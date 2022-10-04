Read full article on original website
Related
Stephen Colbert Drops Glorious F-Bomb On Herschel Walker Over Scandal Excuse
Colbert's "greeting card" response was bleeped by the network, but it's pretty clear what he said to the Senate candidate from Georgia.
Herschel Walker Suggests to Fox News That His MAGA Son Is Part of ‘the Left’
Scandal-plagued GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker suggested on Wednesday that his MAGA-supporting son was part of “the left” while complaining about the “tremendous damage” the burgeoning conservative influencer has wrought on his political campaign. Over the past couple of days, Christian Walker has publicly torn into...
Christian Walker Turns On His Father Calling Herschel A Liar Who Is ‘Making A Mockery of Us’
Herschel Walker's son, Christian Walker, took to social media to call his father a liar who is "making a mockery" of his family after abortion allegations. The post Christian Walker Turns On His Father Calling Herschel A Liar Who Is ‘Making A Mockery of Us’ appeared first on NewsOne.
NFL・
“Fellow adulterer” Newt Gingrich called out for defending “family man” Herschel Walker
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R) is at the center of controversy for his recent attempt to defend Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker amid his latest scandal. During an appearance on Fox News, Gingrich lauded the former NFL star as "the most important...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CNN Pundit Shrugs Off Herschel Walker Abortion Scandal Because ‘There's Too Much at Stake’
CNN conservative commentator Scott Jennings on Wednesday declared that he was unbothered about revelations that GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker paid for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion, claiming “there’s too much at stake” for Republicans.In the wake of The Daily Beast reporting that Walker—who is running on an extreme anti-abortion platform—urged his former girlfriend to get an abortion in 2009 and then paid for it, conservative lawmakers, officials, and media figures have all rallied around the ex-football hero.Right-wing talk radio host Dana Loesch, for instance, made it abundantly clear on Tuesday that despite her anti-abortion principles, she doesn’t care that Walker paid...
POLITICO
Mitch McConnell has an unexpected Democratic defender against attacks from Donald Trump: Jan. 6 Committee chair Bennie Thompson.
The chair condemned Trump's remarks as "inflammatory and racist." What's happening: Jan. 6 Committee Chair Bennie Thompson came to Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell's defense after former President Donald Trump harshly criticized McConnell and his wife. The details: The former president launched an attack against McConnell on his social media...
“The circuit court rejected Trump’s opposition”: Experts say appeals ruling a “bad sign” for Trump
A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday granted the Justice Department's request to expedite its consideration of whether an outside legal expert should have been appointed to review the 11,000 documents seized by the FBI at former President Donald Trump's Florida residence. The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals issued an order...
Ginni Thomas and the Oath Keepers signal the "no regrets" phase of January 6 apologia
Ginni Thomas is sticking to the Big Lie, even when testifying before the January 6 committee. We still don't know her exact phrasing, but reports from members of the January 6 committee indicate that the right-wing activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas reiterated during her testimony last week the false belief that President Joe Biden stole the 2020 election from Donald Trump. Whether or not she was sincere in this claim is hard to discern. She also told the committee she never speaks about her extensive political activism with her husband, a claim so implausible that it casts doubt on the truthfulness of anything she said during an interview in which she was not put under oath.
RELATED PEOPLE
Woman Who Herschel Walker Allegedly Paid For Her Abortion Revealed To Be Mother Of His Child
The woman who claimed that Herschel Walker paid for her to have an abortion in a report earlier in the week confirmed to the same outlet that she is currently the mother to a child the two had afterward. She made the confirmation after Walker called her initial statements a "flat-out lie". The post Woman Who Herschel Walker Allegedly Paid For Her Abortion Revealed To Be Mother Of His Child appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
NFL・
Georgia U.S. Senate race takes turn with allegation that pro-life Herschel Walker paid for a girlfriend’s 2009 abortion
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Georgia U.S. Senate race heated up in the last 24 hours. The battle between Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker has been the focus of high-profile national media coverage. Abortion and women’s reproductive rights were expected to be an issue in this election. Walker is pro-life. Warnock […]
DeSantis Gives Interview To Jan. 6 Attendee Wearing ‘Three Percenters’ Militia Insignia
DeSantis spent four minutes talking to a broadcaster who entered the Capitol on Jan. 6, complaining about the coverage of ‘regime media.’
Walker’s team knew of an abortion allegation months before it surfaced
His team was aware and had time to prepare. They just hoped it wouldn’t come out before the election.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Trump Tries to Shift Focus to Herschel Walker’s Future Following Abortion Payment Report
Former President Donald Trump has come out swinging in defense of Herschel Walker, his pick to represent Georgia in the Senate, after The Daily Beast reported on Monday that Walker had paid for his then-girlfriend to obtain an abortion in 2009. “Herschel Walker is being slandered and maligned by the...
I don't care if Herschel Walker paid for an abortion or if he blew up the planet Alderaan
GOP leaders will rally around the professed anti-abortion candidate because they want power. They wouldn't care if he blew up the planet Alderaan.
Herschel Walker loses lead against Raphael Warnock with six-point drop in new poll after abortion scandal
Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee for Senate in Georgia, dropped below incumbent Raphael Warnock in a new poll after a news report that he paid for a woman’s abortion. The poll from InsiderAdvantage found that incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock leads the former University of Georgia running back by three points. The survey was conducted on 4 October with 550 likely voters and had a margin of error of 4.2 per cent.
‘Only violence’: Paul unleashes explosive new ad as he skips forum with Booker
The three-minute spot seizes on tweets by Booker’s supporters to portray them as threatening. Paul skipped a televised forum Monday evening with Booker, who accused the Republican senator of stoking “racism and division.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Opinion: During the disaster of Ian, Trump begs for money – for himself.
Ian Aftermath(via ABC News) One of the strongest hurricanes ever to hit the United States, Hurricane Ian, ripped across Florida landing as a category 4, and exiting the other side and striking South Carolina as a category 1 storm. Ian has killed at least 70 people and destroyed billions in real estate. The sheriff of Lee County, Carmine Marceno, said on Good Morning America early Thursday morning that fatalities "are in the hundreds" in his area. Many people and organizations mobilized to help the affected people and areas.
Anger mounts over Trump’s McConnell ‘death wish’ but Republicans stay quiet
Republican operatives and elites criticised former president Donald Trump for saying that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has a “DEATH WISH”, but many Republican elected officials have stayed silent. The former president criticised Mr McConnell on his Truth Social account for supporting Democratic-led legislation after Mr McConnell voted...
Ex-RNC Spokesperson Names GOP Lawmaker He Calls 'The Worst'
They are "now literally indistinguishable from a MAGA troll," said Tim Miller.
Trump’s Latest Revenge Fantasy: Purge the National Archives
Donald Trump has identified yet another federal institution he wants to purge of qualified officials and stack with his lackeys: the National Archives. Since this summer, Trump has told close associates that he wants to gut the nonpartisan historical agency, which the former president believes is full of anti-MAGA subversives, two sources with knowledge of the matter tell Rolling Stone. Trump has said he plans to make it a priority if he wins a second term, the sources say.
Comments / 0