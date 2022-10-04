Read full article on original website
5 Best Semi-Private Airlines To Fly and How Much They Cost
If you want to fly in style, but you can't quite afford a private jet of your own, semi-private airlines offer an option somewhere between buying your own Learjet and Ubering to the airport three...
Southwest Ruined My Trick To Get On The Plane First
There are different ways for you to improve your boarding position when flying with Southwest. You can pay for Early Bird which checks you in before the 24-hour mark, thereby getting you ahead of the rest of the passengers. If you’re a frequent flyer, you’ll get A-List, which checks you in 36 hours before the flight, 12 hours before those with Early Bird.
A traveler who took a carry-on to avoid losing her bag says American Airlines checked it after she boarded, then lost it
A passenger said American Airlines checked her cabin bag after she'd boarded her flight, then lost it. She said she'd packed hand luggage only to avoid her bag being lost amid the summer's travel chaos. More than three weeks later, she still hasn't been reunited with her bag, she said.
Airlines Are Cracking Down on Carry-Ons, So Watch Your Bags
I’ll never forget where I was…the day that JetBlue banned carry-on bags in basic economy. As of July 20, 2021, my once-favorite airline aligned itself with the likes of other budget airlines, like Spirit and Frontier, by requiring Blue Basic ticket holders to either check their carry-ons or pay an additional fee to bring them into the cabin. It was the unofficial beginning of the end of both ultra-low pandemic pricing and previously enjoyed carry-on-related freedoms.
‘I’m a Flight Attendant, and These Are the 4 Annoying Things I Wish Passengers Would Stop Doing’
The very setup of an airplane makes it easy to get annoyed by fellow passengers, even when their offenses are small and clearly not malicious, like reclining their chair in front of you or asking you to stand so they can use the restroom (especially if they do it more than once). After all, you are trapped on the plane together, meaning there’s no escaping whatever behavior is bugging you (at least, without an uncomfortable confrontation) until you reach your destination. It’s no wonder, then, that flight attendants—who find themselves in the position of being stuck for hours with not-so-considerate folks on the daily—have their fair share of things that annoy them when it comes to passenger behavior.
travelnoire.com
This East Coast Airport Is The Most Dreaded In North America
Travel is back. More people are traveling, but passenger satisfaction is down. A study by the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study released last week, shows a 25-point decline from the 2021 score. Newark Liberty International Airport came in as the lowest-ranked airport in North America. Out of...
American Airlines Is Making Big Changes to Its Cabins
American Airlines recently announced it would begin offering suites to members of its business class. As The Street’s Veronika Bondarenko recently explained, these suites are “ultra-luxury seats… divided by individual doors and can transform from individual armchairs to a quad for a group of four to lie-back sleeper seats depending on the travelers' preference.”
Extraordinary moment pilot asks passengers to decide which airport they want to disembark with show of hands after delay
THIS is the extraordinary moment a pilot asks passengers to decide which airport they wanted to disembark at with a show of hands. The captain appears to have left it up to passengers to pick where they would leave the easyJet aircraft after being held up by delays. The plane...
A Major Airline Just Launched A 17-Hour (And World's Fourth-Longest) Flight
During those bad early days of the pandemic, restrictions and stay-at-home orders made it difficult to drive a few hours to the next town over. Flying for 16 hours might as well have been a trip to the moon. With airlines suspending flights and most countries closing borders to non-citizens,...
An American Airlines passenger says they booked a direct flight across the US to avoid issues with their wheelchair. They ended up stranded at an airport after employees forgot to load it onto the plane.
"I couldn't leave the airport. It was really difficult for me to get moved and go to the bathroom," Xavi Santiago, who flew from California to Florida, said
airlive.net
A British Airways Boeing 787 #BA195 to Houston made it all the way to Greenland before deciding to come back to Heathrow
A British Airways Boeing 787 made it all the way to Greenland before deciding they didn’t want to go to Houston so came back to Heathrow instead. British Airways flight #BA195 almost reached Greenland heading to Houston then turned back to London Heathrow Airport. The Boeing 787-9 (reg. G-ZBKE)...
Flight Attendants and Pilots Expose Airline Industry Secrets
Though airline secrets are typically closely-held, some current and former employees have been speaking out. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, FiveO.com, Google.com, Instagram.com, and WeAreTravelGirls.com.
The £45 shoes that flight attendants swear by on long plane journeys
TRAVELLERS and flight attendants have raved about a pair of shoes which are a game-changer for flights and long holidays. Trying to choose the best shoes to take on holiday can be difficult when trying to be comfy. Clarks Women's Sillian Paz Slip-On Loafer, from £45 - buy from Amazon...
You Won't Believe How Many People Take Their Shoes Off on Airplanes
Frankly, air travel stinks these days. Thanks to covid infections, labor shortages and climate change-induced weather disruptions, flights cancellations and delays have become so common that Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg has started bringing down the hammer. He sent a letter telling the industry that it needed to ship up, and has proposed legislation that would make the airlines such as Delta (DAL) and United (UAL) guarantee a refund for a delay or cancellation.
Thrillist
It's About to Get a Lot Easier to Travel Through London Heathrow Airport
In response to a passenger surge and the persistent travel snafus that resulted—including delays, cancellations, and lost luggage—Heathrow Airport implemented a capacity cap in July. The move made it harder than ever for travelers to get through the London hub, but now, there is light at the end of the tunnel.
AOL Corp
Flight Attendants Will Require More Rest Between Flights
On Tuesday, the Federal Aviation Administration announced a rule requiring airlines to give flight attendants an extra hour off between flights: They'll get a minimum of 10 hours between shifts instead of nine. The rule goes into effect in 30 days, and airlines have up to 90 days to comply.
traveltomorrow.com
Flying taxi completes its first piloted flight
Over the weekend of the 24th and 25th of September, Vertical Aerospace saw its VX4 eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) aircraft take off from the ground for the very first time. Vertical Aerospace is a global aerospace and technology company that is pioneering zero-emissions aviation. The launch of the...
