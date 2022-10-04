Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
This Poll Show Hispanic Voters Overwhelming Favor O’Rourke Over AbbottTom HandyTexas State
Ex-NBA Player Suing DFW Airport for Lack of Development Around Sports ComplexLarry LeaseDallas, TX
T. D. Jakes Passes the Torch to His DaughterTom HandyAtlanta, GA
Former Dallas Cowboys Star Cole Beasley Announces RetirementLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
This Lakers offseason mistake is already looking even worse
The regular season hasn’t even started and the Los Angeles Lakers offseason mistakes are already looming large. Take the failed efforts to trade Russell Westbrook for example. While the front office is working hard to trade Westbrook, the fact talks are stalling because Rob Pelinka is so hung up on draft capital (giving and receiving) is infuriating.
Yardbarker
DeMarcus Cousins wants back in the NBA but is there a team for him?
It's less than two weeks before the first game of the NBA season, and former All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins still doesn't have a team. In an interview with Chris Haynes, Cousins admitted he'd made mistakes, but argued that the positives he brings a team outweigh the negatives. But does any NBA team feel the same way?
Yardbarker
Kobe Bryant Said He Changed His Training Regimen After He Shot 4 Airballs Against The Utah Jazz In The NBA Playoffs
Kobe Bryant had a career filled with some incredible highs with the Los Angeles Lakers. He won multiple championships, Finals MVPs, scoring titles, and a lot more during his 20 seasons with the team. His accomplishments have led to Kobe being regarded as the greatest Laker ever, and he certainly has a very strong argument for it.
Charlotte Hornets Land DeMar DeRozan In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
At the risk of our journalistic integrity, we’re going to say something: at some point, in our lifetime, we’d like to see a Charlotte Hornets team contend for the NBA title. There is something undeniably cool about the Hornets. Perhaps it’s their color scheme. Moreover, “Buzz City” is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
NBA GMs Believe Darvin Ham Will Make Major Impact For Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers decided to part ways with former head coach Frank Vogel after a disastrous 2021-22 season. To replace Vogel, the organization hired Darvin Ham, giving the 49-year-old his first opportunity as a head coach in the NBA. Ham spent many years as an assistant coach in the...
Lakers seriously considered trading Russell Westbrook to Pacers
The Los Angeles Lakers spent much of this summer trying to trade Russell Westbrook after the disaster that was their 2021-22 season. They reportedly had some serious offers, including one from the Indiana Pacers that would’ve netted them sharpshooter Buddy Hield and shot-blocking center Myles Turner for Westbrook and two first-round draft picks.
NBC Sports
Steph dominates GM survey, named NBA's most clutch player
It's late in the fourth quarter with the game on the line. The clock is winding down. A big shot is needed. Who would NBA general managers pick to take that shot?. That's right. Warriors superstar Steph Curry. In the annual survey taken by GMs around the league, Curry was...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Loved How Jalen Brunson Played For The Knicks In His First Game: "The Knicks Are About To Surprise People This Season"
Jalen Brunson may just have been one of the good players around Luka Doncic on the Dallas Mavericks last season, but he's in a different situation now. Choosing to leave in free agency, Brunson signed a massive deal for the New York Knicks. The contract was one of the biggest a non-All-Star player has received in the NBA's history.
RELATED PEOPLE
Montrezl Harrell embarrassed himself against the Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cleveland Cavaliers now have a reason to see the Philadelphia 76ers more often thanks to Montrezl Harrell. The Cleveland Cavaliers had a great outing against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night in their first preseason game. The Cavs best players teed off and most of them sat down to start the second half. Donovan Mitchell shot wonderfully, going 6-9 from the floor and 3-4 from three to finish with 18 points.
Tri-City Herald
NBA GMs Give Kawhi Leonard Shockingly Low Ranking
View the original article to see embedded media. The NBA GMs have conducted their annual surveys and as expected, some people are happy with the results while some aren't. If you're a Warriors or Clippers fan, then you'll definitely appreciate most of what you see. However, there was one small category that will shock Clippers fans.
‘Wins will come’: Patrick Beverley vocal on what should be LeBron James, Lakers’ primary concern
The Los Angeles Lakers took another preseason loss on Wednesday as they were dealt with a 119-115 loss courtesy of the Phoenix Suns. LA is now 0-2 following a 105-75 blowout loss in their preseason opener against the Sacramento Kings on Monday. Despite the slow start, however, Lakers newcomer Patrick...
750thegame.com
LeBron James Wants A NBA Team In Vegas
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) stands on the court during an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans in Los Angeles, Friday, April 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) The Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Phoenix Suns in Las Vegas on Wednesday in a preseason game. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
LeBron James makes plea to Adam Silver to own Las Vegas NBA team
LAS VEGAS — LeBron James came to Las Vegas for a preseason game. And a pitch. James, who has spoken in the past about wanting to eventually own an NBA franchise — with Las Vegas on his mind — has sent another crystal-clear message to Commissioner Adam Silver, reminding him of his plans.
Compelling Lakers Westbrook trade to exploit Draymond Green drama
The Los Angeles Lakers were unable to trade Russell Westbrook this offseason but as we know in the NBA, things can change in a hurry. Not only are the Lakers going to be helped by Victor Wembanyama when it comes to the trade market, but there also could be surprise names that hit the trade market as well.
Who will lead the NBA in points in 2022?
Joel Embiid? Giannis Antetokounmpo? Luka Dončić?. Whichever player you choose, there’s a compelling case that one of them will stuff the stat sheet with points during the 2022-23 NBA regular season. Last season, Embiid led all players in points per game at 30.6, and the Philadelphia 76ers...
Yardbarker
Knicks Preseason Profile: Lean, Clean Derrick Rose Looks To Make MVP Impact
The New York Knicks have hosted some of the most renowned names in basketball history, some of whom are immortalized in the rafters of Madison Square Garden. Among those to don the team's famous blue and orange scheme include NBA legends like Jason Kidd, Tracy McGrady, Dikembe Mutombo, and Rasheed Wallace.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Jalen Brunson, Knicks Find Favor in NBA General Manager's Survey
The New York Knicks appear to have some believers in high places. A survey of NBA general managers yielded a decent amount of New York representation, with some of their competitors apparently impressed with what the team has to offer this season. The results, conducted and overseen by NBA.com, featured 50 questions and forbade participants from voting for their own team or members of their group when polled.
FanSided
289K+
Followers
547K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0