Good News Network
Lumber Company Grows Trees That Smile With Massive Grin for Oregon Drivers
Every autumn in Oregon, motorists traveling down the route 18 receive a “beaming” smile from the hills above the roadway. That’s because years ago, Hampton Lumber company logged the trees on that hill, and decided to replant early-changing larch in the shape of a smiley face. Surrounded...
oregoncoasttoday.com
Of course you should go
Calling all patrons of art, culture and community to this year’s Culture, of Course! fundraiser and gala at the Lincoln City Cultural Center on Saturday, Oct. 15. This year’s theme is “(Art) Work in Progress,” in honor of the Cultural Plaza outdoor renovation project planned for this coming summer. Guests can enjoy great food and wine, bid on live auction items and hear a concert by renowned jazz pianist and composer Darrell Grant. Don’t wait — only 100 tickets are available.
oregoncoasttoday.com
Shakin’ up the VAC
Building a community of local artists and an exhibit space for their work are key parts of Chasse Davidson’s focus as she takes the helm at the Newport Visual Arts Center. From its perch at the Nye Beach turnaround, the city-owned arts center has been a calling card for both tourists and locals since it opened in 1983, and Davidson hopes to expand that role.
beachconnection.net
Fall Colors Excursions Start on Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad
(Wheeler, Oregon) – Fall is in the air, in spite of the warmer-than-usual conditions, and the fact fall colors are running late. However, that won't stop the Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad (OCSR) as it begins its Fall Splendor Excursion around the Nehalem Bay and Tillamook Bay area this week, twisting and weaving around ancient tracks around the backwoods wonders of this particularly colorful chunk of coastline. (Photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
oregoncoasttoday.com
Hangin’ out in Yachats
Each spring for the past five years, local artists have volunteered to design and paint banners to be hung on the city-street lamp poles through Yachats during the summer months. This year’s banners met with a particularly strong early-season storm, but survivors will be on show at the 2022 Yachats Banner Project auction and artists reception in the Yachats Commons multi-purpose room this Sunday, Oct 9.
oregoncoasttoday.com
Galleries unite for art stroll
Art lovers are invited to mix and mingle with local artists at a joint reception from the Pacific Artists’ Co-op Gallery, Artists’ Studio Association Beachstone Gallery and the Chessman Gallery this Friday, Oct. 7, this Friday, Oct. 7. Walk and wander among new artwork in the galleries, conveniently...
4 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
If you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time and you also happen to love steak, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are well-known in the state of Oregon and have excellent online reviews, so definitely give them a try next time you are around.
KTVB
Will Ferrell shoots pool in small-town Idaho bar
Perks Place is a staple in Mackay, which has a population of about 500 people. Ferrell made a stop at the Idaho bar amid a fly fishing trip with some friends.
pnwag.net
ODA Closes Clamming On Entire Oregon Coast
The state Department of Agriculture and the state Department of Fish and Wildlife have announced all Oregon beaches between the California border and the Columbia River are closed to razor clam harvesting. Recent lab results indicate the marine biotoxin domoic acid has exceeded the closure limit along the entire coastline.
oregoncoasttoday.com
Kelp wanted
Kelp forests provide critical habitat for marine life, sequester carbon and are deeply connected to Oregon’s coastal communities, especially those relying on tourism. Economic opportunities abound for outdoor recreation, urchin ranching, ecotours and culinary creativity on the Oregon Coast. To bring this subject to life, the Oregon Coast Visitors Association is hosting Dr. Sara Hamilton at its annual People’s Coast Summit, held at the Overleaf Lodge Event Center in Yachats on Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 11 and 12.
'Dallas' star Patrick Duffy lists $14M Oregon ranch with bass pond, pool house and wine cave
Actor Patrick Duffy is selling his 382-acre ranch in Oregon and the current asking price is set at $14 million. Take a look at the luxury property.
opb.org
Oregon health advisory warns of toxic contaminants in lamprey
The Oregon Health Authority issued a health advisory Wednesday to warn people about toxic contaminants found in lamprey, a snake-like fish that is eaten by Indigenous people as a cultural and ceremonial food. The advisory sets limits for the first time on how many lamprey people can safely eat from...
Record-challenging warmth to persist across West, but a big cooldown looms
The Northwest has had a very warm start to fall, as summerlike warmth has resulted in numerous daily record highs over the past week. AccuWeather meteorologists say residents who are fond of the warmer weather should enjoy it while they can, as the warmth will come to an abrupt end early next week.
newschoolbeer.com
Two more Oregon Breweries For Sale
In these troubling times it can be sink or swim, but with great hardship comes great opportunity. In the past year we have reported on 4 different Oregon breweries for sale (Klamath Basin, Modern Times PDX, Standing Stone Brewing, Lookingglass) and one in Vancouver, now we have two more to add to the list looking for potential suitors.
WWEEK
Popular Columbia River Gorge Sternwheeler Cruises Appear to Be Coming to an End Under Their Current Operator
The iconic Columbia River Sternwheeler may take its final cruise at the end of this year—at least under its current operators. Today, the general manager of Portland Spirit announced in a subscriber email that the business would no longer handle the vessel as of Jan. 1, 2023. The beloved...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 10/4 – Jackson County Task Force Busy Busting Black Market Grows, Brush Fire in Cave Junction
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Local Illegal Marijuana Task Force Busy Busting Black Market Grows; Seizes & Destroys 10.5k Plants, 4k Lbs. Cannabis. JACKSON COUNTY, OR: The Illegal...
canbyfirst.com
Grand Ronde Decides New Name of Willamette Falls Site
In a move meant to further connect the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde with its ancestral homelands, the tribe has chosen a new name for its 23-acre former mill site near Willamette Falls in Oregon City. The name, Tumwata Village, includes the native name for the Falls, tumwata, and reflects...
These are the top-ranked pumpkin patches in the Portland metro area
Spooky Season has arrived and the Portland metro area has no shortage of pumpkin farms for people searching for the perfect one to carve into a jack-o-lantern.
oregontoday.net
Quake, Oct. 6
A 2.6-magnitude earthquake was recorded off the South Oregon Coast Wednesday, Oct. 5. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Gold Beach in between the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast.
Oregon Dept. of Forestry ends regulated-use closures in much of C.O. district on Friday
The Oregon Department of Forestry's Central Oregon District will terminate Regulated-Use Closure on the Prineville and The Dalles units as of 12:01 a.m. on Friday, allowing campfires and warming fires again thanks to recent rain, cooler temperatures and higher humidity. The post Oregon Dept. of Forestry ends regulated-use closures in much of C.O. district on Friday appeared first on KTVZ.
