleries, conveniently...
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Oregon

If you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time and you also happen to love steak, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are well-known in the state of Oregon and have excellent online reviews, so definitely give them a try next time you are around.
ODA Closes Clamming On Entire Oregon Coast

The state Department of Agriculture and the state Department of Fish and Wildlife have announced all Oregon beaches between the California border and the Columbia River are closed to razor clam harvesting. Recent lab results indicate the marine biotoxin domoic acid has exceeded the closure limit along the entire coastline.
Kelp wanted

Kelp forests provide critical habitat for marine life, sequester carbon and are deeply connected to Oregon’s coastal communities, especially those relying on tourism. Economic opportunities abound for outdoor recreation, urchin ranching, ecotours and culinary creativity on the Oregon Coast. To bring this subject to life, the Oregon Coast Visitors Association is hosting Dr. Sara Hamilton at its annual People’s Coast Summit, held at the Overleaf Lodge Event Center in Yachats on Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 11 and 12.
Oregon health advisory warns of toxic contaminants in lamprey

The Oregon Health Authority issued a health advisory Wednesday to warn people about toxic contaminants found in lamprey, a snake-like fish that is eaten by Indigenous people as a cultural and ceremonial food. The advisory sets limits for the first time on how many lamprey people can safely eat from...
Two more Oregon Breweries For Sale

In these troubling times it can be sink or swim, but with great hardship comes great opportunity. In the past year we have reported on 4 different Oregon breweries for sale (Klamath Basin, Modern Times PDX, Standing Stone Brewing, Lookingglass) and one in Vancouver, now we have two more to add to the list looking for potential suitors.
Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 10/4 – Jackson County Task Force Busy Busting Black Market Grows, Brush Fire in Cave Junction

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Local Illegal Marijuana Task Force Busy Busting Black Market Grows; Seizes & Destroys 10.5k Plants, 4k Lbs. Cannabis. JACKSON COUNTY, OR: The Illegal...
Grand Ronde Decides New Name of Willamette Falls Site

In a move meant to further connect the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde with its ancestral homelands, the tribe has chosen a new name for its 23-acre former mill site near Willamette Falls in Oregon City. The name, Tumwata Village, includes the native name for the Falls, tumwata, and reflects...
Quake, Oct. 6

A 2.6-magnitude earthquake was recorded off the South Oregon Coast Wednesday, Oct. 5. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Gold Beach in between the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast.
Oregon Dept. of Forestry ends regulated-use closures in much of C.O. district on Friday

The Oregon Department of Forestry's Central Oregon District will terminate Regulated-Use Closure  on the Prineville and The Dalles units as of 12:01 a.m. on Friday, allowing campfires and warming fires again thanks to recent rain, cooler temperatures and higher humidity. The post Oregon Dept. of Forestry ends regulated-use closures in much of C.O. district on Friday appeared first on KTVZ.
