This college football season has been quite a wild season. Some teams that were highly touted now sit far below expectations. There is still plenty of time left in the season for most teams to salvage a bowl game qualification, but changes will need to be made. Especially for the new-look Wisconsin Badgers, who recently moved on from former head coach Paul Chryst.
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Middleton restaurant going into Knoche’s butcher shop

Taigu, a Chinese restaurant in Middleton specializing in homemade hand-cut noodles, is going into Knoche’s Old Fashioned Butcher Shop on Madison’s Far West Side. “We are so happy to have their place. That’s the perfect location for Taigu,” said Hong Gao, who opened Taigu in 2014, first under the name of the previous restaurant, Orient Express. She changed it to Taigu after 10 months.
MIDDLETON, WI
nbc15.com

Hopeful tenants camp out overnight for affordable housing in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dozens of people were seen camping outside along Monroe St. early Friday morning in Madison, hoping to secure affordable housing for next year. Within the line of tents, sleeping bags, and blankets, some UW-Madison students say they are waiting for J Michael Real Estate to open at 9 a.m. Hopeful tenants say they started lining up almost 24 hours before then because Friday is the first day applications are accepted and it’s on a first come, first serve basis.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Name released of Janesville man killed in Beltline crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner released the name of the Janesville man killed in a Friday night crash on the far east side of Madison that resulted in the arrest of the other driver. The medical examiner’s preliminary report identified her as Dayton Quaerna and confirmed...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Name released of motorcycle rider who died in Beltline crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner released the name of the Brooklyn man who died after his motorcycle crashed while exiting off the Beltline late Sunday night. The medical examiner’s preliminary report identified him as Jason Lewis and confirmed the 45-year-old died from injuries sustained in the...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Former Monona market added to National Register of Historical Places

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A one-time supermarket in Monona that is famous for its distinctive arched roof was added to the National Register of Historic Places. On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Historical Society marked the addition of the former Kohl’s Food Store to the nationwide list, describing its design as “an excellent representative of mid-century Contemporary architecture.”
MONONA, WI
nbc15.com

Madison officer hurt during late-night arrest

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A late-night arrest near Warner Park left one officer injured when the suspect struggled to avoid being taken into custody, the Madison Police Department reported. The MPD statement did not indicate how the officer was hurt; however, it did describe the officer’s injuries as minor.
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Crash in Waukesha; 5 taken to hospital

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Five people were taken to the hospital Friday morning, Oct. 7 following a two-vehicle crash in Waukesha. It happened shortly before 8 a.m. near Redford Road and Paul Road. One of the vehicles rolled onto its side as a result of the accident. The five occupants sustained...
WAUKESHA, WI
x1071.com

OWI and THC charge in Dodgeville

An Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on County Road Q in Dodgeville Tuesday around 12:30am. As a result of the traffic stop, 33-year-old Jamie Noyola of Mineral Point, was arrested for OWI, Possession of THC and Operating while Revoked.
DODGEVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Janesville Culver’s robbery foiled by closed window

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - An attempted robbery at a Culver’s location in Janesville was thwarted Thursday evening when the workers shut the drive-thru window, the Janesville Police Dept. reported. According to the police department, the suspect pulled into the restaurant around 7:20 p.m. in a red four-door Jeep with...
JANESVILLE, WI

