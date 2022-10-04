MILAN — Building strong connections and a focus on a new industrial culture drove the three-day leather trade show Lineapelle. With more than 1,100 exhibitors, compared with 725 in the September edition last year, the show ended with an optimistic mood. Lineapelle attracted more than 16,000 visitors, 47 percent up compared with last September, with visitors from the U.S., India, Mexico and Turkey, but also France, the United Kingdom, Portugal and Spain.More from WWDPrada RTW Spring 2023Prada Fall 2022 Repeat Show in BeijingA Closer Look at WWD's All-Secondhand Luxury Fashion Shoot A driving force of this restart was the simultaneous presence of...

