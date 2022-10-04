ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandy Panda
1d ago

bruh im not against it but how they going to say she's lesbian when she has a thing for fred for years? like you can see she was jealous when daphne liked him too 🤦🏼‍♀

fuzzie cuzzie
1d ago

why, it's a cartoon about teenagers who solve mysteries with a talking dog. why do we have to know their sexual preferences.

Joey White
1d ago

adults make cartoons. kids watch them. you have to wonder what the motivation is for adults wanting kids to consume mess like this so bad...

