Dane County, WI

fox47.com

Local BocceRoll inventors aim for retail rollout

Some local individuals aren't playing games when it comes to, well, the game they invented. It just took 48 hours for them to create BocceRoll. It all started last year during a competition called Make48 in Madison. In that timespan, Claude Drehfal, Zach Huber, Ben Fisher, and Nikki Hageman went from idea to prototype to product. Now they're showing us how they're taking the next steps to make sure BocceRoll will be front and center in your backyard.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Flex Lanes have cut Beltline travel times by 30%, WisDOT says

MADISON, Wis. — If it feels like you’re spending less time on the Beltline, it’s because you probably are. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, average travel times on the Beltline have improved by more than 30% in the past two months since the Flex Lanes were introduced — even though traffic volume on the Beltline has risen in that time.
MADISON, WI
County
Dane County, WI
City
Madison, WI
fox47.com

Program teaches Green Co. students about dangers of intoxicated, distracted driving

MONROE, Wis. — SSM Health and Green County officials held an event Wednesday to warn teenagers about the consequences of drug use, underage drinking and distracted driving. The Prevent Alcohol and Risk-Related Trauma in Youth Program, held Wednesday morning at Monroe High School, featured multiple reenactments ranging from the scene of a car crash to an emergency room and a courtroom. A county judge and coroner were among those who took part to explain to students from across Green County as well as northern Illinois the consequences of their decisions.
GREEN COUNTY, WI
fox47.com

City of Madison redesigns outlawed ballot dropboxes with art, updated voting guidelines

MADISON, Wis. — If you had one of the 14 City of Madison ballot drop boxes from the 2020 election in your neighborhood, you might have noticed a change lately. The secured drop boxes, which were banned from use in future elections by the Wisconsin Supreme Court this past summer, are no longer decorated with the colors of the city’s flag. They have now been painted black and covered in artwork by artist Jenny Holzer, including a quote from Sojourner Truth: “Truth is powerful and will prevail.”
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Curbside brush collection in Madison ends for 2022

MADISON, Wis. — If you live in Madison, do not set out brush on your curbside for pickup. Brush collection is over for 2022. City officials said that nearly all of Madison’s neighborhoods have been given five guaranteed chances for brush collection this year, and Streets Division crews are working to complete pickup for neighborhoods on the city’s far west side.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Madison police release surveillance photos of suspects from September motel robbery

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police have released two surveillance images as they continue to investigate a robbery at a motel off of the Beltline last month. The robbery happened just after 2 a.m. on September 12 at the Super 8 Motel at 1602 W. Beltline Highway, just off Fish Hatchery Road. The front desk attendant reported two men entered the hotel and implied they had a gun, although the attendant did not see it.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Culver's to bring back the CurderBurger next week

MADISON, Wis. — One year after it caused a statewide frenzy, the CurderBurger is returning to Culver’s. The burger will be back on the restaurant chain’s menus starting October 12, and this year customers will have more time to get a taste. Instead of a one-day event, the CurderBurger will be available through the end of the month.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

$1 million Powerball winning ticket sold at Mauston Kwik Trip

MAUSTON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Lottery announced Tuesday that a $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold in Mauston. Officials said the ticket was sold at the Kwik Trip on Gateway Avenue on Saturday, the second time this year that a $1 million Powerball winner was sold in Wisconsin. This is the third time in the last five years that that Kiwk Trip location has sold a winning Powerball ticket.
MAUSTON, WI

Community Policy