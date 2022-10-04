Read full article on original website
How to Watch: Louisville visits Virginia
Louisville (2-3, 0-3) visits Virginia (2-3, 0-2) on Saturday at noon. The meeting at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville will be broadcast on the ACC Network. The game marks a meeting of the teams currently sitting at the bottom of the ACC Atlantic and Coastal divisions. Both are winless in ACC play.
2023 cornerback Jeremiah Collins drawing steady Mississippi State interest
After beginning his prep career in Louisville, Ky., 2023 athlete Jeremiah Collins is enjoying a new experience this season. The 247Sports three-star prospect transferred to Oakland (Tenn.) High School earlier this year and has encountered a lot of success thus far.
How to watch, listen, stream and notes for Louisville at Virginia
Virginia has scored a first quarter touchdown just once in the last four games so far this season. In three of those four games, the Cavaliers have been down double digits heading into the second quarter. Put simply, those are not sustainable first quarter stats. The key to getting off...
WLKY.com
UofL football is making changes heading into Virginia this weekend
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Louisville football has struggled to start the season with a 2-3 and being winless in ACC play. After an 0-3 start to ACC play, UofL head coach Scott Satterfield is making some changes. Satterfield announced during a press conference Tuesday he'll have more of a hand...
Virginia Attendees Announced for ACC Basketball Tip-Off
See which student-athletes will be representing the UVA men's and women's basketball teams at the ACC Tip-Off event in Charlotte next week
WATCH: UVA Commit Elijah Gertrude Shows Incredible Athleticism in Mixtape
Gertrude showed off his leaping ability with a number of highlight dunks and blocks
cstoredecisions.com
Thorntons Opens Kentucky Location
Thorntons announced the opening of its newest Louisville, Ky., location, making the chain’s total store count in Louisville, Ky., and Southern Indiana 45. The store opens Friday, Oct. 7 at 6:00 a.m. and is located at 7101 Greenridge Farm Drive. This new 4,400-square-foot facility is set on 2.7 acres...
WLKY.com
Kentucky Wildcats release complete 2022-23 basketball schedule
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The University of Kentucky's men's basketball team dropped its schedule for the 2022-23 season on Tuesday. Coach John Calipari had been teasing the release of the schedule for a few days building up to the release. The highlights of the non-conference schedule include Coach Scotty Davenport...
Boyle County youngster lands offer from Louisville
The University of Louisville football staff extended a scholarship offer to one of the best young prospects in the state of Kentucky on Wednesday. Boyle County High School athlete Montavin Quisenberry announced on Twitter that he had received an offer from the Cardinals. The 5-foot-9, 160-pound Quisenberry, who has a...
Wave 3
UofL to host Louisville Men’s Basketball Tip-Off
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville will host the Men’s Basketball Tip-Off on October 28 at the Galt House. According to the release, this event will replace the traditional tip-off luncheon. UofL is introducing a brand-new evening format that will accommodate even larger groups of season ticket...
Watch: Scott Satterfield announces shift in coaching responsibilities during weekly press conference
It's no secret, Louisville football is struggling. Following a 34-33 loss at Boston College, a game where Louisville entered as a two touchdown favorite, UofL head coach Scott Satterfield announced some shifting of roles within the coaching staff that will continue throughout the remainder of the season. Satterfield will have...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Louisville KY
If you are looking for a restaurant to visit in Louisville, below is the list of the 15 Best Restaurants in Louisville, KY! Louisville has been known in America as the “South’s Best Food Cities” by the people living in the South and one of the “America’s Favorite Cities for Food.”
spectrumnews1.com
Teach Kentucky aims to recruit as many new qualified teachers into the classroom as possible
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There’s a program in Kentucky that recruits highly motivated, ambitious college graduates from across the nation to teach in classrooms right here in the Commonwealth. It’s called Teach Kentucky. Jessica Florey is in her third year of teaching. During school time, she teaches 7th...
WHAS 11
Race for Louisville Mayor: Dieruf says accusations in Greenberg's TV ad are 'disingenuous and divisive'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville's Democratic candidate for mayor has released his first television attack ad, taking aim at his opponents stance -- or lack thereof -- on abortion law and how he'd approach policing those who provide or seek out the procedure. In the TV spot funded by his...
wdrb.com
Woman dies by suicide at UPS Worldport late Wednesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A woman died by suicide at UPS’ global air hub in Louisville late Wednesday, according to authorities. Louisville Metro police confirmed the death, saying it is being investigated as a suicide. Multiple sources confirmed the woman was an employee of UPS. Police were called...
'It's frustrating': Louisville man's home blocked by construction
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Along Dixie Highway you will find Jason Jones sitting on his porch, but not by choice. Last October, Jones got a notice from Louisville Forward about a business scheduled to be built next door to him. However, he says they didn’t tell him the construction site would surround his entire home.
wdrb.com
Jeffersontown mayor candidate defends mailer that has pizza coupon on it
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jeffersontown mayoral candidate is defending an unusual campaign mailer that doubles as an ad for his pizza business. Ray “Chubby Ray” Perkins told WDRB News that there was nothing inappropriate about the flyer, which is half campaign ad for his mayoral run and half coupons for his Jeffersontown restaurant, Chubby Ray’s Original Louisville Pizza Co.
styleblueprint.com
Hiding in Plain Sight: Louisville’s Under-the-Radar Recording Studio
The South is known for many things, not the least of which is its deep musical roots. New Orleans is the birthplace of jazz; rock and roll was born in Memphis, and Nashville is known as Music City, USA. Though Louisville might be more widely recognized for horses and bourbon, there’s a lot to be said about the music scene in Derby City, too.
Wave 3
Doctors concerned about worse flu season in Louisville this year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Doctors at Norton Children’s hospital say they have seen an increase in flu cases already. They’ve admitted four patients with flu, compared to none this time last year. Dr. Kristina Bryant from Norton Children’s is urging families to make sure children six months to...
WLKY.com
Louisville officials asking for input in relocating King Louis XVI statue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — City officials are working on a plan for the future of a historic downtown statue. The King Louis XVI statue was vandalized multiple times during the civil unrest following the death of Breonna Taylor. It was ultimately removed to prevent more serious damage. A Metro Council...
