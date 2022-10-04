ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Family devastated as mum and baby die on same day

The family of a mother and baby who died on the same day say they are living a "nightmare". Viktorija Mardosiene woke on 9 August to find her five-month-old son Kevin Degutis unresponsive at their home in Staffordshire and he later died in hospital, her sister said. Devastated, she was...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wales
BBC

Betsi Cadwaladr: MS patient felt doctors did not believe him

A patient suffered "significant injustice" after a consultant in England failed to diagnose him with multiple sclerosis, an ombudsman has found. David Purnell, 47, from Anglesey, said he felt doctors did not believe him. He was referred to services in England by Betsi Cadwaladr health board. Public Services Ombudsman for...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy