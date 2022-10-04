Read full article on original website
Sinister secret is discovered under piles of green waste during arrest of alleged Rebels bikie leader - as police uncover terrifying haul of drugs and weapons
Police have arrested six alleged bikie gang associates and their alleged leader after discovering 13kg of dangerous drugs and firearms hidden in piles of green waste. Officers laid more than 50 drug, weapon and burglary charges after the raid of a south Brisbane property on Holloway Road in Chambers Flat on Friday.
BBC
Cambridge dealer caught selling drugs hidden in his bottom
A drug dealer who was caught selling wraps he kept hidden in his bottom has been jailed. Danyal Dumbia, 19, was spotted with Kevin Patrocinio, 22, selling crack cocaine to two people in Fen Causeway, Cambridge, last November. The pair, from Glasgow, were arrested and Dumbia later tried to flush...
South Wales police inspector convicted of assaulting vulnerable boy
Dean Gittoes grabbed back of 16-year-old boy’s hoodie, stopping him breathing properly, after spotting him ‘auditing’ police station
BBC
Newcastle: Drugs destined for student market seized
Drugs, cash and weapons have been seized as part of a crackdown on dealers targeting students. Cocaine, ketamine, ecstasy and cannabis with a street value of £50,000 was found in Newcastle, along with £22,000 in cash and weapons including knives. Northumbria Police arrested 38 people for a range...
Rampage at Thai Daycare Center Leaves Dozens of Children Dead
At least 34 people were killed Thursday when a former police officer opened fire at a child daycare facility in Thailand, local authorities said.The gunman, named by authorities as Panya Kamrab, 34, had recently been fired after being caught in possession of methamphetamine. The brutal attack in the northeastern province of Nong Bua Lamphu left over 24 children dead, according to local news site Khaosod English, with Kamrab allegedly killing his own wife and child in the rampage.The attacker shot himself dead after the massacre, which began with the murder of around four or five staff members before the shooter...
Police in Upstate Bust into ‘The Castle’ to Get Dangerous Drug Lord
Good police work in Upstate New York led to the arrest of a longtime drug lord allegedly responsible for infiltrating our streets with a litany of narcotics. When police seized his stash on Monday, they found all kinds of drugs including meth, crack, and fentanyl. In addition to a large...
San Angelo LIVE!
Cartel Drug Runner Driving a Chevy Aveo Caught with 42 Pounds of Cocaine, Meth & Fentanyl
On September 24, 2022, CBP officers assigned to the Eagle Pass International Bridge encountered a 22-year-old man driving a black Chevrolet Aveo making entry from Mexico. The vehicle was selected for inspection utilizing non-intrusive inspection (NII) equipment. After conducting a physical inspection, officers discovered 17 packages concealed within the vehicle. The packages contained seven pounds (3.2kg) of alleged fentanyl, 20.9 pounds (9.5kg) of alleged cocaine, and 14.9 pounds (6.8kg) of alleged methamphetamine.
American tourist ‘raped on sunbed after being dragged from Mykonos beach bar on Greek holiday’
AN American tourist was allegedly raped on a sunbed after being dragged from a beach bar in Mykonos. The suspect is said to have grabbed the 26-year-old by the hand at a popular bar on the Greek island before forcing her to the beach and attacking her. The woman told...
Two Sisters Indicted for Allegedly Possessing More Than 850,000 Counterfeit Pills Laced with Fentanyl
Two sisters are accused of possessing hundreds of thousands of fentanyl-laced pills in Arizona. The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office announced on Monday that a local grand jury indicted Kimberli Guadalupe Torres-Marin, 26, and Alexa Torres-Marin, 19. The two young women each face a count of sale or transportation of narcotic drugs.
Grief-stricken uncle reveals the horror final phone call made by two nursing student as they drowned in mysterious circumstances after their car crashed into a lake
The drowning deaths of two young nursing students in a suburban Perth lake after their car ran off the road remains under investigation by detectives. The women, both aged 20, died after their car was submerged in the Aveley lake early on Sunday morning. Bystanders tried to rescue the pair,...
Glamorous childcare worker who got hooked on meth turned into a 'one woman crime wave' - as her lengthy criminal record showing convictions for dangerous driving, firearms, fraud and drug supply is revealed
A former childcare worker turned drug dealer is back behind bars after relapsing. Teneil Lee Hassan, 25, appeared in Brisbane Supreme Court on Wednesday for breaching a four-year suspended sentence after she was charged with a string of offences, including dangerous driving, fraud and drug supply. Justice Martin Burns described...
New York man who died after victims fought back in robbery attempt did time in facility for parole violators
The New York City man, who died after trying to rob two other men with a fake gun, served time in a facility for parole violators with a history of substance abuse for a previous attempted robbery, state records show. Robert Compton, 33, allegedly accosted two Staten Island men early...
Arizona man finds bag of fentanyl, meth on his property: police
A man was "overwhelmed" when he opened a mysterious bag left at his Phoenix, Arizona home and discovered that it was filled with fentanyl pills and methamphetamine, police said. The incident happened the afternoon of September 9 near 30th Street and Bell Road in Phoenix, police said on Saturday. "A...
Man accidentally shot dead by friend while preparing attack, court told
A man was shot dead when his friend accidentally opened fire with a submachine gun as they prepared to go on a “ride-out” attack, a court has heard.Mohamed Muhyidin, 28, was found in a ditch near Heathrow Airport with a single gunshot wound to the back on the morning of October 31 last year around an hour after he was allegedly killed by Chiragh Amir Chiragh, 39.Prosecutors say they were about to embark on a “ride-out” in a Toyota Prius to attack unknown targets when Chiragh shot his friend in the back with an Agram 2002 submachine gun fitted with...
Man Arrested in California Kidnapping—but Four Victims, Including Baby, Still Missing
A person of interest in the kidnapping of four family members in central California was arrested Tuesday, authorities said. The victims—8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her parents, and her uncle—have not yet been located, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office said. The family was abducted at gunpoint from a family business in Merced on Monday. The arrested person of interest, 48-year-old Jesus Manuel Salgado, is in the hospital in critical condition after attempting to kill himself, authorities said. The sheriff’s office added that Salgado’s own family had contacted authorities to say he had admitted being involved in the kidnapping. The victims’ relatives are now left praying that their loved ones are still alive. “Please, I have a 6-year-old and a 9-year-old kid, and they are waiting for their dad,” said Jaspreet Caur, the uncle’s wife. “Please, please send my family back. Please return my family.”Read it at ABC 7
Twin girls, six, hailed as ‘little heroes’ after using toys and hairdryer to protect mother from attacker
Florida police have hailed a pair of six-year-old twin girls as “little heroes” after they protected their mother from an attacker with toys and a hair dryer.Officials say that suspect Andrew Williams attacked their mother after she asked him to leave her apartment in Melbourne, Florida.The Melbourne Police Department said the youngsters helped fend off the suspect, using the toys, sticks, and the hair dryer to push him back.Because of their actions, the mother was able to get inside the bathroom, but when she called for her daughters to join her they remained outside to protect her.Officers say that the 33-year-old suspect was fended off and fled the apartment and was eventually taken into custody.“They protected their mom,” neighbour Carrie Jacobs told News 6. “It’s a good thing they did that because their mom is still here today.”Officers say that when they arrested Williams he was allegedly in possession of drugs and was charged with assault and marijuana possession.He has been released on bond but was ordered by a judge to wear a GPS monitor and is due back in court on 7 October.
Chilling update in disappearance of teacher Meghan Marohn, 42, who vanished after complaining of mystery stalker
THE search for a beloved teacher who disappeared after complaining about a mystery stalker came to a chilling end months later. Meghan Marohn, 42, was reported missing on March 27 after her family said they were unable to get in touch with her and for months, a desperate search was made to find her whereabouts.
Wave 3
Man convicted in murder of 3-year-old posts on social media hours after sentencing
The purpose of the project is to make Main Street safer for pedestrians and bring in new businesses. But for some the of businesses owners already there, it’s been a headache. Former Louisville EMT claims city ignored complaints about fire captain’s discriminatory gender comments. Updated: 5 hours ago.
School bus driver is charged with battery and fired after shocking video revealed him shoving black brother and sister aged six and ten and ordering them to the back of the coach
A white bus driver has been fired and charged with battery after mobile phone footage emerged of him pushing two young black siblings to the back of the bus. James O'Neil, a bus driver for the Morgan Country Charter School System in Georgia, was arrested and charged with two counts of simple battery Friday, September 16.
Teenagers launched deadly attack on dad after joking he ‘looked like Ant or Dec’
Five teenagers who beat a father to death after joking he looked like Ant or Dec have been sentenced.Danny Humble, 35, had enjoyed his first night out with his partner after lockdown ended and was walking home when he was punched to the ground, kicked and stamped on.The father-of-two suffered horrific head injuries in the attack on May 28 last year in Cramlington, Northumberland.Ex-soldier Alistair Dickson, 18, of Hawkins Way, Blyth, Northumberland, was convicted of murder after jurors at Newcastle Crown Court were told he stamped on Mr Humble’s head.Mr Justice Bennathan sentenced him to detention at His Majesty’s pleasure...
