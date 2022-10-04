Read full article on original website
Related
arkansastechnews.com
Tech Tidbits: “You Have to Believe in the Process”
Arkansas Tech University quarterback Jack Grissom could have transferred. He could have walked away from football altogether. Instead, he stayed the course at ATU. Last Saturday, his patience and perseverance were rewarded. Grissom completed 15-of-22 passes for 184 yards to help the Wonder Boys defeat Southern Nazarene University 48-35. It...
arkansastechnews.com
EMS Station Planned for ATU Property in Russellville
Pope County and Arkansas Tech University have finalized a land lease agreement that will lead to the construction of a new central station for Pope County Emergency Medical Services (EMS). The agreement was signed by Pope County Judge Ben Cross and ATU President Dr. Robin E. Bowen following previous approval...
arkansastechnews.com
$2 Million Grant to Aid ATU Students With Children
Arkansas Tech University has received a grant from the U.S. Department of Education Child Care Access Means Parents in School (CCAMPIS) program that could provide more than $2 million in assistance for ATU students. As a result of the grant, a cohort of 50 Pell Grant-eligible ATU students who have...
arkansastechnews.com
ATU Employee Benefits Open Enrollment Begins Oct. 24
Open enrollment for Arkansas Tech University calendar year 2023 employee benefits will take place Monday, Oct. 24-Friday, Nov. 4. All ATU employees will need to make benefit elections for 2023 by 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. Similar to open enrollment one year ago, employees can complete their elections online using the PlanSource benefits portal. Employees will only need to log in and complete their 2023 open enrollment if they wish to make changes or if they need to enroll/re-enroll in a flexible spending account (FSA). Those who currently participate in an FSA must re-enroll.
Comments / 0