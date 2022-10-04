ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michelle Obama Rocks Baggy Jeans & Sneakers In 1st Photo Since White House Portrait Unveiled

Michelle Obama proved once again she is a style and fashion icon! The 58-year-old former First Lady was spotted rocking a chic ensemble in New York City on Saturday (September 10). Enjoying the last few days of summer weather, Michelle sported a simple white tee with high-waisted, baggy denim pants and a set of fierce black-and-white snakeskin sneakers, as seen in photos here. She topped off the enviable look with a pair of gold designer sunglasses and matching earrings.
Michelle Obama Stuns In Sheer Dress As Her & Barack’s Official White House Portraits Are Unveiled

Michelle Obama made her return to the White House looking absolutely stunning in a red and pink sheer ombre dress as she attended the unveiling of her and former president Barack’s official portraits on Sept. 7. The 58-year-old former first lady, looked stunning when wore the custom ombre dress by Christy Rilling Atelier with a cinched-in waist and pleated skirt.
