Read full article on original website
Related
Watch Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Officially Debut Her Baby Bump
Watch: Kelly Osbourne Announces She's Expecting Baby No. 1!. Kelly Osbourne's baby bump just made its Red Table Talk debut. The Osbournes star, 37, gave fans a look at her bump on the Sept. 28 episode of the Facebook Watch series. "Come on out here, mom-to-be Kelly Osbourne," Jada Pinkett...
Kelly Osbourne says her friends and family judge her for choosing not to breastfeed
This week while guest co-hosting Red Table Talk, Kelly Osbourne opened up about her decision not to breastfeed. Osbourne, who is pregnant with her first child, says she's been on the receiving end of judgment from family and friends over her decision. "I have chosen to stay on my medication...
Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Reveals She’s Expecting a Baby Boy With Boyfriend Sid Wilson: ‘I’m Really, Really Excited’
Baby bliss! Kelly Osbourne confirmed that she and boyfriend Sid Wilson are expecting a baby boy, shortly after her father, Ozzy Osbourne, spilled the beans. “I mean, he’s told everyone … the gender of my baby before I ever got the chance to, and I’m just like, ‘Aww Dad, come on. Like, come on,'” the former Fashion Police host, 37, told Entertainment Tonight on Monday, October 3. “But I will say, every single day he does this little song and this little dance about how excited he is, and he is so excited that it’s a boy.”
Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Reveals Gender Of Her First Child With BF Sid Wilson
It’s a…boy! Kelly Osbourne, 37, revealed that she’s expecting a son to Entertainment Tonight on Oct. 3, over four months after she announced that she was pregnant with her first child with her boyfriend, Slipknot turntablist Sid Wilson. The mom-to-be revealed that her dad Ozzy Osbourne, 73, is so excited that he’s finally getting his first grandson, since Kelly’s brother Jack Osbourne, 36, has four daughters.
RELATED PEOPLE
'I Wasn't Eating Right': Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Reveals Gestational Diabetes Diagnosis
A mother's instinct. Kelly Osbourne knew something was wrong when she entered her third trimester. After experiencing rapid weight gain, unusual fatigue and ankle swelling, the famous offspring urged her doctors to take a closer look at her unusual symptoms, and what they found was a diagnosis she did not want to hear: Gestational Diabetes."First of all, gestational diabetes is not your fault," the expectant mother said in an interview. "At first I thought it was something that I had done."WHO IS KELLY OSBOURNE'S BABY DADDY SID WILSON? WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT HER MUSICIAN BOYFRIENDOsbourne explained she "only got diagnosed...
Tia Mowry and Husband Cory Hardrict’s Divorce: Why They Split After 14 Years of Marriage
It’s over for Tia Mowry and her husband Cory Hardrict, as the former Sister, Sister star filed for divorce on Tuesday, October 4, after 14 years of marriage. Keep reading to find out the reasons behind the split. Why Did Tia Mowry File for Divorce from Cory Hardrict?. The...
Tamera Mowry and Husband Adam Housley: A Timeline of Their Relationship
Head before heart! Tamera Mowry and husband Adam Housley have a love story for the ages — but they took time to make sure their romance was meant to last before getting serious. “Adam and I took a break from dating for about a year,” Mowry told Essence magazine...
Popculture
Soap Opera Star Having a Baby Boy Following Multiple Miscarriages
Jorgie Porter, who stars as Theresa McQueen on Hollyoaks, and her fiance, Ollie Piotrowski, are expecting their first child together. The 34-year-old actress told Hello Magazine on Sept. 25 that they are having a baby boy. Last year, Porter miscarried quadruplets after 14 weeks. Porter said she also miscarried in February.
IN THIS ARTICLE
talentrecap.com
‘DWTS’ Pro Sasha Farber Was Rushed Out of Ballroom After Premiere Performance
Following Monday night’s Dancing With the Stars premiere, pro Sasha Farber revealed that he had been rushed out of the ballroom to undergo an emergency surgery. After his incredible performance, Farber revealed that he had to go straight to the dentist for an emergency surgery. Sasha Farber Underwent Emergency...
Tia Mowry Reflected on Setting “Boundaries” Ahead of Cory Hardrict Divorce
Watch: Tia Mowry Files For DIVORCE From Husband Cory Hardrict. Tia Mowry shared a little insight into her life just days before filing for divorce. On Oct. 4, the actress announced that she and husband Cory Hardrict had split after 14 years of marriage, writing on Instagram, "These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children."
Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict Shared Cryptic Posts Ahead of Divorce Filing: ‘Acting Off of Emotions Will Cost You’
Read between the lines? Ahead of their split, Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict seemingly offered a glimpse at their respective states of mind. The actress, 44, took to social media on Tuesday, October 4, to share a quote via herInstagram Story which read, “Letting go can be painful. But it won’t hurt as much as holding on to an illusion.”
Jeremiah Duggar’s Wife Hannah Says ‘Baby Bump Pic Is Coming’ 1 Month After Pregnancy Announcement
~Counting~ down the days! Counting On alum Jeremiah Duggar’s wife, Hannah Duggar (née Wissmann), teased fans when they would get a sneak peek at her growing baby bump. “For those asking … yes, baby bump pic is coming!” Hannah, 26, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Friday, September 23. Aside from giving her followers a pregnancy update, she also reflected on how busy she and her husband, 23, are nowadays.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tamera Mowry-Housley Supports Sister Tia Mowry Amid Divorce
Tamera Mowry-Housley is showing solidarity with her twin sister Tia Mowry amid her divorce. During Mowry-Housley’s appearance on Today with Hoda and Jenna on Tuesday (Oct. 4), the actress shed light on her new book, You Should Sit Down For This, and her recent ventures. Elsewhere in the interview, she discussed the elephant in the room: her sister’s separation from actor Cory Hardrict.
Pregnant! Behati Prinsloo Expecting Baby No. 3 With Adam Levine, Debuts Baby Bump
Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo are going to become a family of five, as the model confirmed she is pregnant with baby No. 3. She debuted her bare baby bump in a Thursday September...
ETOnline.com
Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose Fuel Engagement Rumors: Everything to Know
Billy Ray Cyrus' "Achy Breaky Heart" seems to have moved on from Tish Cyrus. The 61-year-old country crooner and father of Miley Cyrus has seemingly started a new romance with 28-year-old Australian singer-songwriter Firerose. The two musicians have been featured on one another's social media accounts quite frequently in recent...
US Magazine
Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2022: See Which Stars Are Expecting Babies
” the former TLC star captioned her October 5 pregnancy reveal, sharing a handful of maternity shoot photos via Instagram.
Tamera Mowry Has Twin Sister Tia’s ‘Back’ Amid Cory Hardrict Divorce: ‘I Love Her Dearly’
Supportive sisters. As Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict navigate their divorce, the Sister, Sister alum can depend on her family. “I support her. So whatever she wants, the Mowry’s have her back,” Mowry’s twin, Tamera Mowry-Housley, said during a Wednesday, October 5, appearance on TODAY with Hoda and Jenna. “I love her dearly.”
Perspective: Welcome to the mommy wars, Kelly Osbourne
“Fashion Police” reality star Kelly Osbourne is pregnant and has already become part of the mommy wars over her decision to use formula instead of breastfeed because of medication she takes.
Are Billy Ray Cyrus and Singer Firerose Dating? Inside Their Relationship Amid Tish Cyrus Divorce
Are Billy Ray Cyrus and singer Firerose dating? The duo sparked relationship rumors amid the “Achy Breaky Heart” crooner’s ongoing divorce from estranged wife Leticia “Tish” Cyrus (née Finley). After the two split in April 2022 — filing for divorce for the third time — rumors circulated that their daughter Miley Cyrus was distancing herself from her dad.
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Alum Sarah Herron Expecting First Child
“Bachelor in Paradise” alum Sarah Herron, 35, has a bun in the oven!. Sarah and fiancé Dylan Brown are expecting their first child, a baby boy who is due in May 2023. While she’s only seven weeks pregnant, Herron is sharing the news early. She told Us Weekly, “I know many families prefer to keep pregnancy private until after the first trimester, but I have shared entire fertility journey since day one. One of the blessings of IVF is the support I have gained by being transparent about this process.”
Nicki Swift
48K+
Followers
34K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 0