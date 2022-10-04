ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Elections
Local
Georgia Government
TheDailyBeast

CNN Pundit Shrugs Off Herschel Walker Abortion Scandal Because ‘There's Too Much at Stake’

CNN conservative commentator Scott Jennings on Wednesday declared that he was unbothered about revelations that GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker paid for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion, claiming “there’s too much at stake” for Republicans.In the wake of The Daily Beast reporting that Walker—who is running on an extreme anti-abortion platform—urged his former girlfriend to get an abortion in 2009 and then paid for it, conservative lawmakers, officials, and media figures have all rallied around the ex-football hero.Right-wing talk radio host Dana Loesch, for instance, made it abundantly clear on Tuesday that despite her anti-abortion principles, she doesn’t care that Walker paid...
U.S. POLITICS
POLITICO

Mitch McConnell has an unexpected Democratic defender against attacks from Donald Trump: Jan. 6 Committee chair Bennie Thompson.

The chair condemned Trump's remarks as "inflammatory and racist." What's happening: Jan. 6 Committee Chair Bennie Thompson came to Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell's defense after former President Donald Trump harshly criticized McConnell and his wife. The details: The former president launched an attack against McConnell on his social media...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Ginni Thomas and the Oath Keepers signal the "no regrets" phase of January 6 apologia

Ginni Thomas is sticking to the Big Lie, even when testifying before the January 6 committee. We still don't know her exact phrasing, but reports from members of the January 6 committee indicate that the right-wing activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas reiterated during her testimony last week the false belief that President Joe Biden stole the 2020 election from Donald Trump. Whether or not she was sincere in this claim is hard to discern. She also told the committee she never speaks about her extensive political activism with her husband, a claim so implausible that it casts doubt on the truthfulness of anything she said during an interview in which she was not put under oath.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Donald Trump
HipHopWired

Woman Who Herschel Walker Allegedly Paid For Her Abortion Revealed To Be Mother Of His Child

The woman who claimed that Herschel Walker paid for her to have an abortion in a report earlier in the week confirmed to the same outlet that she is currently the mother to a child the two had afterward. She made the confirmation after Walker called her initial statements a "flat-out lie". The post Woman Who Herschel Walker Allegedly Paid For Her Abortion Revealed To Be Mother Of His Child appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
NFL
WRBL News 3

Georgia U.S. Senate race takes turn with allegation that pro-life Herschel Walker paid for a girlfriend’s 2009 abortion

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Georgia U.S. Senate race heated up in the last 24 hours.  The battle between Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker has been the focus of high-profile national media coverage.  Abortion and women’s reproductive rights were expected to be an issue in this election. Walker is pro-life. Warnock […]
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Clinic#Conservative Party#Election State#Georgia Senate#The Daily Beast
The Independent

Herschel Walker loses lead against Raphael Warnock with six-point drop in new poll after abortion scandal

Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee for Senate in Georgia, dropped below incumbent Raphael Warnock in a new poll after a news report that he paid for a woman’s abortion. The poll from InsiderAdvantage found that incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock leads the former University of Georgia running back by three points. The survey was conducted on 4 October with 550 likely voters and had a margin of error of 4.2 per cent.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Twitter
Matthew C. Woodruff

Opinion: During the disaster of Ian, Trump begs for money – for himself.

Ian Aftermath(via ABC News) One of the strongest hurricanes ever to hit the United States, Hurricane Ian, ripped across Florida landing as a category 4, and exiting the other side and striking South Carolina as a category 1 storm. Ian has killed at least 70 people and destroyed billions in real estate. The sheriff of Lee County, Carmine Marceno, said on Good Morning America early Thursday morning that fatalities "are in the hundreds" in his area. Many people and organizations mobilized to help the affected people and areas.
FLORIDA STATE
Rolling Stone

Trump’s Latest Revenge Fantasy: Purge the National Archives

Donald Trump has identified yet another federal institution he wants to purge of qualified officials and stack with his lackeys: the National Archives. Since this summer, Trump has told close associates that he wants to gut the nonpartisan historical agency, which the former president believes is full of anti-MAGA subversives, two sources with knowledge of the matter tell Rolling Stone. Trump has said he plans to make it a priority if he wins a second term, the sources say.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy