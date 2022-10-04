Read full article on original website
This Democratic City in Texas is Out-Bussing Abbott and the Rest of TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
A Texas Mayor is Taking a Risk Funding the Migrants Entering its CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso Will Receive $2 Million in Federal Funds and Mayor Says No Disaster YetTom HandyEl Paso, TX
How El Paso is Handling the Influx of Thousands of MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants sleep on the streets of El Paso—VP Harris says the borders are secureT. WareEl Paso, TX
The El Paso Star on the Mountain Shines Red, But Not for Halloween – Here’s Why
No, they’re not trying to be spooky. But there is a reason why the star on the mountain is shining red instead of its usual bright white. And the Drug Enforcement Administration is behind it. Red Ribbon Week. According to the El Paso Chamber, which is in charge of...
KVIA
Chalk the Block celebrates 15th anniversary this weekend
EL PASO, Texas - The City of El Paso is excited to announce that Chalk the Block presented. The Museums and Cultural Affairs Department invites the community to celebrate and. commemorate the 15th anniversary of Chalk the Block. The celebration includes local artistic. talent such as chalk artists, musicians, muralists...
When the El Paso Rain Pours It Creates Terrible Road Conditions
El Paso being a desert city means some El Pasoans praise when we expect a little rain. But even then, sometimes a little rain can really do some damage. It's sad because not a lot of people get excited about the rain like some of us do. Instead of being...
Share the El Paso Area You Advise Future Movers Not to Move to
Sometimes our curiosity gets the best of us when we scroll through social media. By that, I mean you read something that is asking for other opinions on a certain topic. The other day I was scrolling through Facebook and came across something on the Facebook page for Stuff To Do In Dallas regarding someone moving. A person was going to move to Dallas, Texas, and wanted to know what area NOT to move to.
KVIA
‘Festival of Chariots’ to take over downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- The Festival of Chariots is taking over downtown El Paso, in conjunction with Chalk the Block's 15th anniversary. You can expect to things like meditation, yoga, a ayurvedic tent, vedic, astrology readings, theatrical performances by world-class performers, henna & face painting, plus free vegetarian meals & more!
Boozy Ice Cream Barlor Opens Second El Paso Location At The Canyons at Cimarron
Forget adult happy meals. Ice cream AND booze. TAKE MY MONEY NOW!! The Canyons at Cimarron just got a new tenant and it’s a place that will have adults screaming for more ice cream. Locally owned ice cream bar, Boozy Ice Cream Barlor, has expanded its business and has...
Do You Know Why El Paso Is In The Mountain Time Zone?
The short answer is, basically, because El Pasoans don't like being told what to do. Ain't that the truth? We are an independent bunch around El Chuco and when the United States Government initially established the four time zones, (1921), El Paso was placed in the central time zone along with the rest of Texas.
KVIA
Police: Suspicious item, area along Montana blocked off in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- What's only being described as a "suspicious item" has been found along the 11000 block of Montana, according to El Paso Police. The area is being blocked off. This is a developing news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks.
KFOX 14
Vice article raises concern about buses El Paso uses to charter migrants
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — An article published by Vice World News on Wednesday raised several questions about the buses the City of El Paso is using to transport migrants out of the city. It appears the author of the article, Luis Chaparro, followed buses from El Paso to...
cbs4local.com
LIST: Halloween events, attractions that are open in El Paso during Oct. 2022
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Halloween is almost here and there are a variety of events taking place in El Paso area to get you in the spooky spirit. KLAQ Haunted Houses of Terror in far east El Paso:. There is the Resident Evil house and The Devil's Asylum...
KSAT 12
A Mexican farmworker crossed the border dreaming of building his family a home. Days later, he was fatally shot in West Texas.
EL PASO — On Sept. 14, after a day of picking melons in a small ranching town in Durango, Mexico, with his father, Jesús Iván Sepúlveda Martínez packed a small duffel bag with some clothes and a blanket. Sepúlveda Martínez approached his common-law wife and their 6-month-old daughter and told them goodbye.
Adults In El Paso Sure Could Use an Adult Happy Meal…But Where?
There are some days grown adults wish they could be a kid again for simple pleasures. You know those big moments that once meant the world to you when your parents got you a happy meal. But now that tables have turned and you get to see your kid enjoy...
10 Years Later, El Paso Still Never Forgot The Northpark Mall
In September 2011, demolition for Northeast El Paso's Northpark (Northgate) Mall began. In February 2012, the Northgate Mall was gone, leaving behind over 4 decades of memories. Gone... but not forgotten. If you cruise on Reddit, Pintrest, or Facebook, people still remember the Northpark mall fondly. (Where it used to...
Full Moon Sound Bath At White Sands Back By Popular Demand
Instruments of Healing is back with one last full moon sound bath of the year at White Sands National Park. Throughout the year, Instruments of Healing has been hosting full moon sound baths at White Sans National Park, and due to popular demand, the event is back for one last time this month.
El Paso City Paying $4 Million Seems Like a Lot for Migrant Expenses
This money is going towards things like snacks, charter buses, hotel rooms, and food. But how much is too much?. A new article by Border Report details how migrant relate expenses will cost the city of El Paso upwards of four-million Dollars. Last week, El Paso mayor Oscar Leeser told...
Places Outside of Texas Closer To El Paso Than Places In Texas
El Paso is located on the western edge of Texas. pretty far away from the rest of Texas. El Paso is the 6th largest city in Texas, the only major city in Texas in the mountain time zone and is nowhere near the rest of Texas. If you head east...
KVIA
New county migrant processing center getting ready to open
EL PASO, Texas -- The new migrant processing center funded by the county is getting ready to open as hundreds of migrants arrive in El Paso daily. The new center, centrally located near the airport, would be able to take on about 600 migrants a day that already have a sponsor and a place to go.
Why does cold air make your tire pressure go low?
EL PASO, Texas -- As the weather goes from hot to cold, the air molecules begin to slow and move closer together in cold weather. Cold air is denser; it takes up less space in objects like a car tire. For every 10-degree drop in air temperature, the pressure in a car tire will fall The post Why does cold air make your tire pressure go low? appeared first on KVIA.
EPPD investigating suspicious package in east side El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police department found a ‘suspicious item’ at the 11000 block of Montana Ave. The area is being blocked off. No additional information was provided. This is an ongoing situation and will be updated as soon as information comes into our newsroom. For local and breaking news, sports, weather […]
Animal Services encourages ‘big dog’ adoptions in October
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Animal Services is joining forces with Best Friends Animal Society to help the most at-risk animal shelter populations, big dogs. The month of October marks National Adopt a Shelter Dog Month and will be dedicated to the “Love Large” campaign that encourages the adoption of large dogs. According […]
