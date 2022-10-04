Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Turkey's influence grows as Putin's crisis deepens
Turkey is poised to become an increasingly influential Eurasian power as Russia faces mounting international pressure and domestic turmoil. Ankara will gain new allies in the North and South Caucasus and Central Asia and among numerous Turkic-speaking people trapped in the Russian Federation. They will come to see Turkey as their most important political, economic, and security link.
US News and World Report
Erdogan and Putin Discuss Improving Ties, Ending Ukraine War -Turkish Readout
ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin about improving bilateral ties and he repeated Ankara's willingness to do its part to peacefully resolve the war in Ukraine, Erdogan's office said on Friday. The latest developments in Ukraine, which Russia invaded earlier this year,...
US News and World Report
At European Summit, Erdogan Says Nothing to Discuss With Greece
ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday there was nothing worth discussing with Greece at the moment and, at the inaugural meeting of the European Political Community, he accused Athens of basing its policies on "lies." "They are not where they are supposed to be," Erdogan told...
Czech Petition on Annexing Kaliningrad From Russia Signed by Thousands
"As Russia showed us in Crimea and...now in the east of Ukraine, it is perfectly fine to step onto the territory of a foreign state," the petition reads.
Russian Reporter Left Speechless Amid Kherson Retreat: 'Disaster'
Roman Saponkov listed several areas that he said had been "abundantly watered with the blood of our soldiers."
Ukraine Close to Controlling Crimea as Russia's Southern Front Collapses
Breakthroughs by Kyiv's forces against Russian troops in the south of Ukraine, near a key point that supplies water for Crimea, have put at risk Moscow's control of the peninsula it annexed in 2014. The military blog, Military Land.net tweeted this week that Ukrainian forces were continuing to push south...
Ukrainian Troops Likely Within Striking Distance of Key Road: U.K.
Moscow will be concerned at the extent of the advance of Ukraine's forces which are bearing down on Luhansk province, according to British defense officials. The Ministry of Defense (MOD) said on Wednesday that Kyiv's troops had advanced 12 miles beyond the Oskil river in the northeastern Kharkiv region and were heading into Russia's defensive zone towards the town of Svatove in Luhansk.
Ukraine Situation Report: Advances Cripple Russian Efforts To Replenish Forces
More than 1,000 square kilometers of southern Ukraine have been liberated in the past five days as Russians continue to retreat. Ukrainian forces have established a foothold on the east bank of the Oskil River in the Kharkiv region, depriving Russian forces of using the waterway as a natural defensive line and wreaking havoc on efforts to shore up Russian lines, according to recent intelligence assessments of the conflict.
nextbigfuture.com
Reports of Russian Collapse In and Around Kherson
There are various reports of continuing Ukrainian advances in Kherson. Russia seems to have had to fall back another 20 kilometers in Kherson. Getting pushed into small pockets. Ukraine continues to have upper hand with recon, information and destroying supplies, logistics and ammo. It is flat terrain in Kherson on the north side of the Dnipro. No places to setup significant defensive lines.
How Ukraine could achieve victory against Russia: As Kyiv's forces advance in the south and east, expert lays out the path to victory - with all roads leading to Crimea
'This war began with Crimea and must end with Crimea - with its liberation,' President Volodymyr Zelesnky declared back in August. And, according to military experts, that is exactly what his generals are aiming to do. Ben Hodges, former commander of American forces in Europe, has outlined what he believes...
The Jewish Press
Israel Discovers Another Natural Gas Field
A new natural gas reservoir has been discovered off Israel’s coast, giving another significant boost to Israel’s rapidly developing energy industry. The Greek Energean Oil and Gas PLC company said Thursday that it is “pleased to announce that the Hermes exploration well has made a commercial gas discovery of between 7 and 15 billion cubic meters (BCM).”
Russia Taking Defensive Positions After Kherson Front Line Collapses: ISW
The Russian army are now likely taking defensive positions in upper Kherson region following the success of Ukraine's counter-offensives, according to reports. The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) released a new report on Thursday detailing the latest information on the conflict in Ukraine. One of the "key takeaways"...
Uganda’s Large Adult Son Threatens To Conquer Nairobi in 2 Weeks
NAIROBI, Kenya – Ugandan authorities are playing damage control after the president’s military commander son claimed he could conquer Kenya’s capital Nairobi in two weeks. Uganda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs insisted it had “strong bilateral relations” with its neighbour despite the warlike tweets from Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the...
Ukraine Situation Report: European Vote Calls For Providing Leopard Tanks
Modern tanks could add a heavy punch to Ukraine’s ongoing offensive operations against Russian forces on the run in the east and south. The European Union has passed a sweeping, but non-binding resolution condemning Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine that, among many other items, calls on member states to begin the transfer of Leopard main battle tanks to the Ukrainian Army and training troops in their use immediately.
Russia says three killed in Crimea bridge blast
Russia on Saturday said three people were killed after a truck exploded on its bridge linking Crimea to mainland Russia -- a symbol of its annexation of the peninsula -- without immediately blaming Ukraine. Authorities also tried to calm fears of food and fuel shortages in Crimea, which is fully reliant on the Russian mainland since Moscow annexed it in 2014.
IMF chief warns world heading towards age of greater instability
The world faces growing recession risks and a “fundamental shift” away from relative stability to an age of breakdown in international relations and more frequent natural disasters, the head of the International Monetary Fund has warned. Kristalina Georgieva, the IMF’s managing director, said a succession of economic shocks...
Russian Conscripts 'Human Speed Bumps' for Advancing Ukrainians: Ex-General
Russian President Vladimir Putin's newly mobilized recruits are likely to provide "only human speed bumps" for the Armed Forces of Ukraine amid the ongoing southern counteroffensive, a retired Australian general said Wednesday. "The Russian Army do not appear to have an answer to what the Ukrainians are doing to them,"...
Ukrainian forces liberate more territory in northeast - general
KYIV, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Ukraine's armed forces have advanced up to about 55 km (34 miles) over the last two weeks in a counteroffensive against Russian forces in the Kharkiv region of northeastern Ukraine, a Ukrainian general said on Thursday.
Ukraine captures Iranian drone used by Russians intact
When Iran's supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, granted Russia’s request for drone reinforcements to fight the war in Ukraine, noise complaints can’t have been high on his list of expected Ukrainian responses. And yet. "Do you know [what] we call these Iranian drones? ‘Motorbikes’ because they [make] the same...
Ukraine Map Shows How Russia Lost Huge Amount of Territory in Four Hours
A new map has shown how significant Ukraine's counteroffensive was on October 4 at pushing back Russian forces. A map produced by pro-Russian Telegram channel, has begun to be shared on Twitter. The animated map shows Ukraine forces were able to push back Russian forces in Kherson to gain control...
