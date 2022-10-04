ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

FanSided

This Lakers offseason mistake is already looking even worse

The regular season hasn’t even started and the Los Angeles Lakers offseason mistakes are already looming large. Take the failed efforts to trade Russell Westbrook for example. While the front office is working hard to trade Westbrook, the fact talks are stalling because Rob Pelinka is so hung up on draft capital (giving and receiving) is infuriating.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

DeMarcus Cousins wants back in the NBA but is there a team for him?

It's less than two weeks before the first game of the NBA season, and former All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins still doesn't have a team. In an interview with Chris Haynes, Cousins admitted he'd made mistakes, but argued that the positives he brings a team outweigh the negatives. But does any NBA team feel the same way?
NBA
Yardbarker

NBA GMs Believe Darvin Ham Will Make Major Impact For Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers decided to part ways with former head coach Frank Vogel after a disastrous 2021-22 season. To replace Vogel, the organization hired Darvin Ham, giving the 49-year-old his first opportunity as a head coach in the NBA. Ham spent many years as an assistant coach in the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Steph dominates GM survey, named NBA's most clutch player

It's late in the fourth quarter with the game on the line. The clock is winding down. A big shot is needed. Who would NBA general managers pick to take that shot?. That's right. Warriors superstar Steph Curry. In the annual survey taken by GMs around the league, Curry was...
NBA
Yardbarker

NBA Fans Loved How Jalen Brunson Played For The Knicks In His First Game: "The Knicks Are About To Surprise People This Season"

Jalen Brunson may just have been one of the good players around Luka Doncic on the Dallas Mavericks last season, but he's in a different situation now. Choosing to leave in free agency, Brunson signed a massive deal for the New York Knicks. The contract was one of the biggest a non-All-Star player has received in the NBA's history.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Montrezl Harrell embarrassed himself against the Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers now have a reason to see the Philadelphia 76ers more often thanks to Montrezl Harrell. The Cleveland Cavaliers had a great outing against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night in their first preseason game. The Cavs best players teed off and most of them sat down to start the second half. Donovan Mitchell shot wonderfully, going 6-9 from the floor and 3-4 from three to finish with 18 points.
CLEVELAND, OH
Tri-City Herald

NBA GMs Give Kawhi Leonard Shockingly Low Ranking

View the original article to see embedded media. The NBA GMs have conducted their annual surveys and as expected, some people are happy with the results while some aren't. If you're a Warriors or Clippers fan, then you'll definitely appreciate most of what you see. However, there was one small category that will shock Clippers fans.
NBA
750thegame.com

LeBron James Wants A NBA Team In Vegas

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) stands on the court during an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans in Los Angeles, Friday, April 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis) The Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Phoenix Suns in Las Vegas on Wednesday in a preseason game. The...
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Sports Chicago

Who will lead the NBA in points in 2022?

Joel Embiid? Giannis Antetokounmpo? Luka Dončić?. Whichever player you choose, there’s a compelling case that one of them will stuff the stat sheet with points during the 2022-23 NBA regular season. Last season, Embiid led all players in points per game at 30.6, and the Philadelphia 76ers...
NBA
Yardbarker

Jalen Brunson, Knicks Find Favor in NBA General Manager's Survey

The New York Knicks appear to have some believers in high places. A survey of NBA general managers yielded a decent amount of New York representation, with some of their competitors apparently impressed with what the team has to offer this season. The results, conducted and overseen by NBA.com, featured 50 questions and forbade participants from voting for their own team or members of their group when polled.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

FanSided

