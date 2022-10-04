Mike Matthews: Electric 5-star junior says the Georgia football atmosphere and players really stand out to him

Profiles of the 2021 Springfield Area Sports Hall of Fame:. Jack Jewsbury is arguably the most famous and revered male soccer player ever produced in the Ozarks, from youth soccer excellence to outstanding careers at Kickapoo High School and Saint Louis University before embarking on a Major League Soccer professional career. Jewsbury scored a state record 59 goals his senior season (1998) at Kickapoo, with a four-year total of 124 goals. He went on to star five seasons at soccer tradition-rich SLU in St. Louis, where his 101 career points on 38 goals and 25 assists placed him 10th on the Billikens’ all-time scoring list. At SLU, he was a two-time All-America and Academic All-America, was twice named first team All-Conference USA, and was league Player of the Year as a sophomore in 2000. His play helped SLU to four straight NCAA tourney appearances, with the Bills reaching the quarterfinal round in 2001. He was a member of the Billiken All-Half Century team. Jewsbury was selected 43rd in the 2003 MLS SuperDraft by the Kansas City Wizards, where he spent eight seasons with 14 goals in 195 league matches primarily as a midfielder. He was traded to the expansion Portland Timbers in 2011 and was selected for the MLS All-Star Game. Jewsbury played six seasons with Portland before retiring in 2016 when he ranked ninth in MLS history for games played and is one of just three players in league history to play 150 or more games with two different clubs. He had 26 appearances on Portland’s MLS Cup champions in 2015. He moved to the Portland club’s front office as director of business development to lead in developing new corporate partnerships for the club.

