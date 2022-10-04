Read full article on original website
Related
KULR8
Montana State tight ends coach Tyler Walker making impact with humor, knowledge
BOZEMAN — Tyler Walker first saw the viral video of former Montana Tech football coach Bob Green two years ago. Walker had no way of knowing then that he’d become the next version of Green, at least among a small segment of people. Walker was coaching at Muskingum...
KULR8
Fergus basketball standout making his mark on the football field
Royce Robinson is a standout basketball player at Fergus High School. This year, he's making his mark on the football field and supporting his basketball teammates that also play football.
Lebanon-Express
High school roundup: Fiscal, Bulldogs top Warriors in boys soccer
Jonathon Fiscal scored three times Tuesday to help West Albany to a 5-1 Mid-Willamette Conference boys soccer home win against Lebanon. Jack Date and Henry Catlin each had a goal and Ian Lloyd and Yahir Tenorio one assist apiece for the Bulldogs. Lebanon’s statistics were not reported. “It was...
KULR8
Huntley Project finding same success with new team
'It's not how big you are, it's how big you play' is Huntley Project's motto for the volleyball season. Head coach Iona Stookey lost five seniors last season but has still managed to find immediate success.
Comments / 0