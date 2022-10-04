Read full article on original website
norfolkneradio.com
United Way helps support Brandon's Bushel of Blessings
A local program helps make sure kids in the Pierce and Osmond school districts don’t go hungry once the school week ends by providing weekend meals to those who need it. Coordinators Corey and Lisa Gerdes says Brandon’s Bushel of Blessings started as a way to give back to the community in honor of their son, who was killed in an auto accident in 2016.
wnax.com
Rural Nebraska Facing Challenges
Rural counties across central and western Nebraska will continue to face challenges. Cheryl Burkhart-Kreisel is the Rural Prosperity Specialist for the University of Nebraska-Extension and says many small towns and counties wouldn’t survive without dedicated volunteers….. Burkhart-Kreisel says projections from the University of Nebraska-Omaha show many rural counties...
News Channel Nebraska
Northeast Nebraska Telephone Company outage
NEBRASKA -- Northeast Nebraska Telephone Company was experiencing an all-service area outage, but all should be up and running. NNTC said on Facebook that all internet and phones are down at this time, and there is not an estimated time of when services will be restored. They said they are...
Flags in Nebraska to fly at half-staff for Firefighters Memorial Service
Governor Pete Ricketts announced that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff this weekend in observance of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service on Sunday. Flags will be flown at half-staff from sunrise on Friday, October 7th until sunset on Sunday, October 9, 2022. As Americans...
klkntv.com
Service announced for fallen Nebraska firefighter Mike Moody
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Details of fallen firefighter Mike Moody’s funeral were announced Wednesday. Moody, assistant chief of the Purdum Volunteer Fire Department, died Sunday after suffering a medical emergency while fighting the Bovee Fire. He was 59. Moody’s funeral will be held Friday at 2 p.m. at...
KETV.com
City of Omaha decides not to renew Dam Grill and Bar lease
The Dam Grill and Bar announced their lease is not being renewed by the city of Omaha. The popular eatery at Miller's Landing will close out in 10 days. The group that owns the bar says land use restrictions prompted the city not to renew the lease. As a result, 20 staff members are now out of the job.
KETV.com
Missing Nebraska man found Thursday, according to law enforcement
BLAIR, Neb. — A 33-year-old man who had been missing in eastern Nebraska since Tuesday was found Thursday morning, according to authorities. Ryan LeMaster was found in Blair safe and unharmed, according to law enforcement. Investigators said he was last seen around 7 a.m. Monday at a home on...
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk senior selected for Believers and Achievers program
A Norfolk senior has been selected for the 2022-23 Believers and Achievers Program. Kyla Robinson was one of the 48 Nebraskans selected for this program, which is designed to give recognition to the state’s future leaders. In a statement, Dr. Jami Jo Thompson said: “Being recognized as a Believer...
iheart.com
Nebraska 11th-Most Impacted State By Natural Disasters
(Undated) -- Nebraska is one of the states most impacted by natural disasters. WalletHub ranks Nebraska 11th for natural disasters based on the number of disasters that've caused $1-billion in damage since 1980 and loss amount per capita. In the second category Nebraska ranks 6th. WalletHub says the state most impacted by natural disasters is Mississippi and the least impacted state is Maine. A full list of states can be found here.
albionnewsonline.com
Nebraska Resources Districts honor Albion farmer and Bartlett teacher
Conservation-minded residents from across Nebraska received recognition at the Nebraska Association of Resources Districts’ annual convention Sept. 25 and 26 in Kearney. Area winners include rural Albion farmer John Krohn, who received the 2022 Water Conservation Award, and teacher Kelly Guggenmos of Wheeler Central Schools in Bartlett, who received the Educator of the Year Award for teaching grades 7-12. Complete story in the Oct. 5 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune, and Petersburg Press, print and e-editions.
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol identifies body found Wednesday near Harvard
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Nebraska State Patrol has identified the body found Wednesday morning near Harvard. Investigators said they believe the remains are 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since Sept. 16. Law enforcement said the body was initially located by a citizen working in...
klkntv.com
Authorities suspect homicide after body found on rural road in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol has identified the body of a man who was found on a road just east of Harvard. Investigators think the remains are those of 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett of Columbus, who had been missing since Sept. 16. The body was found by...
Down to two: What’s the coolest thing made in Nebraska?
OMAHA — More than 20,000 votes so far have chimed in on a contest that next week will reveal the “Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska.”. Designed as a fun image-booster for the state’s manufacturing industry, the bracket-style knockout competition was organized by the Nebraska Manufacturing Alliance and Nebraska Chamber of Commerce & Industry.
norfolkneradio.com
Public Input Requested For the River Point Downtown District
The City of Norfolk is requesting public input from the public through an online survey to identify community priorities for the River Point District. “Our downtown has seen such tremendous growth and revitalization in the last ten to fifteen years. It has been and continues to be an exciting experience with many of our younger entrepreneurs bringing fun, new businesses, energy, ideas, and growth to the downtown,” said Connie Geary, owner of multiple downtown businesses and Chairwoman of the Vehicle Parking District. “With this past and continued growth, the Vehicle Parking District sees a potential for the area to do and be so much more. We ask and encourage everyone to be a part by completing the survey PUMA and the City are making available for public input. We want to hear from you.”
News Channel Nebraska
Missing inmate back in custody
OMAHA, Neb. -- An inmate who went missing last month is back in custody. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, Matthew Hurich was arrested last week. Hurich disappeared on September 22, when he left the Community Corrections Center in Omaha with Clifford Brown. Brown turned himself into the Omaha Police Department on September 26.
norfolkneradio.com
Shelves nearly Bare At The Salvation Army Of Norfolk Food Pantry
Shelves at The Salvation Army of Norfolk’s food pantry are getting closer and closer to being bare. Major Kelli Trejo says since January, demand has jumped 148%. She says they distribute emergency food boxes intended to last a family 48 hours. It consists of breakfast, lunch, and dinner items.
iowapublicradio.org
A Nebraska journalist got fired over gathering signatures for an abortion ban
A television news director from western Nebraska will clean out her desk Monday night after the station fired her over the weekend for helping collect signatures for a ballot initiative to ban abortions in the neighboring town of Curtis. The vice president and general manager of KNOP, a NBC affiliate,...
Nebraska man sentenced to 18 months in prison
A Nebraska man was sentenced Thursday to 18 months in prison for online threats he made against Colorado's top elections official.
norfolkneradio.com
Authorities ID 6 killed in southeastern Nebraska crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police in Nebraska have identified the six young people killed in a car crash that was first reported by the cellphone of one of the passengers killed. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the driver of the Honda Accord was 26-year-old Jonathan Kurth of Lincoln. Four passengers died at the scene: 21-year-old Octavias Farr, 22-year-old Jonathan Koch, and 22-year-old Nicholas Bisesi, all of Lincoln, and 23-year-old Benjamin Lenagh of Omaha. A sixth passenger, 24-year-old Cassie Brenner of Lincoln — died later at a hospital. Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.
