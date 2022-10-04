Read full article on original website
KVOE
Emporia High football set to host Wichita East
It’s Week 6 of the high school football season. Emporia High is at home for the second consecutive week as it hosts Wichita East. The Spartans are 1-4 on the season while the Blue Aces are 3-2. Coach Keaton Tuttle says they’ve got to do all the things right...
Emporia gazette.com
Low rivers and low hopes for rain
It's not simply Emporia that's lacking rain. A dry season is having an impact from one side of the U.S. to the other. Several reports Thursday morning indicated the Mississippi River is down to its lowest level in 10 years. The New Orleans Times-Picayune noted “a lack of rainfall this spring, summer and fall in the upper Mississippi, Ohio and Missouri river valleys.”
KVOE
Emporia High volleyball splits home triangular
The Emporia High volleyball team split its Senior Night triangular Thursday night. After defeating Great Bend 25-21, 25-22 in the first match of the night, the Spartans had the task of taking on Hillsboro, the top-ranked team in Class 2A. Hillsboro swept the Spartans, 25-19, 25-23, despite EHS nearly rallying...
Frost potential coming, how to look out for your plants
Topeka (KSNT) – We are now officially two weeks into our fall season and there are some signs in the atmosphere that one of our first big cool-downs is on the way. We’ve asked our meteorologists how to protect your gardens. A strong cold front is approaching from the north and it could bring our […]
Emporia gazette.com
Michelin celebrates grand opening Wednesday
An Emporia business celebrated its integration into Michelin North America with a ribbon cutting Wednesday morning. Michelin, located at 1601 E. South Ave., was formerly known as Camso in Emporia. The company was first acquired by Michelin in 2018. Jason Davis, manufacturing director for Michelin North America’s Beyond Road manufacturing...
KVOE
Flint Hills Senior Life Fair making return after two-year hiatus
After a two-year break due to COVID-19, the Flint Hills Senior Life Fair is returning. This year’s event will take place on Wednesday October 12 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Anderson Building on the Lyon County Fairgrounds. On KVOE’s Morning Show Tuesday, Organizer Vicki Brooks says...
KVOE
Emporia Granada Theatre planning ‘complete search’ for new permanent director
The Emporia Granada Theatre is getting set to launch a “complete search” for a new permanent director very soon. That’s according to Granada Board of Directors Member Mike Helbert on KVOE’s Newsmaker 3 segment Wednesday. Helbert says they are looking for candidates with some level of...
KVOE
Emporia State volleyball team to wrap up 6 match road swing at Fort Hays
The Emporia State volleyball team plays at Fort Hays State Tuesday. The Lady Hornets won the first meeting between the two teams. Sophomore Leah Mach says they will not overlook the Tigers. This wraps up a 6-match road swing for the Emporia State volleyball team. They return to Emporia Friday...
KVOE
Emporia High boys soccer defeats Berean Academy
The Emporia High boys soccer team picked up its second shutout of the week by defeating Berean Academy, 5-0. Gio Garcilazo scored two goals and had an assist. Damien Garcilazo scored two goals. Kevin Magana scored the Spartans’ final goal. Alex Moisman tallied two assists. The Spartans are now...
KHP honors trooper killed racing blood to hospital
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Sixty-three years ago today, a Kansas State Trooper on an emergency run through Butler County died transporting blood for a surgery in Eureka. The day was Oct. 6, 1959, and Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Jimmie Dewayne Jacobs was on an emergency run, transporting blood that had been handed off to him from […]
KWCH.com
Much of Kansas, including Sedgwick County, affected by extreme or exceptional drought
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) released Thursday shows much of Kansas affected by extreme or exceptional drought conditions. Just a small portion of Kansas, toward the north-central part of the state is not affected by at least abnormally dry weather. That portion accounts for 1.5 percent of the state - the rest is experiencing some level of dry conditions; 69.7 percent are experiencing at least severe drought, and 53.7 percent extreme drought. In all, 2,579,515 people in Kansas are affected, according to the monitor.
hayshighguidon.com
Indian football duels with No. 1 team in 6A Kansas
The Hays High Indian football team played against the No. 1 team in Class 6A in Kansas, the Manhattan Indians, on Sept. 16 at home. Both Hays and Manhattan entered the game with a record of 2-0. On the first play of scrimmage, the Indians came out firing on all...
WIBW
Construction of assisted living community on schedule in West Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Work is on track for a new assisted living community in West Topeka. Shawnee County Commissioners approved construction on Cedarhurst of Topeka last year. 13NEWS got a look on Wednesday at the work completed so far at 17th and Urish. A spokesperson with Brahm’s Construction said...
KVOE
Emporia States Braden Gleason and Jaedon Pool MIAA players of the Week
Two members of the Emporia State football team have received MIAA weekly honors. Quarterback Braden Gleason has been named the MIAA offensive player of the week. He threw for 300 yards and 4 touchdowns in a 42-35 win over Washburn. Jaedon Pool has been named the MIAA defensive player of...
KVOE
Emporia High boys soccer shutout Wichita Trinity
A penalty kick by senior Rudy Bedolla was the only goal the Emporia High boys soccer team needed Tuesday night against Wichita Trinity. Bedolla’s goal came in the 51st minute of play, giving the Spartans a 1-0 advantage they didn’t relinquish. Before the season began, the Spartans decided on Bedolla being their kicker to attempt the penalty kicks. He said his team had complete trust in him.
Emporia gazette.com
Big wheel causes small fire at Emporia plant
The Emporia Fire Department handled a small problem at a fiberglass plant for the second time this year. Crews were called to Thermal Ceramics, 221 Weaver Street, around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday. Battalion Chief Tony Fuller reported fire developed in “a single metal wheel approximately 20 feet in diameter with fiberglass batting on it.”
KVOE
Emporia States Mackenzie Dimarco named MIAA womens soccer offensive player of week
Emporia States Mackenzie Dimarco has been named the MIAA women’s soccer offensive player of the week. Dimarco recorded back-to-back hat tricks in wins over Northwest Missouri State and Missouri Western. First player in MIAA history to record Back to Back hat tricks. She also became the first Emporia State...
WIBW
Emporia dog safely returned after taken from owner
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fay the German Shepherd has been safely returned to her owner after she was taken in Emporia. The Emporia Police Department says that on Tuesday, Oct. 4, officials were contacted by a woman who owned a black and rust-colored female German Shepherd named Fay. The woman...
WIBW
Stormont Vail warns patients, visitors that emergency training to be held
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health is warning patients and visitors that it will hold an emergency training. Stormont Vail Health says that at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, staff will participate in a safety training exercise with Shawnee Co. Emergency Management. The health network said patients and...
KVOE
Healthier Lyon County provides $5,000 grant to Corky’s Cupboard
Corky’s Cupboard is planning to purchase new equipment and expand its stock thanks to Healthier Lyon County. Healthier Lyon County announced Wednesday that Corky’s was recently awarded a $5,000 grant through the Pathways to a Healthy Kansas grant program funded by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas. Corky’s, located inside of the Memorial Union at Emporia State University, aims to help combat food insecurity for local students by providing fresh, healthy food options.
