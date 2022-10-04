Read full article on original website
PepsiCo wants to grow profits and shrink its carbon footprint. That requires the company to "go bigger" and "accelerate" climate action, a top sustainability exec says.
Insider spoke to Jim Andrew, PepsiCo's executive vice president and chief sustainability officer, on the sidelines of Climate Week NYC.
natureworldnews.com
Reaching Sustainable Development With Space Tech For The Sake Of Our Planet’s Future
EOS Data Analytics and Greenpeace organized the webinar about practical applications of satellite imagery analytics for environmental monitoring, social initiatives, and sustainable agriculture. EOS Data Analytics, a global provider of AI-powered satellite imagery analytics, jointly with Greenpeace Global Mapping Hub, held a webinar on leveraging satellite-based technology and advanced imagery...
FOXBusiness
Chinese company aims to sell 3 US resorts for $1.3 billion
A Chinese company is looking to sell three major U.S. resort hotels at a combined price tag of $1.3 billion, seeking to cash out these holdings during a powerful surge in leisure travel and resort business. Dajia Insurance Group Co. is putting up for sale the Montage in Laguna Beach,...
CoinTelegraph
Is payments giant SWIFT preparing for a blockchain-bound future?
SWIFT is a payments colossus. It operates across more than 200 countries, has 11,000-plus financial institution clients and transmits some 8.4 billion financial messages every year. It is the global leader in cross-border bank-to-bank payments and recently played a key role in the West’s economic sanctions on Russia. That...
worldcoffeeportal.com
New Zealand’s Peoples Coffee seeks $855k investment to grow roastery
Peoples Coffee operates two flagship outlets and distributes packaged coffee across New Zealand | Photo credit: Peoples Coffee. Peoples Coffee is seeking to raise NZD $1.5m ($855,000) in a new crowdfunding campaign to more than double its production capacity with a new roaster, grinding machines and packaging equipment. Founded in...
fintechnexus.com
Brazilian startups develop carbon offset solutions to preserve the Amazon
Brazilian startups are creating innovative platforms to enable people and companies to offset their CO² emissions, generating carbon credits that are subsequently directed to environmental projects that protect the Amazon. Founded in 2020 by Luis Felipe Adaime, Moss is one of them. Since its launch, Moss has been developing...
lbmjournal.com
Trusscore joins Vinyl Sustainability Council
PALMERSTON, Ontario — Trusscore, the material science company that makes sustainable, improved alternatives for traditional building products, has joined the Vinyl Sustainability Council, which aims to advance sustainable performance and practices throughout the vinyl industry. “Environmental stewardship is a core value at Trusscore,” said CEO Dave Caputo. “The Vinyl...
Sustainability a Hot Topic at Lineapelle
MILAN — Building strong connections and a focus on a new industrial culture drove the three-day leather trade show Lineapelle. With more than 1,100 exhibitors, compared with 725 in the September edition last year, the show ended with an optimistic mood. Lineapelle attracted more than 16,000 visitors, 47 percent up compared with last September, with visitors from the U.S., India, Mexico and Turkey, but also France, the United Kingdom, Portugal and Spain.More from WWDPrada RTW Spring 2023Prada Fall 2022 Repeat Show in BeijingA Closer Look at WWD's All-Secondhand Luxury Fashion Shoot A driving force of this restart was the simultaneous presence of...
Phys.org
Study: Farming community approves of crops and sustainable management practices chosen for diversifying European fields
Agricultural intensification, characterized by the high use of external inputs such as energy and agrochemical products, negatively affects the environment, leading to soil degradation, loss of biodiversity and increased greenhouse gas emissions. To revert this troubling situation and move towards sustainable agriculture that respects the environment, practices such as intercropping and reduced inputs are shown to be an effective tool backed by scientific consensus. However, such practices do not always have an easy route to their introduction.
Canadian 'Shrooms Kit Company Acquires Established Dutch Farm To Expand Production
Ontario-based producer of functional mushroom home grow kits and premium magic truffles Red Light Holland Corp. TRUFF has acquired MiniChamp B.V., a dutch home grow mushroom farm, through its wholly-owned subsidiary RLH Netherlands B.V. MiniChamp, a 30-year-old home cultivation mushroom packaging company with consumers across several European countries, will continue...
Hr Morning
Sustainable investing and 401(k)s: What are my options?
One of the demands placed on human resources professionals who manage employer-sponsored retirement plans is keeping in stride with employee expectations and desires. These two elements are anything but static, changing as generational and consumer tastes evolve. Moreover, an HR director must have their finger on the pulse so that future employee interests are met with a degree of expertise that reflects the gravity of the work being done.
howafrica.com
Sharifah Hardie, The Talk Show Host Raising $1.5 billion For Black Businesses
Sharifah Hardie is an American entrepreneur, influencer, business consultant, Candidate for Senate, and media personality. She is also behind the crowdfunding platform Support My Black Business. Hardie launched the Support My Black Business platform to help local Black businesses to generate funding. In this regard, she intends to raise $1.5...
gcimagazine.com
Calyxt, Evologic Technologies to Scale Up Sustainable Plant-based Ingredients
Calyxt, Inc., a plant-based synthetic biology company, has signed an agreement with its first manufacturing partner, Evologic Technologies GmbH, to further develop and scale its proprietary Plant Cell Matrix (PCM) technology platform. The PCM structure is a living system of various cell types designed to emulate the intercellular metabolism of an entire plant as it grows over time, produces and stores or excretes target chemistries.
worldcoffeeportal.com
Valora to expand returnable cup scheme across 200 Swiss café outlets
Valora operates around 2,700 café and kiosk outlets across Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Luxembourg and the Netherlands, including the Caffè Spettacolo chain | Photo credit: Valora. Swiss foodservice operator Valora has expanded a reusable coffee cup scheme across its Caffè Spettacolo, Brezelkönig, SuperGuud and k kiosk outlets.
thecoinrise.com
India Releases Concept Note on CBDC as it Plans Next Phase
The idea of a central bank-controlled digital money dubbed Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) has continued to gain traction in several nations of the world. This time, India takes its desire for a national digital currency dubbed the digital Rupee to the next phase with the release of a concept note.
thecoinrise.com
Binance Labs to Fund Seven Projects From MVB Accelerator Program
Binance Labs, the venture arm of Binance, the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange, announced its intention to invest in seven projects chosen from The Most Valuable Builder (MVB) Accelerator Program, a project that is jointly led by BNB Chain. Markedly, the seven selected projects cut across Decentralized Finance (DeFi), gaming,...
How liquor brands are shrugging off the family-run ethos to better diversify their workforces
Studies have frequently shown that ethnic and gender diversity on executive teams results in financial outperformance for the companies that are more inclusive. That data makes the business case for strengthening diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) an easy sell at alcohol producer Constellation Brands, where top leaders say the need is even more pronounced for consumer-driven brands. People want to see themselves in the brands they buy, Constellation contends, and thus diversity of thought internally will be well received externally.
teslarati.com
Electric tractor company could define agriculture in coming years
Ideanomics has announced that they have invested in electric tractor company Solectrac. Ideanomics is an investment firm looking to further the growth of electric vehicles, and the company they hope will do just that is Solectrac, an electric tractor manufacturer. Solectrac could be one of the first companies to bring electrified transport and production technology to the agriculture industry.
daystech.org
Hub71 startup GLEAC introduces utility NFT ‘Lovely Humans’
GLEAC, a Hub71 startup providing a mentorship community to assist individuals apply human expertise via simulated work conditions, has launched a utility NFT, ‘Lovely Humans’, permitting customers one-on-one time with international trade specialists for 5 hours. The profitable bidder can use the time with the trade skilled to...
