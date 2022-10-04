ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Elizario, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVIA

Chalk the Block celebrates 15th anniversary this weekend

EL PASO, Texas - The City of El Paso is excited to announce that Chalk the Block presented. The Museums and Cultural Affairs Department invites the community to celebrate and. commemorate the 15th anniversary of Chalk the Block. The celebration includes local artistic. talent such as chalk artists, musicians, muralists...
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Share the El Paso Area You Advise Future Movers Not to Move to

Sometimes our curiosity gets the best of us when we scroll through social media. By that, I mean you read something that is asking for other opinions on a certain topic. The other day I was scrolling through Facebook and came across something on the Facebook page for Stuff To Do In Dallas regarding someone moving. A person was going to move to Dallas, Texas, and wanted to know what area NOT to move to.
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
El Paso, TX
City
San Elizario, TX
KVIA

‘Festival of Chariots’ to take over downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- The Festival of Chariots is taking over downtown El Paso, in conjunction with Chalk the Block's 15th anniversary. You can expect to things like meditation, yoga, a ayurvedic tent, vedic, astrology readings, theatrical performances by world-class performers, henna & face painting, plus free vegetarian meals & more!
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Do You Know Why El Paso Is In The Mountain Time Zone?

The short answer is, basically, because El Pasoans don't like being told what to do. Ain't that the truth? We are an independent bunch around El Chuco and when the United States Government initially established the four time zones, (1921), El Paso was placed in the central time zone along with the rest of Texas.
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#In The Desert#Chihuahuan Desert#Climates#Gardening#Elizario#Spanish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
95.5 KLAQ

10 Years Later, El Paso Still Never Forgot The Northpark Mall

In September 2011, demolition for Northeast El Paso's Northpark (Northgate) Mall began. In February 2012, the Northgate Mall was gone, leaving behind over 4 decades of memories. Gone... but not forgotten. If you cruise on Reddit, Pintrest, or Facebook, people still remember the Northpark mall fondly. (Where it used to...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

New county migrant processing center getting ready to open

EL PASO, Texas -- The new migrant processing center funded by the county is getting ready to open as hundreds of migrants arrive in El Paso daily. The new center, centrally located near the airport, would be able to take on about 600 migrants a day that already have a sponsor and a place to go.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Why does cold air make your tire pressure go low?

EL PASO, Texas -- As the weather goes from hot to cold, the air molecules begin to slow and move closer together in cold weather. Cold air is denser; it takes up less space in objects like a car tire. For every 10-degree drop in air temperature, the pressure in a car tire will fall The post Why does cold air make your tire pressure go low? appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EPPD investigating suspicious package in east side El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police department found a ‘suspicious item’ at the 11000 block of Montana Ave. The area is being blocked off. No additional information was provided. This is an ongoing situation and will be updated as soon as information comes into our newsroom. For local and breaking news, sports, weather […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Animal Services encourages ‘big dog’ adoptions in October

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Animal Services is joining forces with Best Friends Animal Society to help the most at-risk animal shelter populations, big dogs. The month of October marks National Adopt a Shelter Dog Month and will be dedicated to the “Love Large” campaign that encourages the adoption of large dogs. According […]
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy