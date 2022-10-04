Read full article on original website
Tributes to ‘beautiful’ woman, 21, who died ‘accidentally’ inside hotel room
TRIBUTES have been paid to a “beautiful” woman who cops say died accidentally in a hotel room. Chloe Haynes, 21, from Wrexham, North Wales, was found dead in Liverpool's Adelphi Hotel at 6.37am on September 10. Her body was discovered by Merseyside Police in a room after emergency...
BBC
Family devastated as mum and baby die on same day
The family of a mother and baby who died on the same day say they are living a "nightmare". Viktorija Mardosiene woke on 9 August to find her five-month-old son Kevin Degutis unresponsive at their home in Staffordshire and he later died in hospital, her sister said. Devastated, she was...
Woman in labour was forced to travel 40 miles to give birth after THREE NHS hospitals turned her away 'because they did not have enough midwives'
A woman in labour had to travel 40 miles to give birth after being turned away from three hospitals because they did not have enough midwives. Barbara Job, 25, from Peterborough, had to make the hour-long journey to Leicester on Sunday. Her birthing plans specified Peterborough City Hospital and she...
BBC
'He is still a danger' - Child killer's move brings back sister's fears
Elizabeth McMonigle was just nine years old when her brother and sister were killed during a brutal robbery in their Glasgow home. John McMonigle, 13, and Irene McMonigle, 12, were bludgeoned to death with a hammer by Alexander Millar in 1976. He admitted culpable homicide on the grounds of diminished...
BBC
Betsi Cadwaladr: 'I was shocked when I was diagnosed with MS'
"I was shocked with what I was diagnosed with," said David Purnell. Mr Purnell, 47, from Anglesey, said he felt doctors did not believe him as he told them about his issues. He was referred to services in England by Betsi Cadwaladr health board and eventually diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.
BBC
