Why Grady Jarrett has found himself on pace for double digit sack season

By Beau Morgan, Dukes Bell
 2 days ago

Pass Rush Specialist Chuck Smith joined Dukes & Bell for his normal Tuesday appearance on the show and talked about how Grady Jarrett is playing some of the best football of his career through four games.

When asked about how Grady Jarrett has played so far this season.

“He’s getting vertical, and one of the things you wanna do you wanna play on the other side of the ball and when you look at it, you want to look three yards behind the center’s butt that’s where you wanna be active at, you want to be disruptive,” Smith said. “The biggest thing I’ve seen in Grady this year, his get off is rolling, I mean Grady is coming out of his stance like a rocket. He’s exploding and he’s very disruptive, and so when I think you see him getting to that three yards behind the ball that’s where the disruption is. So think about this to be a dominant defensive lineman it’s just in a short five yard area, it’s not a forty yard area, it’s that little five yard area, Grady’s dominating that, he’s disruptive in that area, his TFL’s, he’s getting great rushes.”

Chuck talked about Grady Jarrett becoming a “finisher” on the defense this season.

“But let me tell you where I’m most proud of Grady Jarrett where I see his development, something I haven’t seen from him, he’s a finisher, that’s one of the things I always prided myself on when we got the end, let me make the big play because somebody’s gonna make it, why not be me? I think in Grady’s career these two games he’s gotten pressure and helped win the game, I think this is a good step for him and a big step where I’m proud of him so everybody knows when the game is on the line we’re yelling for Grady from the stands so kudos to him, he’s making big steps. I wanted my goal for Grady to get to 10 sacks that would be a great milestone for him.”

All sports news from Atlanta, including the Braves, Hawks, Falcons and more.

