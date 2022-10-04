Mike Matthews: Electric 5-star junior says the Georgia football atmosphere and players really stand out to him

Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The historic Lewis Shaw Coleman House built in 1914 is still a remarkable homeCJ CoombsAurora, MO
The Ozark Courthouse Square Historic District in Ozark, Missouri has its history tooCJ CoombsOzark, MO
Unique restaurant chain set to open 4th Missouri location next monthKristen WaltersSpringfield, MO
Woman Sentenced to Federal Prison Without Parole For Embezzlement, Tax SchemeTaxBuzzSpringfield, MO
Ozark Sports Zone
Springfield Area Sports Hall of Fame honors Class of 2022
Profiles of the 2021 Springfield Area Sports Hall of Fame:. Jack Jewsbury is arguably the most famous and revered male soccer player ever produced in the Ozarks, from youth soccer excellence to outstanding careers at Kickapoo High School and Saint Louis University before embarking on a Major League Soccer professional career. Jewsbury scored a state record 59 goals his senior season (1998) at Kickapoo, with a four-year total of 124 goals. He went on to star five seasons at soccer tradition-rich SLU in St. Louis, where his 101 career points on 38 goals and 25 assists placed him 10th on the Billikens’ all-time scoring list. At SLU, he was a two-time All-America and Academic All-America, was twice named first team All-Conference USA, and was league Player of the Year as a sophomore in 2000. His play helped SLU to four straight NCAA tourney appearances, with the Bills reaching the quarterfinal round in 2001. He was a member of the Billiken All-Half Century team. Jewsbury was selected 43rd in the 2003 MLS SuperDraft by the Kansas City Wizards, where he spent eight seasons with 14 goals in 195 league matches primarily as a midfielder. He was traded to the expansion Portland Timbers in 2011 and was selected for the MLS All-Star Game. Jewsbury played six seasons with Portland before retiring in 2016 when he ranked ninth in MLS history for games played and is one of just three players in league history to play 150 or more games with two different clubs. He had 26 appearances on Portland’s MLS Cup champions in 2015. He moved to the Portland club’s front office as director of business development to lead in developing new corporate partnerships for the club.
4 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
What's your favorite thing to order when you go out with your friends and family members? If the answer is a good steak, then keep one reading because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers, so next time you are craving a good steak and you are looking for a new restaurant to try, give these amazing steakhouses in Missouri a chance.
Missouri murder featured on true-crime TV show, ‘Snapped’
A loving Arkansas mother and a doting Missouri father seem happy on the outside. But what happens when she snaps?
KYTV
Missouri State University’s drop in fall enrollment causes revenue loss, budget cuts for next year
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Fallout from the pandemic still hurts higher education. ”Nationally, we have about million-and-a-half fewer people in college this fall than there were in the fall of 2019,” said Missouri State University President Clif Smart in an interview on Wednesday. “And most of that is somehow connected to the pandemic either directly or indirectly. It’s a different world, and we’re certainly going to have to figure out how to do what we do better and differently to assure that we’re still relevant.”
Springfield sports HOF welcomes class of 2022
SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Springfield Area Sports Hall of Fame induced six individuals and one program at Tuesday night’s ceremony. Included in that group a professional baseball player, pro soccer player and an olympian. The class of 2022 features former big league pitcher Jim Winn, soccer star Jack Jewsbury, former Drury sports information director Dan Cashel, sports […]
Garth Brooks Missouri Concertgoers Face Hours-Long Traffic Jam
Garth Brooks is opening up Thunder Ridge in Missouri this weekend. The new venue is at the Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge in Ridgedale, Mo. It happens at a lot of venues, but rarely do venues open their doors with an artist this big. There are traffic issues. Here’s hoping that local officials can solve them for the final night of the run on Sunday.
Over 30 area employers will be present at multi-industry job fair
SPRINGFIELD, Mo — The current unemployment rate in Greene county is sitting at 2.5% and that number has a chance to go down with the Missouri Job Center and Elks Lodge #409 cohosting a multi-industry job fair today. More than 30 area employers such as CoxHealth, Great Southern Bank and US Postal Service will be […]
KYTV
On Your Side: Bass Pro Shops apologizes for Garth Brooks concert problems; ‘Will make it right’
RIDGEDALE, Mo. (KY3) - Garth Brooks fans who had problems at the Thunder Ridge Nature Arena concerts are getting an apology. After this On Your Side report, Bass Pro managers told us they’ll make it right. While thousands of concert-goers arrived early and had no problems, other fans told us they never made it inside or arrived at the very end of the concert because of traffic and shuttle problems.
933kwto.com
Another Garth Brooks Traffic Mess Could Be Avoided
The Taney County Commission will hold a public meeting next week to address traffic issues at the Thunder Ridge Nature Arena. Many fans sat in traffic for hours last weekend trying to get to the Garth Brooks concert because Highway 86 is just a two lane road. The county commission...
sgfcitizen.org
Casper’s expects to re-open in former Anton’s building in mid-November
If you’ve been craving Casper’s chili, the end of your wait should be mid-November. Shawn Kraft, the main owner of the iconic Springfield restaurant, said Oct. 4 that the renovation of the former Anton’s restaurant, 937 S. Glenstone, should be finished by then. That’s when Casper’s will...
Neighbors say this area of Springfield has become more dangerous
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – General Goings has been in west-central Springfield for more than a decade. But he said the neighborhood isn’t what it used to be. “This neighborhood was quiet. But here lately, in the last four years, four or five years, it’s been heavy with drugs,” said Goings. Springfield police were at a home […]
KTLO
Trial date set for former Omaha school official, basketball coach charged with killing wife
Tentative dates have been set for a final hearing and jury trial in the case of a former high school principal and head boys’ basketball coach at Omaha who is accused of killing his wife. The final hearing in the murder case of 52-year-old Rocky Brian Dodson charged in...
KYTV
Fire damages pine shavings business in Seymour, Mo.
SEYMOUR, Mo. (KY3) - A fire damaged a business in Seymour. Seymour firefighters say the fire at Eagle Ridge Shavings started around 3:30 Monday afternoon. When crews arrived, the business was fully engulfed. ”We had ten really good years, and we always knew this could happen,” said owner David Peachey....
KYTV
Police say crackdown on expired license plates in Springfield working
A local teen is giving back and doing so thanks to a passion he found at an early age. FOX Carolina's Hayley Spitler has the details. A weak front will move through tonight, with a stronger front late Thursday. Proceeds from sales at Willie Ray's Q Shack go towards trip...
‘It feels like the loss of an icon’: neighbors react after historic Springfield home is torn down
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – University Heights is known as one of several historic neighborhoods in town. “The University Heights area was the next iteration of the Phelps Grove Park area,” said local historian John Sellars of the History Museum on the Square. “A very pastoral beautiful area with nice big houses. National Street was a little […]
Loretta Lynn death: why her music is so special to a Springfield family
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – People across the Ozarks are remembering the country music icon, Loretta Lynn, who died Tuesday at her home in Tennessee. In Springfield, one family has a special connection to the star. Johnny Mullins wrote some of Lynn’s greatest hits. “There’s Blue Kentucky Girl and Success,” said Peggy Mullins, wife to Johnny. “Success […]
After Garth Brooks show at Thunder Ridge, there’s a plan to improve traffic
TANEY COUNTY, Mo. – Plans to expand Highway 86 in Taney County became more pressing over the weekend after many fans sat in traffic for hours waiting to attend the sold-out Garth Brooks concert at the Thunder Ridge Nature Arena. Right now, 86 is a two-lane road and the weekend’s events highlighted the need to […]
The fate of 8 is known in Lawrence County 2020 Murder; 1 of 9 remains facing a First Degree Murder trial, all others take deals
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – The fate of eight is now known of nine people charged in the August 2020 Kidnapping and Murder of Sarah Pasco, 27, of Aurora. In a change of venue to Jasper County, Siera Dunham, 20, pleaded guilty recently to Kidnapping. She will serve 15 years for her part in the crimes. She also recently pleaded guilty to an unrelated case of stealing from May 2020. She was sentenced five years for that crime. These are unrelated cases, so they run consecutively.
KTTS
Charges Filed In Deadly Greene County Crash
(KTTS News) — A man is facing second-degree murder and other charges after a deadly crash last year in Greene County. 49-year-old Donald Pierce, Jr. is charged with crossing into the wrong lane of traffic last October near Sunshine and the West Bypass in Springfield. 72-year-old Linda Ward from...
Unique restaurant chain set to open 4th Missouri location next month
A unique restaurant chain recently announced that it would open its fourth location in Missouri next month. Read on to learn more. Chicken Salad Chick is a unique restaurant chain with more than 220 locations in over 17 states throughout the country.
