Read full article on original website
Related
whopam.com
UHA Blazes to District Championship
A rivalry for the district title. Hopkinsville and UHA on a neutral field. This was a tight game back on September 17th, a 2-1 Lady Blazer win at home, and the Lady Tigers certainly seemed to have gotten better as the year went on. Wednesday night it did not go...
whopam.com
Hoptown Survives as County Falls Short In Semifinal
The sun had set on base and we settled in for a matchup in semifinal number two of district eight between two all too familiar foes. Christian County had defeated Hopkinsville earlier in the year and the Tigers were ready to win when it counted. The game was a defensive...
clarksvillenow.com
Rossview High parts ways with volleyball coach after suspension, complaints
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Rossview High School has parted ways with head volleyball coach Tishara Hicks, who said leading the Hawks team may not have aligned with her “culture, coaching philosophies, and expectations.”. The school gave Hicks a notice of suspension for the rest of the 2022...
whopam.com
HS Golf State Results
The 2022 Leachman Buick•GMC•Cadillac Boys’ Golf State Championship Presented by UK HealthCare concluded on Wednesday at the Bowling Green Country Club. Madison Central was crowned the 2022 team state champion, while Brady Smith of Christian Academy-Louisville earned the 2022 individual state title. Complete results: https://bit.ly/3V6Q3kX. The fall...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
No threat to Webster County schools
WEBSTER CO. (WEHT) – Officials in Webster County are getting the word out that there is no threat to any of the district’s schools. The assistant superintendent says a parent dropped off a student this morning at Webster County Middle School. The parent was carrying a gun and had a permit to carry the weapon. […]
whopam.com
Ground broken for Casey Jones Distillery expansion, rickhouse
Casey Jones Distillery has shown that they have the drive and the passion to thrive, and that only continues to be proven as ground was broken Thursday for a new 3,000-barrel rickhouse at their location on Witty Lane. Calling it the first post-prohibition barrel storage facility in Hopkinsville, owner and...
WLKY.com
Shaq, aka DJ Diesel, to perform before Western Kentucky football game
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — A Kentucky university is bringing four-time NBA champion and Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal to campus this month, but maybe not for the reason you'd expect. If you haven't heard, Shaq has been doing DJ sets. He goes by "DJ Diesel" and will be performing...
whopam.com
Candidates running for Hopkinsville City Council square off in debate
The Hopkinsville-Christian County League of Women Voters continued their debate forums Wednesday evening with the other half of the candidates running for Hopkinsville City Council, starting with the candidates for Ward 8. Democrat Twyla Dillard and Republican Robert Terry Meek are facing off on the ballot and they fielded questions...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mainstreetclarksville.com
Clarksville’s Turnbridge/River District could usher in $200M of development
The Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council (EDC) has announced the pursuit of the second commercial redevelopment districts it is planning in the Clarksville’s Central Business Improvement District area. The Turnbridge/River District project, that follows recent approval of the Vulcan and Frosty Morn District, could improve the slower development on...
whvoradio.com
Martin And Hillis Discuss Hopkinsville Issues During Ward 6 Forum
Hopkinsville City Council ward six candidates Travis Martin and Nichelle Hillis discussed their goals for Hopkinsville’s future, current needs, and other topics during the League of Women’s Voters forum Monday night. Challenger Nichelle Hillis says her top priorities include public safety. Martin, who is the incumbent in the...
whopam.com
Kathryn Noel
(Age 76, of Cadiz) Funeral service will be Friday October 7th at 2pm at Goodwin Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Cerulean Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 12noon till the service hour at Goodwin Funeral Home.
whopam.com
Music in the Park coming up Saturday in Pembroke
Music in the Park is coming up this weekend in Pembroke. District 6 Christian Fiscal Court Magistrate Phillip Peterson is hosting the family-friendly event from 12 until 2 p.m. Saturday at the Pembroke Park with Hopkinsville native Rachel Crick, who will be performing country, Christian, and jazz music. Crick now...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fort Campbell soldier killed in Kentucky motorcycle crash
A soldier stationed at Fort Campbell has been pronounced dead following a motorcycle crash last week.
whopam.com
Patricia Ann Myers DeLawson
(Age 74, of Hopkinsville) Celebration of Life will be Friday October 7th at 1pm at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West.. Burial will follow. Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
whopam.com
Kenneth “Ray Ray” Whitlock
(Age 61) Funeral service will be Monday October 10th at 1pm at Gamble Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Cave Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 11am till the service hour at Gamble Funeral Home.
whvoradio.com
22 Ladies to Vie for the Title of Miss Trigg County
The Trigg County High School Band Boosters will again be sponsoring the Miss Trigg County Pageant that has been held in conjunction with the Trigg County Ham Festival for over 40 years. 22 young women will compete for the crown and title of Miss Trigg County and reign over the...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Injured In Wreck
A Hopkinsville woman was injured in a wreck on East 9th Street at the intersection of Liberty Street Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just after 3 pm 55-year-old Timothy Vandiver of Crofton was westbound on East 9th Street when his van hit a car in front of him driven by 22-year-old Alexis Trice.
wkdzradio.com
Bluegrass On Beshear ‘Pickin For Life’ Will Be Held Saturday
The annual Bluegrass on Beshear “Pickin’ for Life” will be held Saturday at Lake Beshear. Co-hosts of the event, Jeff Smith and his wife Laura say this is their 9th year in raising money for three local pregnancy care centers. The Smiths say they are really excited about this year’s line up that includes six bands.
whopam.com
Don Bullen
(Age 80, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Monday October 10th at 12noon at Restoration House Family Worship Center. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will be Sunday from 4pm to 8pm at the church. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
wkdzradio.com
Cadiz Man Charged After Incident At Trigg County Complex
A Cadiz man was charged with disorderly conduct after an incident at the Trigg County Complex Monday morning. Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree says he was called to the area for William Thrief who was attempting to break into concession stands. Thrief was reportedly inside of an ATV and refused...
Comments / 0