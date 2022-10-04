ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Louisiana-based app offering auto parts delivery in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana-based delivery app has started offering delivery of auto parts to Baton Rouge residents. Residents can order auto items such as car batteries, windshield wipers, or tires from the nearest NAPA location through ASAP. The three NAPA locations that will be participating are Staring Lane, Florida Boulevard, and Airline Highway.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com

Best Stop Cajun Market to open a new location in Broussard; see where

A Best Stop Cajun Market will open in Broussard, the popular store announced on Facebook Wednesday. The store will open at 1008 Smede Highway in a space in the Evangeline Plaza shopping center in what is believed to be a second franchised location for the popular Scott business.
BROUSSARD, LA
theadvocate.com

See which two national restaurants are going into the former Chase Bank branch on Siegen Lane

Two fast-growing restaurant chains are moving into a former Chase Bank branch on Siegen Lane. Blaze Pizza and Jersey Mike's Subs are set to open in the space at 6556 Siegen, said Charlie Colvin, president of Momentum Commercial Real Estate, which is handling the leasing. Both restaurants should open in early 2023. This will be the first Baton Rouge location for Blaze, which will take up about 2,400 square feet. This will be the third Baton Rouge location for Jersey Mike's, which will take up about 1,300 square feet. Jersey Mike's is set to open locations in Denham Springs and Gonzales in the near future.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

$1.4 million to fight crime in three Baton Rouge neighborhoods

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A nonprofit was awarded $1.4 million dollars to help fight increasing crime rates in three Baton Rouge neighborhoods. The grant was given to Reclamation and Restoration Ministries (RRM) to fund a project dedicated to violent crime prevention in youth and adults, according to U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. The local nonprofit started in 1996 and moved to Baton Rouge in 2005 where it continued its work in preventing crime, drug abuse, and homelessness.
BATON ROUGE, LA
inregister.com

An ambitious redesign brings a Walden house into the future

It was the backyard pond that won her heart. When designer Ty Larkins' client Jennifer first saw this house in Baton Rouge's quaint, tree-lined Walden neighborhood back in 2007, the sprawling, wildlife-filled yard sold her. In the evenings, the pond's golden waters reflected pink and orange sunsets.
BATON ROUGE, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

Go Horseback Riding at Farr Park Equestrian Center

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Are you looking for something new and exciting to do in Baton Rouge? Head over to BREC's Farr Park Equestrian Center for a little horseback riding. They offer classes and so much more. I took a horseback riding lesson and learned so much. Farr Park Equestrian Center is a 300-acre property adjacent to the Mississippi River located at 6402 River Road in Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
cenlanow.com

Gordon McKernan celebrates 30 years of practice with a special giveaway

LOUISIANA, La. (WNTZ) — Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan is celebrating 30 years of practicing law by launching a special giveaway to thank the community for its support. The attorney's milestone anniversary serves as a testament to the commitment and longevity of Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys.
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrz.com

Massive drug ring operated for years out of lavish home on University Lake

BATON ROUGE – From the outside, the home on East Lakeshore Drive appeared to be nothing more than another upscale address that fronted University Lake. Inside, though, it was a different story. Hundreds of thousands of dollars were stashed in vents and hidden inside of columns. Guns of all...
louisianaradionetwork.com

Low Mississippi River water levels effecting barge shipments

Low water levels are limiting the amount of grain that can be shipped via barges on the Mississippi River. Louisiana Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain says nearly 99% of the water in the Mississippi comes from northern states, but after little to no rain its hindering agriculture shipments. "About 39% fewer...
LOUISIANA STATE
KSLA

Marathon Petroleum fire injures two

GARYVILLE, La. (WAFB) - An early morning fire at the Marathon Refinery in Garyville injured two workers, a company spokesman said. The fire, reported around 12:30 a.m. on October 5, was put out by Marathon Petroleum crews, Marathon spokesperson Melissa Ory said. Ory said all employees and contract workers were...
GARYVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

Pho real: A new, modern Vietnamese restaurant opens in Baton Rouge

A sign that reads, "Pho 97 Vietnamese Cuisine" hangs on a beige and brown building, seemingly like other pho restaurants. However, the interior transforms into an intimate, modern dining area with dark green walls, plush bar seating, and lowlight string lights and greenery atop wooden banisters.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

Marathon Petroleum in Garyville reports fire, 2 injuries

GARYVILLE, La. — Two people were injured after a fire at the Marathon Petroleum in Garyville Wednesday. The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff received a statement from Marathon that confirmed the fire started around 12:30 a.m. Two workers suffered injuries in the fire and received medical attention, according...
GARYVILLE, LA
brproud.com

Capital Cuisine – El Rio Grande

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – In Hispanic communities, food represents love and family. That love shines bright inside Baton Rouge's oldest Mexican restaurant. "The pay is very little — but it's alright," jokes Severo Urdiales. He is the founder of El Rio Grande. At 91-years-old,...
BATON ROUGE, LA

