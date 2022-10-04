Read full article on original website
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State defeats Wisconsin 3-1 in home openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, WI
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
CBS Sports
Northwestern vs. Wisconsin: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
Get ready for a Big Ten battle as the Northwestern Wildcats and the Wisconsin Badgers will face off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Ryan Field. Neither Northwestern nor Wisconsin could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so look to the defense to decide this one. The...
wisportsheroics.com
Badgers Football Focus: This Badger Needs Help Now
This college football season has been quite a wild season. Some teams that were highly touted now sit far below expectations. There is still plenty of time left in the season for most teams to salvage a bowl game qualification, but changes will need to be made. Especially for the new-look Wisconsin Badgers, who recently moved on from former head coach Paul Chryst.
Wisconsin basketball: Two Badgers named preseason All-Big Ten
Wisconsin Badgers point guard Chucky Hepburn and forward Tyler Wahl each earn first-team All-Big Ten honors for the 2022-2023 season.
writeforcalifornia.com
Paul Chryst out at Wisconsin: Could Justin Wilcox call up his old boss for some help at Cal?
The coaching carousel is moving early and quickly. In a rather surprising turn of events, Wisconsin has dumped Paul Chryst early midseason. The Badgers have started out slow which makes this a bit of a surprise. But it seems like Wisconsin wants to reboot before things get too strange. We...
Top 8 finalists in ‘Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin’ named; voting open for Final 4
MADISON, Wis. — And then there were eight. Eight products have moved to the next round of voting to become this year’s “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin.”. This year’s contest, put on by Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce and Johnson Financial Group, is the seventh search to find the most interesting product made in the Badger State.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Middleton restaurant going into Knoche’s butcher shop
Taigu, a Chinese restaurant in Middleton specializing in homemade hand-cut noodles, is going into Knoche’s Old Fashioned Butcher Shop on Madison’s Far West Side. “We are so happy to have their place. That’s the perfect location for Taigu,” said Hong Gao, who opened Taigu in 2014, first under the name of the previous restaurant, Orient Express. She changed it to Taigu after 10 months.
Two Madison photographers used pandemic assistance to survive 2020. Then the state accused them of fraud.
A basket full of hundreds of documents in Jonny and Michelle Hoffner's home tells the story: an unending battle with the state of Wisconsin over thousands of dollars in benefits paid out in 2020.
nbc15.com
Hopeful tenants camp out overnight for affordable housing in Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dozens of people were seen camping outside along Monroe St. early Friday morning in Madison, hoping to secure affordable housing for next year. Within the line of tents, sleeping bags, and blankets, some UW-Madison students say they are waiting for J Michael Real Estate to open at 9 a.m. Hopeful tenants say they started lining up almost 24 hours before then because Friday is the first day applications are accepted and it’s on a first come, first serve basis.
This Wisconsin Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
nbc15.com
Name released of Janesville man killed in Beltline crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner released the name of the Janesville man killed in a Friday night crash on the far east side of Madison that resulted in the arrest of the other driver. The medical examiner’s preliminary report identified her as Dayton Quaerna and confirmed...
nbc15.com
Name released of motorcycle rider who died in Beltline crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner released the name of the Brooklyn man who died after his motorcycle crashed while exiting off the Beltline late Sunday night. The medical examiner’s preliminary report identified him as Jason Lewis and confirmed the 45-year-old died from injuries sustained in the...
nbc15.com
Former Monona market added to National Register of Historical Places
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A one-time supermarket in Monona that is famous for its distinctive arched roof was added to the National Register of Historic Places. On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Historical Society marked the addition of the former Kohl’s Food Store to the nationwide list, describing its design as “an excellent representative of mid-century Contemporary architecture.”
nbc15.com
Madison officer hurt during late-night arrest
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A late-night arrest near Warner Park left one officer injured when the suspect struggled to avoid being taken into custody, the Madison Police Department reported. The MPD statement did not indicate how the officer was hurt; however, it did describe the officer’s injuries as minor.
What happens if Darrell Brooks continues to interrupt during his trial?
MADISON, Wis. — Now that 16 jurors have been selected for the trial of Darrell Brooks, the man facing dozens of charges following last year’s Waukesha parade tragedy, the trial is set to formally get underway on Thursday. Brooks has been allowed to act as his own attorney...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Crash in Waukesha; 5 taken to hospital
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Five people were taken to the hospital Friday morning, Oct. 7 following a two-vehicle crash in Waukesha. It happened shortly before 8 a.m. near Redford Road and Paul Road. One of the vehicles rolled onto its side as a result of the accident. The five occupants sustained...
x1071.com
OWI and THC charge in Dodgeville
An Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on County Road Q in Dodgeville Tuesday around 12:30am. As a result of the traffic stop, 33-year-old Jamie Noyola of Mineral Point, was arrested for OWI, Possession of THC and Operating while Revoked.
wisconsinrightnow.com
FREED: Clayton Willi Bludgeoned Woman With Hammer, Shot Her in Head | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #29
Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 270 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 44 child rapists. Clayton Willi was one of them. His release was discretionary. 29th in the...
US 51 reopens south of Edgerton following crash
EDGERTON, Wis. — All lanes of U.S. Highway 51 have reopened at West County Highway M south of Edgerton Thursday evening following a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported around 6:20 p.m. The scene was cleared shortly before 7:15 p.m. A Rock County...
Motorcyclist who died after striking Beltline guard rail identified
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a man Wednesday who police said died after his motorcycle struck a guard rail. Jason R. Lewis, 45, of Brooklyn, died from injuries sustained in a crash on October 2. Madison police said Lewis hit a guard rail on the off-ramp from the eastbound Beltline to Park Street and landed...
nbc15.com
Janesville Culver’s robbery foiled by closed window
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - An attempted robbery at a Culver’s location in Janesville was thwarted Thursday evening when the workers shut the drive-thru window, the Janesville Police Dept. reported. According to the police department, the suspect pulled into the restaurant around 7:20 p.m. in a red four-door Jeep with...
