ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Storm delays mission to throw a lifeline to the mentally ill

By Regina Mobley
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EqFsx_0iM59BVS00

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A stubborn coastal storm forced the cancellation of a public event that was supposed to shine a light on a problem that affects many families.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), Coastal Virginia, had planned to walk in the Neptune Festival Parade in Virginia Beach and it was going to set up a booth on the boardwalk. That will have to wait another year. But, for NAMI, there’s no time to wait for people who are crying out for help.

Last week in Tulsa Oklahoma, the top prosecutor was stabbed. His daughter is the suspect. 2013, in Bath county, V irginia State Senator Creigh Deeds was stabbed by his son, who later committed suicide. A few years earlier a local father was attacked.

“His son inflicted so much harm, put him in the hospital for numerous days and basically tried to kill him. Those stories are everywhere,” said Susannah Uroskie, president of the board for NAMI, Coastal Virginia.

NAMI, Coastal Virginia is writing the next chapter on mental illness in Hampton Roads.

At NAMI, we advocate, we educate and we support. We do that for those who live with mental illness, but also for their families,” said Uroskie.

In addition to her role at NAMI, Uroskie’s other title is Alexa’s proud mother. Alexa loves dance, art, and writing. She is also a mental illness survivor advocate. A crisis earlier this year required police intervention.

“We probably came in contact with 10-12 officers over a 36-hour period and they were all well versed in the de-escalation language and their body language. They were very helpful”, said Uroskie.

But that’s not always the case. That’s why NAMI, Coastal Virginia, is educating the public about the many faces of mental illness.

Uroskie gives this advice to the mentally ill and the people who love them. “You are not alone. There are so many families that are going through what you are going through or have experienced it and there is support for you.”

The NAMI Coastal Virginia helpline is available MONDAY-FRIDAY from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Call 757-499-2041

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13News Now

Parvo exposure at Norfolk Animal Care Center leads to partial closure

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk animal shelter is partially closed to the public following an exposure of the canine parvovirus (CPV), an extremely contagious viral disease. The Norfolk Animal Care Center (NACC) will suspend all owner surrenders for dogs, including emergency cases, during a 14-day period. The shelter said any new arrivals will be tested for CPV and CPV immunity, and then will be vaccinated upon intake.
NORFOLK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
State
Virginia State
Virginia Beach, VA
Health
City
Portsmouth, VA
City
Virginia Beach, VA
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lifeline#Hampton Roads#Coastal Virginia#State#Nami
WAVY News 10

Gloww Center lights up the Peninsula to help single mothers

There is a place shining bright in Yorktown for single mothers, the Gloww Center. Gloww Center lights up the Peninsula to help single …. There is a place shining bright in Yorktown for single mothers, the Gloww Center. Vehicles crash into Virginia Beach home; 2 hurt. WAVY News 10's Michelle...
YORKTOWN, VA
cbs19news

CASPCA to receive dozens of animals from Florida, Puerto Rico

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Dozens of animals will be arriving in Albemarle County on Thursday. The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA says it will get 56 animals from shelters that were impacted by hurricanes Fiona and Ian. According to a release, Wings of Rescue will be flying in 25 dogs and...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WAVY News 10

Mom pulls son from Chesapeake school following June incident

Kai's story began on June 14 when his mom dropped him off at school. Galicia was at the school early that morning for a meeting to discuss Kai's individualized education program – known as an IEP. Galicia asked for the meeting because she was worried about how school staff interacted with her son, especially during moments when he becomes upset.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Sentara to provide drive-thru flu clinics Saturday in Virginia and N.C.

Sentara Healthcare will host free community drive-thru flu clinics in Virginia and North Carolina on Sat., Oct. 8, 2022, from 8 a.m. to noon. Drive-thru flu clinics will be held at 17 Sentara facilities in Harrisonburg Charlottesville, Northern Virginia, Hampton Roads, South Boston and northeast North Carolina. According to a press release, the clinics are prepared to administer 5,630 flu vaccines. A complete list of clinic locations is available online.
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

VFBF: Ian brought positive benefits to parts of Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- When thinking of hurricanes, most of the time, the focus is on flooding, wind damage and other negative impacts. But Hurricane Ian actually had a positive impact on Virginia’s farmers, according to the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation. In a release, the VFBF says the...
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

45K+
Followers
20K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy