Arizona football notebook: T-Mac’s instincts standing out, Isaiah Taylor and DJ Warnell holding down safety spot in Jaxen Turner’s absence

Restaurant Opens After Garbage Truck Smashes into FrontGreyson FTucson, AZ
Fail! Local Restaurant Has 13 Health Code ViolationsGreyson F
Puerto Peñasco (Rocky Point) in Sonora, Mexico-Vacation Spot near Tucson, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
Iconic Restaurant Forced to CloseGreyson FTucson, AZ
Local Restaurant Opening 2 New LocationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona football vs. Oregon score predictions
The gauntlet has begun, and it starts off with a tough one. The Arizona Wildcats (3-2, 1-1 Pac-12) host the 12th-ranked Oregon Ducks (4-1, 2-0) on Saturday evening, hoping to pull of their first upset of an Associated Press Top 25 team since 2018. Oregon is a 13-point favorite, according...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona soccer gets first Pac-12 win with huge upset at No. 8 USC
It was a heroic effort all the way around by Arizona soccer. A save on a penalty kick by Hope Hisey and a chip over the head of the USC goalkeeper by Nicole Dallin gave the Wildcats their first Pac-12 victory of the season by the score of 1-0. It...
azdesertswarm.com
Oregon expert previews the Arizona game, makes a score prediction
Arizona has gotten out to a 3-2 start to the 2022 season, already surpassing its projected win total. The road gets a lot tougher from here on out, starting with a visit from the Oregon Ducks. The Ducks (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12) have won four straight since getting crushed by defending...
azdesertswarm.com
Pac-12 Network special on 2020-21 Arizona women’s basketball team wins regional Emmy Award
The 2020-21 season was a historic one for Arizona women’s basketball program. It was only fitting that the Pac-12 Network would produce an episode of “Our Stories” about the team that reached the Wildcats’ first national championship game. The television special about a special group of women impressed the entertainment industry, too, as the Rocky Mountain Chapter of the National Academy of Televisions Arts & Sciences honored “Our Stories: Made For It: The 2020-21 Arizona Wildcats” as the best in the Sports Program Post-Produced or Edited category.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona soccer is slowly getting back to full health as it heads out on its toughest road trip of the season
Last week, Arizona soccer head coach Becca Moros said that three-quarters of her sophomores had dealt with injuries this year. The Wildcats also spent some time without senior defender Madison Goerlinger in the lineup. Those health issues are slowly getting worked out. “I’ve actually gotten back a bunch of people,”...
azdesertswarm.com
Is that the best Arizona’s got? Maybe, and that’s alright
The Arizona Wildcats may have reached their ceiling Saturday night. The UA looked good in a 43-20 win over Colorado, a night that included a program record-tying six touchdown passes from quarterback Jayden de Laura and outstanding performances from Jacob Cowing, Dorian Singer, Tetairoa McMillan and Michael Wiley. Arizona amassed 673 yards of total offense while allowing the Buffaloes to collect just 340, created a turnover and never trailed.
thearizona100.com
Making gridiron history at the University of Arizona
An autumn tradition turned historic in 1929 when, during Homecoming Weekend, the brand-new Arizona Stadium was dedicated during a game against California Institute. The Wildcats emerged victorious, 35-0. Almost a century ago, prime seats for the Oct. 12 kickoff cost $2.50, while space on the wooden bleachers along the east...
shsthepapercut.com
Who Said Girls Can’t Play Football?
Sahuaro High School has a female football player, Cecilia Rodriguez Estrada. Cecilia plays on the JV team and is a sophomore that finds football to be something new, exciting, and fun. Her reason for starting football is, “During the summer I was deciding whether or not to play volleyball or football. When volleyball season came around I was out sick, so I figured it was my fate to go ahead and try football.” Cecilia explains how playing a “man’s” sport is very different and weird but, “Why can’t a girl play it?” When it comes to being the only female on the team, things can get very interesting. “Of course, I have other parts than a boy, and because of that I change in a different locker room, which is fine, but it’s so annoying to carry around my football stuff all day every day when the boys get to leave it in their locker room and know it will be there for them after school.”
azmirror.com
Former Tucson classmates and teachers condemn Blake Masters as ‘dangerous’ for Arizona
A group of Blake Masters’ former classmates at Green Fields Country Day School in Tucson have condemned him in no uncertain terms in an open letter saying that he would “lead Arizona down a dark, dystopian path.”. Masters, the Republican U.S. Senate nominee, won a crowded GOP primary...
Police: Ex-grad student kills Arizona professor on campus
TUCSON, Ariz. — (AP) — The University of Arizona has released the name of a professor who authorities said was fatally shot on campus by a former graduate student. University President Robert Robbins identified the victim late Wednesday as Thomas Meixner, who had headed the school’s Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences.
Tucson left off Yelp's 'Top 100 Taco Spots' list
Nine locations in the state did make the top 100 list, with 143 Street Tacos in Sierra Vista coming in at #82—the sole representative south of the Phoenix area, according to the food review website.
2 Arizona Cities Among Top Foodie Destinations In The US
WalletHub determined the best foodie cities in the nation.
12news.com
Tucson girl initially denied medication at pharmacy after abortion ruling
The new abortion rules in Arizona are starting to affect some patients directly. A Tucson girl was initially denied medication at a Walgreens Pharmacy.
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Tucson Pride celebrates 45th pride celebration in Tucson
Tucson Pride held its annual Pride Parade in Downtown Tucson and Armory Park Sept. 30, marking “45 years of Pride in the Desert." The parade kicked off at 7:30 p.m., starting from Stone Avenue, moving northbound and ending at Armory Park. The parade was filled with many people; some sported pride flags and lights, bringing color to the event. Painted cars and signs also spotlighted the night for individuals to show their pride.
1 Person Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
According to the Tucson Police, a motorcycle accident was reported on Wednesday. The officials stated that the crash happened on Oracle Road at Jacinto Street north of [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Country singer Luke Bell died of overdose
Country singer Luke Bell died of a fentanyl intoxication and arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, according to the Pima County medical examiner’s report. Drug paraphernalia was found with Bell in a shaded area of a parking structure in the 5500 block of East Grant Road in Midtown Tucson on Aug. 26, police and the autopsy report said.
KOLD-TV
UA police: Shooting reported at Harshbarger building
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The public is urged to stay away from the Harshbarger building on the University of Arizona’s campus as authorities respond to a reported shooting there on Wednesday, Oct. 5. Campus police said the suspect had been identified, but was no longer at the...
kjzz.org
Circumstantial evidence points to this couple as being involved in UA's 1980s de Kooning heist
After a decades-long search and years of restoration, Willem de Kooning’s painting "Woman-Ochre" is set to go back on display in Tucson on Oct. 8. The famed piece, which was stolen in November of 1985 from the University of Arizona’s Museum of Art, has undergone extensive conservation over the last three years.
KTAR.com
Tucson police make arrest in fatal shooting at University of Arizona
TUCSON (AP) — One person was found and arrested outside of Gila Bend Wednesday after a fatal shooting at the University of Arizona. Police said a man fled the scene after a shooting inside the Harshbarger Building, which houses the Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences and is northwest of the student union.
2 People Injured In A Pedestrian Crash In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
According to the Tucson Police, a pedestrian crash was reported on Monday afternoon. The officials stated that two people were taken to the hospital after a crash that happened at Glenn Street and [..]
