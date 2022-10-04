ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyon County, KS

KVOE

Emporia High football set to host Wichita East

It’s Week 6 of the high school football season. Emporia High is at home for the second consecutive week as it hosts Wichita East. The Spartans are 1-4 on the season while the Blue Aces are 3-2. Coach Keaton Tuttle says they’ve got to do all the things right...
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Low rivers and low hopes for rain

It's not simply Emporia that's lacking rain. A dry season is having an impact from one side of the U.S. to the other. Several reports Thursday morning indicated the Mississippi River is down to its lowest level in 10 years. The New Orleans Times-Picayune noted “a lack of rainfall this spring, summer and fall in the upper Mississippi, Ohio and Missouri river valleys.”
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia High volleyball splits home triangular

The Emporia High volleyball team split its Senior Night triangular Thursday night. After defeating Great Bend 25-21, 25-22 in the first match of the night, the Spartans had the task of taking on Hillsboro, the top-ranked team in Class 2A. Hillsboro swept the Spartans, 25-19, 25-23, despite EHS nearly rallying...
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Frost potential coming, how to look out for your plants

Topeka (KSNT) – We are now officially two weeks into our fall season and there are some signs in the atmosphere that one of our first big cool-downs is on the way. We’ve asked our meteorologists how to protect your gardens. A strong cold front is approaching from the north and it could bring our […]
TOPEKA, KS
Emporia, KS
Lyon County, KS
Lyon County, KS
Emporia, KS
Kansas Sports
Emporia gazette.com

Michelin celebrates grand opening Wednesday

An Emporia business celebrated its integration into Michelin North America with a ribbon cutting Wednesday morning. Michelin, located at 1601 E. South Ave., was formerly known as Camso in Emporia. The company was first acquired by Michelin in 2018. Jason Davis, manufacturing director for Michelin North America’s Beyond Road manufacturing...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Flint Hills Senior Life Fair making return after two-year hiatus

After a two-year break due to COVID-19, the Flint Hills Senior Life Fair is returning. This year’s event will take place on Wednesday October 12 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Anderson Building on the Lyon County Fairgrounds. On KVOE’s Morning Show Tuesday, Organizer Vicki Brooks says...
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Emporia High boys soccer defeats Berean Academy

The Emporia High boys soccer team picked up its second shutout of the week by defeating Berean Academy, 5-0. Gio Garcilazo scored two goals and had an assist. Damien Garcilazo scored two goals. Kevin Magana scored the Spartans’ final goal. Alex Moisman tallied two assists. The Spartans are now...
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

KHP honors trooper killed racing blood to hospital

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Sixty-three years ago today, a Kansas State Trooper on an emergency run through Butler County died transporting blood for a surgery in Eureka. The day was Oct. 6, 1959, and Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Jimmie Dewayne Jacobs was on an emergency run, transporting blood that had been handed off to him from […]
TOPEKA, KS
KWCH.com

Much of Kansas, including Sedgwick County, affected by extreme or exceptional drought

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) released Thursday shows much of Kansas affected by extreme or exceptional drought conditions. Just a small portion of Kansas, toward the north-central part of the state is not affected by at least abnormally dry weather. That portion accounts for 1.5 percent of the state - the rest is experiencing some level of dry conditions; 69.7 percent are experiencing at least severe drought, and 53.7 percent extreme drought. In all, 2,579,515 people in Kansas are affected, according to the monitor.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
hayshighguidon.com

Indian football duels with No. 1 team in 6A Kansas

The Hays High Indian football team played against the No. 1 team in Class 6A in Kansas, the Manhattan Indians, on Sept. 16 at home. Both Hays and Manhattan entered the game with a record of 2-0. On the first play of scrimmage, the Indians came out firing on all...
HAYS, KS
WIBW

Construction of assisted living community on schedule in West Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Work is on track for a new assisted living community in West Topeka. Shawnee County Commissioners approved construction on Cedarhurst of Topeka last year. 13NEWS got a look on Wednesday at the work completed so far at 17th and Urish. A spokesperson with Brahm’s Construction said...
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Emporia High boys soccer shutout Wichita Trinity

A penalty kick by senior Rudy Bedolla was the only goal the Emporia High boys soccer team needed Tuesday night against Wichita Trinity. Bedolla’s goal came in the 51st minute of play, giving the Spartans a 1-0 advantage they didn’t relinquish. Before the season began, the Spartans decided on Bedolla being their kicker to attempt the penalty kicks. He said his team had complete trust in him.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Big wheel causes small fire at Emporia plant

The Emporia Fire Department handled a small problem at a fiberglass plant for the second time this year. Crews were called to Thermal Ceramics, 221 Weaver Street, around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday. Battalion Chief Tony Fuller reported fire developed in “a single metal wheel approximately 20 feet in diameter with fiberglass batting on it.”
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Emporia dog safely returned after taken from owner

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fay the German Shepherd has been safely returned to her owner after she was taken in Emporia. The Emporia Police Department says that on Tuesday, Oct. 4, officials were contacted by a woman who owned a black and rust-colored female German Shepherd named Fay. The woman...
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Stormont Vail warns patients, visitors that emergency training to be held

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health is warning patients and visitors that it will hold an emergency training. Stormont Vail Health says that at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, staff will participate in a safety training exercise with Shawnee Co. Emergency Management. The health network said patients and...
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Healthier Lyon County provides $5,000 grant to Corky’s Cupboard

Corky’s Cupboard is planning to purchase new equipment and expand its stock thanks to Healthier Lyon County. Healthier Lyon County announced Wednesday that Corky’s was recently awarded a $5,000 grant through the Pathways to a Healthy Kansas grant program funded by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas. Corky’s, located inside of the Memorial Union at Emporia State University, aims to help combat food insecurity for local students by providing fresh, healthy food options.
LYON COUNTY, KS

