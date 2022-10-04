Read full article on original website
Related
fox47.com
Local BocceRoll inventors aim for retail rollout
Some local individuals aren't playing games when it comes to, well, the game they invented. It just took 48 hours for them to create BocceRoll. It all started last year during a competition called Make48 in Madison. In that timespan, Claude Drehfal, Zach Huber, Ben Fisher, and Nikki Hageman went from idea to prototype to product. Now they're showing us how they're taking the next steps to make sure BocceRoll will be front and center in your backyard.
fox47.com
UnityPoint Health-Meriter announces training facility to counter staffing shortages
MADISON, Wis. — One of Madison’s major health care providers announced Tuesday plans to open a new training facility to better equip the local workforce amid declining retention rates that have only become worse since the pandemic’s onset. “Our entire industry has been working through a whole...
fox47.com
As Madison gas prices continue soaring, restaurant increases delivery charge
VERONA, Wis. — Less than one month ago, Madison hit its six-month low for an average gallon of gas at $3.29. That was at the tail end of a 14-week downswing in national gas prices that saw average prices nearing $5 per gallon in Wisconsin. Since then, they’ve soared, even more in the Badger State.
fox47.com
Flex Lanes have cut Beltline travel times by 30%, WisDOT says
MADISON, Wis. — If it feels like you’re spending less time on the Beltline, it’s because you probably are. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, average travel times on the Beltline have improved by more than 30% in the past two months since the Flex Lanes were introduced — even though traffic volume on the Beltline has risen in that time.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox47.com
Program teaches Green Co. students about dangers of intoxicated, distracted driving
MONROE, Wis. — SSM Health and Green County officials held an event Wednesday to warn teenagers about the consequences of drug use, underage drinking and distracted driving. The Prevent Alcohol and Risk-Related Trauma in Youth Program, held Wednesday morning at Monroe High School, featured multiple reenactments ranging from the scene of a car crash to an emergency room and a courtroom. A county judge and coroner were among those who took part to explain to students from across Green County as well as northern Illinois the consequences of their decisions.
fox47.com
City of Madison redesigns outlawed ballot dropboxes with art, updated voting guidelines
MADISON, Wis. — If you had one of the 14 City of Madison ballot drop boxes from the 2020 election in your neighborhood, you might have noticed a change lately. The secured drop boxes, which were banned from use in future elections by the Wisconsin Supreme Court this past summer, are no longer decorated with the colors of the city’s flag. They have now been painted black and covered in artwork by artist Jenny Holzer, including a quote from Sojourner Truth: “Truth is powerful and will prevail.”
fox47.com
Curbside brush collection in Madison ends for 2022
MADISON, Wis. — If you live in Madison, do not set out brush on your curbside for pickup. Brush collection is over for 2022. City officials said that nearly all of Madison’s neighborhoods have been given five guaranteed chances for brush collection this year, and Streets Division crews are working to complete pickup for neighborhoods on the city’s far west side.
fox47.com
Darrell Brooks removed from court minutes into Waukesha parade trial after interruptions
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Waukesha parade suspect Darrell Brooks was removed from the courtroom by Judge Jennifer Dorow minutes into his trial after he interrupted her multiple times Thursday morning. Dorow was attempting to get through procedural notes before the jury was called into the courtroom when she made the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox47.com
Baraboo School District employee 1 of 3 men arrested, allegedly forced person out of car
BARABOO, Wis. — Baraboo police arrested three men — including a Baraboo School District staff member — Wednesday night after another male reported he and the passengers in his vehicle were unwillingly forced out of the car. Lieutenant Ryan La Broscian with the Baraboo Police Department said...
fox47.com
What happens if Darrell Brooks continues to interrupt during his trial?
MADISON, Wis. — Now that 16 jurors have been selected for the trial of Darrell Brooks, the man facing dozens of charges following last year’s Waukesha parade tragedy, the trial is set to formally get underway on Thursday. Brooks has been allowed to act as his own attorney...
fox47.com
Madison police release surveillance photos of suspects from September motel robbery
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police have released two surveillance images as they continue to investigate a robbery at a motel off of the Beltline last month. The robbery happened just after 2 a.m. on September 12 at the Super 8 Motel at 1602 W. Beltline Highway, just off Fish Hatchery Road. The front desk attendant reported two men entered the hotel and implied they had a gun, although the attendant did not see it.
fox47.com
Culver's to bring back the CurderBurger next week
MADISON, Wis. — One year after it caused a statewide frenzy, the CurderBurger is returning to Culver’s. The burger will be back on the restaurant chain’s menus starting October 12, and this year customers will have more time to get a taste. Instead of a one-day event, the CurderBurger will be available through the end of the month.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox47.com
Jury selected for trial of man accused of killing 6 at Waukesha parade
WAUKESHA, Wis. — A jury has been selected in the trial of the Milwaukee man charged with driving into a crowded holiday parade in Waukesha nearly a year ago. After two days of jury selection, 16 jurors were picked to hear the case Tuesday evening, online court records show.
fox47.com
$1 million Powerball winning ticket sold at Mauston Kwik Trip
MAUSTON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Lottery announced Tuesday that a $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold in Mauston. Officials said the ticket was sold at the Kwik Trip on Gateway Avenue on Saturday, the second time this year that a $1 million Powerball winner was sold in Wisconsin. This is the third time in the last five years that that Kiwk Trip location has sold a winning Powerball ticket.
fox47.com
Not guilty pleas for man, woman charged in 11-month-old daughter's 2021 overdose death
MADISON, Wis. — Attorneys for the parents charged in their 11-month-old daughter’s 2021 overdose death entered not guilty pleas on their clients’ behalfs Wednesday, online court records show. Kelsey Kindschy, 32, and Derrick Hawkins, 25, both of Madison, each face one felony charge of neglecting a child...
Comments / 0