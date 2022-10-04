Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Momentum builds for $2,000 stimulus paymentsJake WellsAustin, TX
VP Harris to come to Texas to help Beto's campaignAsh JurbergTexas State
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
The 12th Texas Tribune Festival, Featuring Liz Cheney and Hillary Clinton, Wrapped on September 24, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Modern Nirvana Held Their Annual Conference in Austin, TX September 23, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Related
Brittney Griner’s Wife Cherelle Speaks On WNBA Star’s 9-Year Sentence
It has been two months since WNBA player, Brittney Griner, was sentenced to nine and a half years for pleading guilty to Russian drug possession charges. Now, the 31-year-old’s wife has spoken publicly for the first time about the verdict. In a clip from the CBS Mornings interview, Cherelle Griner told Gayle King that Brittney’s imprisonment feels like “she’s a hostage.” More from VIBE.comBrittney Griner's Legal Team Files Appeal In Russian Drug CaseTiffany Jackson, Retired WNBA Star, Dead At 37WNBA Players Refusing To Play In Russia In Protest Of Brittney Griner's Imprisonment She added, “I’m like, in no world did I ever thought, you know, our president...
Legendary Women's Basketball Star Has Died At 37
Tiffany Jackson, a former All-American for Texas' women's basketball team, passed away. She was 37 years old. Jackson passed away after a battle with breast cancer. The former Texas star was the No. 5 pick in the 2007 WNBA Draft. Over the course of her career in the WNBA, Jackson...
LeBron James said he struggled to get the WNBA's iconic orange hoodies to wear in the NBA bubble
"We went through rings to get that shit down to the bubble," James said in an exclusive clip of "The Shop." "They would not send us those hoodies."
ESPN
Shareef O'Neal says father, Shaq, now on board after butting heads over NBA draft decision
LAS VEGAS -- As soon as he had told reporters that he and his father, basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal, "bump heads" over his decision to leave college and enter the NBA draft, Shareef O'Neal said he knew he'd made a mistake. The younger O'Neal, who had just signed an NBA...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warriors star Draymond Green says 'NBA players support the WNBA more than we probably support' our own league
Two-time WNBA champ and three-time league MVP Lisa Leslie discussed the WNBA pay gap with LeBron James and Draymond Green in a clip from "The Shop."
NBA Legend Jamal Crawford Makes A Huge Announcement
On Thursday, Jamal Crawford announced that he will be joining the NBA on TNT. The three-time 6th Man of The Year most recently played for the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns.
Wiley Head Basketball Coach And Former WNBA Star Tiffany Jackson Dies At 37
Tiffany Jackson, former WNBA star and head basketball coach at Wiley College, died at the age of 37 following a battle with breast cancer. The post Wiley Head Basketball Coach And Former WNBA Star Tiffany Jackson Dies At 37 appeared first on NewsOne.
swishappeal.com
WNBA Offseason: Los Angeles Sparks need their ducks in a row to hit the ground running in free agency
The Sparks’ season was a disaster. From Derek Fisher leaving early to the Liz Cambage contract divorce to the team missing the playoffs for the second consecutive season, 2022 is a season Los Angeles would love to forget. But while forgetting would be good, the mess of 2022 has to be fixed to set up 2023. So, what do the Sparks have to address before another WNBA game is played?
RELATED PEOPLE
Lakers News: Jordan Clarkson Talks Young Lakers
The Jazzman remembers his early NBA days.
ESPN Announces Its New Team For NBA Countdown
NBA Countdown is going to have a new team on each Wednesday starting in November. The NBA Today team will consist of host Malika Andrews, and analysts Richard Jefferson, Chiney Ogwumike, Kendrick Perkins, plus NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski. Per ESPN, this will help fans get ready for ESPN's NBA doubleheaders...
NBA・
NBA World Reacts To LeBron James, Las Vegas News
On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers faced off in a preseason matchup against the Phoenix Suns in Las Vegas. NBA superstar LeBron James clearly enjoys his time in Sin City — so much so that he had some telling comments during his postgame interview. LeBron — who has...
LeBron James explains why he wants to buy an NBA team in Las Vegas after he retires
LeBron James praised Las Vegas fans and hoped NBA commissioner Adam Silver would listen to his appeal to one day buy a Vegas expansion team.
IN THIS ARTICLE
LeBron James makes plea to Adam Silver to own Las Vegas NBA team
LAS VEGAS — LeBron James came to Las Vegas for a preseason game. And a pitch. James, who has spoken in the past about wanting to eventually own an NBA franchise — with Las Vegas on his mind — has sent another crystal-clear message to Commissioner Adam Silver, reminding him of his plans.
Sporting News
Lakers preseason game in Las Vegas rekindles NBA expansion rumors, Sin City's long basketball history
For the Lakers, what happens in Vegas won't exactly stay in Vegas — it will be broadcast in front of a national audience across two nights. As part of their six-game preseason schedule, the Lakers will take the floor twice at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena for games against the Suns and Timberwolves. In a city that knows a thing or two about putting on a show, LeBron James, Anthony Davis and company will star in one of the biggest shows in town, if only for two days.
ESPN
LeBron James to NBA commissioner: I want team in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS -- After wowing the crowd at T-Mobile Arena, scoring 23 points in 17 minutes in the Los Angeles Lakers' 119-115 preseason loss to the Phoenix Suns, LeBron James saved his biggest play for the postgame news conference Wednesday night. Asked about the NBA hosting the exhibition game in...
Popculture
LeBron James Doubles Down on Owning NBA Team
The NBA preseason is underway, and fans in Las Vegas got to see LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in action on Wednesday night. And after the game against the Phoenix Suns, James used the time to talk to reporters about how went wants to own a team in Las Vegas. He also sent a message to NBA commissioner Adam Silver about how he wants to be considered an owner of the team if the league does expand to Sin City.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
LeBron James Puts NBA On Notice About Las Vegas Team Ownership
Las Vegas has become a staple in the NBA courtesy of the Las Vegas Summer League. It is an event that has grown over the years as all 30 teams now participate and it is the first chance to get to see many of the young guys playing with their new teams.
Who will lead the NBA in points in 2022?
Joel Embiid? Giannis Antetokounmpo? Luka Dončić?. Whichever player you choose, there’s a compelling case that one of them will stuff the stat sheet with points during the 2022-23 NBA regular season. Last season, Embiid led all players in points per game at 30.6, and the Philadelphia 76ers...
NBA・
Yardbarker
Jalen Brunson, Knicks Find Favor in NBA General Manager's Survey
The New York Knicks appear to have some believers in high places. A survey of NBA general managers yielded a decent amount of New York representation, with some of their competitors apparently impressed with what the team has to offer this season. The results, conducted and overseen by NBA.com, featured 50 questions and forbade participants from voting for their own team or members of their group when polled.
Nicki Swift
48K+
Followers
34K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 0