Lebanon-Express

High school roundup: Fiscal, Bulldogs top Warriors in boys soccer

Jonathon Fiscal scored three times Tuesday to help West Albany to a 5-1 Mid-Willamette Conference boys soccer home win against Lebanon. Jack Date and Henry Catlin each had a goal and Ian Lloyd and Yahir Tenorio one assist apiece for the Bulldogs. Lebanon’s statistics were not reported. “It was...
ALBANY, OR

