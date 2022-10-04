Potential Tropical Cyclone Thirteen, a disturbance in the southern Caribbean, could become a tropical depression later today. It's forecast to strengthen into a tropical storm on Friday, possibly even reaching hurricane status by Sunday. It's set to track near the ABC Islands, the coast of NW Venezuela, & the Guajira Peninsula of Colombia through Friday morning before heading across the SW Caribbean, near the coast of Nicaragua by Sunday. Next name up on the list is Julia. Central America will need to watch it closely. A Potential Tropical Cyclone is a disturbance that has not yet developed into a tropical depression or tropical storm, but is forecast to brings a threat of tropical storm or hurricane conditions to land within 48 hours. The PTC designation allows the National Hurricane Center to issue advisories, watches or warnings even though the disturbance has not yet developed. Meanwhile, Tropical Depression 12 in the eastern Atlantic, is weakening several hundred miles WNW of the Cabo Verde Islands. It should fade out soon.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 14 HOURS AGO