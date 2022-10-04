Read full article on original website
Mandy Panda
1d ago
bruh im not against it but how they going to say she's lesbian when she has a thing for fred for years? like you can see she was jealous when daphne liked him too 🤦🏼♀
fuzzie cuzzie
1d ago
why, it's a cartoon about teenagers who solve mysteries with a talking dog. why do we have to know their sexual preferences.
Joey White
1d ago
adults make cartoons. kids watch them. you have to wonder what the motivation is for adults wanting kids to consume mess like this so bad...
purewow.com
Former Velma Actress Responds to Viral News About ‘Scooby Doo’ Character Being Gay
Fans have been bursting with excitement ever since it was revealed that Velma is portrayed as a lesbian in the new film, Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo!. The story was originally broken by Variety, when they noted that fans had pulled clips from the Halloween special and noticed that in one scene, Velma goes goo goo when she's touched by costume designer Coco Diablo.
thedigitalfix.com
James Gunn says that an R-rated version of Scooby-Doo exists
MCU movie director James Gunn has shared that there’s an R-rated version of one of his kids movies: Scooby-Doo. Gunn wrote the script for Scooby-Doo, the classic children’s comedy movie, before breaking into directing. The entertaining adventure movie was a commercial success upon its release, though didn’t go...
WATCH: Scooby-Doo's Velma now a lesbian
Jinkies, Velma from Scooby-Doo is officially a lesbian.
Pamela Anderson Serves Up '90s Bombshell Glamour in New Marc Jacobs Campaign
Watch: Lily James Felt "Braver" After Playing Pamela Anderson. Pamela Anderson makes heaven a place on earth. The 55-year-old bombshell serves up all the 90s beauty nostalgia in the latest Heaven by Marc Jacobs campaign. In one of the images, Pamela seductively lays atop of a giant orange flower wearing...
What Happened to Chris Tucker? His Rumored Death Is Trending
Every once in a while, the internet goes into a frenzy about the death of a celebrity. Oftentimes, these internet rumors are completely false. The latest actor and comedian to fall into this category happens to be Chris Tucker. Article continues below advertisement. For some reason, people believe the Rush...
John Wayne Blamed His Final Movie’s Box Office Disappointment on ‘King Kong’
Actor John Wayne once blamed Paramount for incorrectly marketing 'The Shootist' and putting more effort into the 'King Kong' remake.
wegotthiscovered.com
A half-baked supernatural thriller finds a lot more support than it deserves
Any feature hailing from Roman Polanski is guaranteed to stir up a hornet’s nest of controversy and conversation, but even if we put the contentious filmmaker’s personal history to one side, it’s hard to fathom why his 1999 supernatural thriller The Ninth Gate has remained so enduringly popular since it was first released.
Next James Bond: The 20 actors who could replace Daniel Craig as 007
A look at the longlist of actors who could play Bond next
hotnewhiphop.com
Jason Lee Faces Heat For Threatening To Reveal Names In Tiffany Haddish, Aries Spears Lawsuit
When our friends are in trouble, it's a natural response to come to their defense. However, people have taken issue with Jason Lee over a tweet related to the recent lawsuit against Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears. The Hollywood Unlocked boss has been good friends with Haddish for some time, and it isn't difficult to find photos of them on social media as they travel the globe or pose on red carpets.
Janelle Monae Is A Walking Piece Of Art At The Toronto Film Festival
We've never met a red carpet Janelle Monae hasn't slayed.
Popculture
Keanu Reeves Fan-Favorite Film Getting Long-Awaited Sequel
Keanu Reeves is bringing back an underrated DC character's cult classic film. The actor will reunite with Warner Bros. to develop a sequel to the 2005 horror thriller Constantine, working alongside Hunger Games filmmaker Francis Lawrence, who made his directorial debut on the original, reported Deadline. Upon its release 17 years ago, the DC comics adaptation grossed over $200 million at the box office.
Christian Bale Had to ‘Isolate’ From Chris Rock on ‘Amsterdam’ Set: He Was ‘So Bloody Funny I Couldn’t Act’
Frequent method actor Christian Bale typically has no problem morphing into his characters on set. But on his latest film, David O. Russell’s “Amsterdam,” he ran into an obstacle: his co-star Chris Rock. Bale says the director had Rock tell him some stories while on set, but...
IGN
Meet Loab: The Terrifying Face The Internet Has Dubbed the First AI Art Cryptid
An AI art enthusiast has apparently stumbled across a creepy, recurring image – now known as Loab – which appears to be more easily generated than you'd ever expect (or want). The Internet has now dubbed Loab the first AI art cryptid. Artificial intelligence has come a long...
epicstream.com
Hugh Jackman Reveals How Marvel Studios Convinced Him to Reprise Wolverine Role
Hearts were broken when Hugh Jackman "retired" from playing Wolverine after 2017's R-rated blockbuster Logan and understandably so, especially considering how the actor played the character for 17 years. When Disney acquired Fox in 2019, speculation surrounding his potential involvement in a Marvel Cinematic Universe project began but not only would Jackman shrug the idea off, but he also expressed his desire to see someone else take on the role.
Dale McRaven Dies: ‘Mork & Mindy’ And ‘Perfect Strangers’ Creator, ‘Dick Van Dyke Show’ Scribe Was 83
Dale McRaven, the television writer and creator of Perfect Strangers and Mork & Mindy, died on September 5. He was 83. McRaven was at his home in Porter Ranch, California when he died. Throughout his career, he received major accolades like nominations from the Writers Guild of America Awards and the Emmys for his work on Mork & Mindy, which he co-created with Joe Glauberg and late director Garry Marshall. The ABC sitcom that starred Robin Williams and Pam Dawber lasted for four seasons. Perfect Strangers with Bronson Pinchot and Mark Linn-Baker was also created by McRaven. The ABC sitcom ran for 8 seasons...
These Hallmark Channel Stars Are Couples in Real Life
Some Hallmark Channel stars have found love off-screen, including Kayla Wallace and Kevin McGarry and Chris McNally and Julie Gonzalo.
Nicolas Cage’s Son Weston Coppola Cage, 31, Makes Very Rare Appearance In LA: Photo
Nicolas Cage, 58,may be a new father again, but he’s had kids for quite some time. His 31 year old son Weston Coppola Cage was seen out and about in Los Angeles on Tuesday, September 27, in a very rare public appearance. The long-haired metal rocker, who was born to the National Treasure star and Christina Fulton in 1990, wore black animal print pants, matching boots, and a graphic tee as he walked alongside a blonde companion on his way to a restaurant. Weston carried a cell phone and rocked a full beard as the pal wore super short shorts and a white shirt with slide sandals for the outing.
Naomi Watts Was Told Her Acting Career Would End Once She ‘Became Unf—able’ at 40: ‘That Made Me so Mad’
Naomi Watts just earned strong reviews for leading Amazon Prime Video’s English-language remake of “Goodnight Mommy.” This month, she’s headlining Ryan Murphy’s latest Netflix thriller, “The Watcher.” She’ll also be reuniting with the mega-producer to play Babe Paley in the Capote-centric second season of FX’s “Feud.” All of this is to say Watts’ acting career is thriving, which is not what she was told by an unnamed Hollywood figure after her U.S. breakthrough in David Lynch’s “Mulholland Drive.” Watts was 33 at the time, which many in Hollywood viewed as old. “I was told, ‘You better get a lot done because...
Here are the top 4 Netflix movie releases in October
Get ready for spooky season with these four upcoming Netflix movies. What are the new releases on NEtflix? What’s new on Netflix? What are new Halloween movies on Netflix?
