Congress & Courts

Washington Examiner

Turkey's influence grows as Putin's crisis deepens

Turkey is poised to become an increasingly influential Eurasian power as Russia faces mounting international pressure and domestic turmoil. Ankara will gain new allies in the North and South Caucasus and Central Asia and among numerous Turkic-speaking people trapped in the Russian Federation. They will come to see Turkey as their most important political, economic, and security link.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Erdogan and Putin Discuss Improving Ties, Ending Ukraine War -Turkish Readout

ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin about improving bilateral ties and he repeated Ankara's willingness to do its part to peacefully resolve the war in Ukraine, Erdogan's office said on Friday. The latest developments in Ukraine, which Russia invaded earlier this year,...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

At European Summit, Erdogan Says Nothing to Discuss With Greece

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday there was nothing worth discussing with Greece at the moment and, at the inaugural meeting of the European Political Community, he accused Athens of basing its policies on "lies." "They are not where they are supposed to be," Erdogan told...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkey#Mainstream Media#Parliament#Independent Media#Censorship#Media Disinformation#Reuters#Ak Party#Mhp#Blo
Newsweek

Ukrainian Troops Likely Within Striking Distance of Key Road: U.K.

Moscow will be concerned at the extent of the advance of Ukraine's forces which are bearing down on Luhansk province, according to British defense officials. The Ministry of Defense (MOD) said on Wednesday that Kyiv's troops had advanced 12 miles beyond the Oskil river in the northeastern Kharkiv region and were heading into Russia's defensive zone towards the town of Svatove in Luhansk.
MILITARY
The Drive

Ukraine Situation Report: Advances Cripple Russian Efforts To Replenish Forces

More than 1,000 square kilometers of southern Ukraine have been liberated in the past five days as Russians continue to retreat. Ukrainian forces have established a foothold on the east bank of the Oskil River in the Kharkiv region, depriving Russian forces of using the waterway as a natural defensive line and wreaking havoc on efforts to shore up Russian lines, according to recent intelligence assessments of the conflict.
MILITARY
nextbigfuture.com

Reports of Russian Collapse In and Around Kherson

There are various reports of continuing Ukrainian advances in Kherson. Russia seems to have had to fall back another 20 kilometers in Kherson. Getting pushed into small pockets. Ukraine continues to have upper hand with recon, information and destroying supplies, logistics and ammo. It is flat terrain in Kherson on the north side of the Dnipro. No places to setup significant defensive lines.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

How Ukraine could achieve victory against Russia: As Kyiv's forces advance in the south and east, expert lays out the path to victory - with all roads leading to Crimea

'This war began with Crimea and must end with Crimea - with its liberation,' President Volodymyr Zelesnky declared back in August. And, according to military experts, that is exactly what his generals are aiming to do. Ben Hodges, former commander of American forces in Europe, has outlined what he believes...
MILITARY
The Jewish Press

Israel Discovers Another Natural Gas Field

A new natural gas reservoir has been discovered off Israel’s coast, giving another significant boost to Israel’s rapidly developing energy industry. The Greek Energean Oil and Gas PLC company said Thursday that it is “pleased to announce that the Hermes exploration well has made a commercial gas discovery of between 7 and 15 billion cubic meters (BCM).”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Vice

Uganda’s Large Adult Son Threatens To Conquer Nairobi in 2 Weeks

NAIROBI, Kenya – Ugandan authorities are playing damage control after the president’s military commander son claimed he could conquer Kenya’s capital Nairobi in two weeks. Uganda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs insisted it had “strong bilateral relations” with its neighbour despite the warlike tweets from Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the...
AFRICA
The Drive

Ukraine Situation Report: European Vote Calls For Providing Leopard Tanks

Modern tanks could add a heavy punch to Ukraine’s ongoing offensive operations against Russian forces on the run in the east and south. The European Union has passed a sweeping, but non-binding resolution condemning Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine that, among many other items, calls on member states to begin the transfer of Leopard main battle tanks to the Ukrainian Army and training troops in their use immediately.
MILITARY
AFP

Russia says three killed in Crimea bridge blast

Russia on Saturday said three people were killed after a truck exploded on its bridge linking Crimea to mainland Russia -- a symbol of its annexation of the peninsula -- without immediately blaming Ukraine.  Authorities also tried to calm fears of food and fuel shortages in Crimea, which is fully reliant on the Russian mainland since Moscow annexed it in 2014. 
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

IMF chief warns world heading towards age of greater instability

The world faces growing recession risks and a “fundamental shift” away from relative stability to an age of breakdown in international relations and more frequent natural disasters, the head of the International Monetary Fund has warned. Kristalina Georgieva, the IMF’s managing director, said a succession of economic shocks...
BUSINESS
WashingtonExaminer

Ukraine captures Iranian drone used by Russians intact

When Iran's supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, granted Russia’s request for drone reinforcements to fight the war in Ukraine, noise complaints can’t have been high on his list of expected Ukrainian responses. And yet. "Do you know [what] we call these Iranian drones? ‘Motorbikes’ because they [make] the same...
MILITARY

