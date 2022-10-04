A mother's instinct. Kelly Osbourne knew something was wrong when she entered her third trimester. After experiencing rapid weight gain, unusual fatigue and ankle swelling, the famous offspring urged her doctors to take a closer look at her unusual symptoms, and what they found was a diagnosis she did not want to hear: Gestational Diabetes."First of all, gestational diabetes is not your fault," the expectant mother said in an interview. "At first I thought it was something that I had done."WHO IS KELLY OSBOURNE'S BABY DADDY SID WILSON? WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT HER MUSICIAN BOYFRIENDOsbourne explained she "only got diagnosed...

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO