Brittney Griner’s Wife Cherelle Speaks On WNBA Star’s 9-Year Sentence

It has been two months since WNBA player, Brittney Griner, was sentenced to nine and a half years for pleading guilty to Russian drug possession charges. Now, the 31-year-old’s wife has spoken publicly for the first time about the verdict. In a clip from the CBS Mornings interview, Cherelle Griner told Gayle King that Brittney’s imprisonment feels like “she’s a hostage.” More from VIBE.comBrittney Griner's Legal Team Files Appeal In Russian Drug CaseTiffany Jackson, Retired WNBA Star, Dead At 37WNBA Players Refusing To Play In Russia In Protest Of Brittney Griner's Imprisonment She added, “I’m like, in no world did I ever thought, you know, our president...
The Spun

Legendary Women's Basketball Star Has Died At 37

Tiffany Jackson, a former All-American for Texas' women's basketball team, passed away. She was 37 years old. Jackson passed away after a battle with breast cancer. The former Texas star was the No. 5 pick in the 2007 WNBA Draft. Over the course of her career in the WNBA, Jackson...
WNBA Offseason: Los Angeles Sparks need their ducks in a row to hit the ground running in free agency

The Sparks’ season was a disaster. From Derek Fisher leaving early to the Liz Cambage contract divorce to the team missing the playoffs for the second consecutive season, 2022 is a season Los Angeles would love to forget. But while forgetting would be good, the mess of 2022 has to be fixed to set up 2023. So, what do the Sparks have to address before another WNBA game is played?
ESPN Announces Its New Team For NBA Countdown

NBA Countdown is going to have a new team on each Wednesday starting in November. The NBA Today team will consist of host Malika Andrews, and analysts Richard Jefferson, Chiney Ogwumike, Kendrick Perkins, plus NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski. Per ESPN, this will help fans get ready for ESPN's NBA doubleheaders...
NBA World Reacts To LeBron James, Las Vegas News

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers faced off in a preseason matchup against the Phoenix Suns in Las Vegas. NBA superstar LeBron James clearly enjoys his time in Sin City — so much so that he had some telling comments during his postgame interview. LeBron — who has...
Lakers preseason game in Las Vegas rekindles NBA expansion rumors, Sin City's long basketball history

For the Lakers, what happens in Vegas won't exactly stay in Vegas — it will be broadcast in front of a national audience across two nights. As part of their six-game preseason schedule, the Lakers will take the floor twice at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena for games against the Suns and Timberwolves. In a city that knows a thing or two about putting on a show, LeBron James, Anthony Davis and company will star in one of the biggest shows in town, if only for two days.
LeBron James to NBA commissioner: I want team in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS -- After wowing the crowd at T-Mobile Arena, scoring 23 points in 17 minutes in the Los Angeles Lakers' 119-115 preseason loss to the Phoenix Suns, LeBron James saved his biggest play for the postgame news conference Wednesday night. Asked about the NBA hosting the exhibition game in...
LeBron James Doubles Down on Owning NBA Team

The NBA preseason is underway, and fans in Las Vegas got to see LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in action on Wednesday night. And after the game against the Phoenix Suns, James used the time to talk to reporters about how went wants to own a team in Las Vegas. He also sent a message to NBA commissioner Adam Silver about how he wants to be considered an owner of the team if the league does expand to Sin City.
Who will lead the NBA in points in 2022?

Joel Embiid? Giannis Antetokounmpo? Luka Dončić?. Whichever player you choose, there’s a compelling case that one of them will stuff the stat sheet with points during the 2022-23 NBA regular season. Last season, Embiid led all players in points per game at 30.6, and the Philadelphia 76ers...
Jalen Brunson, Knicks Find Favor in NBA General Manager's Survey

The New York Knicks appear to have some believers in high places. A survey of NBA general managers yielded a decent amount of New York representation, with some of their competitors apparently impressed with what the team has to offer this season. The results, conducted and overseen by NBA.com, featured 50 questions and forbade participants from voting for their own team or members of their group when polled.
