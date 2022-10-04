ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

How to Watch: Louisville visits Virginia

Louisville (2-3, 0-3) visits Virginia (2-3, 0-2) on Saturday at noon. The meeting at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville will be broadcast on the ACC Network. The game marks a meeting of the teams currently sitting at the bottom of the ACC Atlantic and Coastal divisions. Both are winless in ACC play.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WLKY.com

UofL football is making changes heading into Virginia this weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Louisville football has struggled to start the season with a 2-3 and being winless in ACC play. After an 0-3 start to ACC play, UofL head coach Scott Satterfield is making some changes. Satterfield announced during a press conference Tuesday he'll have more of a hand...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlottesville, VA
Charlottesville, VA
College Sports
Local
Virginia Football
Louisville, KY
College Sports
Local
Kentucky Sports
Charlottesville, VA
Football
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Sports
Local
Kentucky Football
Louisville, KY
Basketball
Louisville, KY
Football
Local
Virginia College Sports
Charlottesville, VA
Basketball
Louisville, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Basketball
Charlottesville, VA
Sports
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Virginia Basketball
Local
Kentucky College Sports
cstoredecisions.com

Thorntons Opens Kentucky Location

Thorntons announced the opening of its newest Louisville, Ky., location, making the chain’s total store count in Louisville, Ky., and Southern Indiana 45. The store opens Friday, Oct. 7 at 6:00 a.m. and is located at 7101 Greenridge Farm Drive. This new 4,400-square-foot facility is set on 2.7 acres...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Kentucky Wildcats release complete 2022-23 basketball schedule

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The University of Kentucky's men's basketball team dropped its schedule for the 2022-23 season on Tuesday. Coach John Calipari had been teasing the release of the schedule for a few days building up to the release. The highlights of the non-conference schedule include Coach Scotty Davenport...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Gallman
247Sports

Boyle County youngster lands offer from Louisville

The University of Louisville football staff extended a scholarship offer to one of the best young prospects in the state of Kentucky on Wednesday. Boyle County High School athlete Montavin Quisenberry announced on Twitter that he had received an offer from the Cardinals. The 5-foot-9, 160-pound Quisenberry, who has a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

UofL to host Louisville Men’s Basketball Tip-Off

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville will host the Men’s Basketball Tip-Off on October 28 at the Galt House. According to the release, this event will replace the traditional tip-off luncheon. UofL is introducing a brand-new evening format that will accommodate even larger groups of season ticket...
LOUISVILLE, KY
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Louisville KY

If you are looking for a restaurant to visit in Louisville, below is the list of the 15 Best Restaurants in Louisville, KY! Louisville has been known in America as the “South’s Best Food Cities” by the people living in the South and one of the “America’s Favorite Cities for Food.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Coaching#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Clemson
wdrb.com

Woman dies by suicide at UPS Worldport late Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A woman died by suicide at UPS’ global air hub in Louisville late Wednesday, according to authorities. Louisville Metro police confirmed the death, saying it is being investigated as a suicide. Multiple sources confirmed the woman was an employee of UPS. Police were called...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
College
Syracuse University
wdrb.com

Jeffersontown mayor candidate defends mailer that has pizza coupon on it

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jeffersontown mayoral candidate is defending an unusual campaign mailer that doubles as an ad for his pizza business. Ray “Chubby Ray” Perkins told WDRB News that there was nothing inappropriate about the flyer, which is half campaign ad for his mayoral run and half coupons for his Jeffersontown restaurant, Chubby Ray’s Original Louisville Pizza Co.
JEFFERSONTOWN, KY
styleblueprint.com

Hiding in Plain Sight: Louisville’s Under-the-Radar Recording Studio

The South is known for many things, not the least of which is its deep musical roots. New Orleans is the birthplace of jazz; rock and roll was born in Memphis, and Nashville is known as Music City, USA. Though Louisville might be more widely recognized for horses and bourbon, there’s a lot to be said about the music scene in Derby City, too.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Doctors concerned about worse flu season in Louisville this year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Doctors at Norton Children’s hospital say they have seen an increase in flu cases already. They’ve admitted four patients with flu, compared to none this time last year. Dr. Kristina Bryant from Norton Children’s is urging families to make sure children six months to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

247Sports

54K+
Followers
380K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy