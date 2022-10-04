New York, NY (October 4, 2022)—All of the elements—music, stage, film, performance and a hometown hero—come together for two nights, October 5 and 9, as the iconic 1990 concert Billy Joel: Live at Yankee Stadium gets the full nationwide theatrical release treatment, upgraded with a 4K transfer of the original 16mm footage and a Dolby Atmos remix of the original recording.

