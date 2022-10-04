Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Louisiana-based app offering auto parts delivery in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana-based delivery app has started offering delivery of auto parts to Baton Rouge residents. Residents can order auto items such as car batteries, windshield wipers, or tires from the nearest NAPA location through ASAP. The three NAPA locations that will be participating are Staring Lane, Florida Boulevard, and Airline Highway.
theadvocate.com
Economist: Weak Gulf of Mexico activity could hamper Lafayette economy, but job gains are on the horizon
The Lafayette area could gain 5,300 jobs over the next two years, but the region’s economy is likely to be held back by slow drilling activity in the Gulf of Mexico, according to the Louisiana Economic Forecast, an annual report published by economist Loren Scott. Scott’s report was unveiled...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge could gain more than 12,000 jobs over next two years; here’s why
Led by a pending industrial construction boom and the opening of a massive Amazon facility at the old Cortana Mall site, the Baton Rouge metro area is poised to gain 12,400 jobs over the next two years, according to the Louisiana Economic Forecast, an annual report published by economist Loren Scott.
theadvocate.com
Pharmaceutical company spends $1 million to convert North Baton Rouge site to ear tag manufacturing plant
A major international pharmaceutical company has spent more than $1 million to convert a North Baton Rouge veterinary medicine manufacturing facility into a plant that makes ear tags for cattle. Merck Animal Health said 33 people work in the plant at 2667 W. Dual St., roughly the same number of...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge Classic at Gino's: Rolfe McCollister draws on deep roots to start a new chapter
Rolfe McCollister didn't hesitate in selecting a restaurant for his Baton Rouge Classic lunch. He picked Gino's. Once we were there, I understood why. Not only was the food delicious, but the folks there know him well — from Gino, the owner, to Butch Smith, who has been waiting tables at Gino's since 1976.
theadvocate.com
Best Stop Cajun Market to open a new location in Broussard; see where
A Best Stop Cajun Market will open in Broussard, the popular store announced on Facebook Wednesday. The store will open at 1008 Smede Highway in a space in the Evangeline Plaza shopping center in what is believed to be a second franchised location for the popular Scott business. A location...
theadvocate.com
See which two national restaurants are going into the former Chase Bank branch on Siegen Lane
Two fast-growing restaurant chains are moving into a former Chase Bank branch on Siegen Lane. Blaze Pizza and Jersey Mike's Subs are set to open in the space at 6556 Siegen, said Charlie Colvin, president of Momentum Commercial Real Estate, which is handling the leasing. Both restaurants should open in early 2023. This will be the first Baton Rouge location for Blaze, which will take up about 2,400 square feet. This will be the third Baton Rouge location for Jersey Mike's, which will take up about 1,300 square feet. Jersey Mike's is set to open locations in Denham Springs and Gonzales in the near future.
brproud.com
$1.4 million to fight crime in three Baton Rouge neighborhoods
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A nonprofit was awarded $1.4 million dollars to help fight increasing crime rates in three Baton Rouge neighborhoods. The grant was given to Reclamation and Restoration Ministries (RRM) to fund a project dedicated to violent crime prevention in youth and adults, according to U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. The local nonprofit started in 1996 and moved to Baton Rouge in 2005 where it continued its work in preventing crime, drug abuse, and homelessness.
inregister.com
An ambitious redesign brings a Walden house into the future
It was the backyard pond that won her heart. When designer Ty Larkins’ client Jennifer first saw this house in Baton Rouge’s quaint, tree-lined Walden neighborhood back in 2007, the sprawling, wildlife-filled yard sold her. In the evenings, the pond’s golden waters reflected pink and orange sunsets. In...
thelouisianaweekend.com
Go Horseback Riding at Farr Park Equestrian Center
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Are you looking for something new and exciting to do in Baton Rouge? Head over to BREC’s Farr Park Equestrian Center for a little horseback riding. They offer classes and so much more. I took a horseback riding lesson and learned so much. Farr Park Equestrian Center is a 300-acre property adjacent to the Mississippi River located at 6402 River Road in Baton Rouge.
theadvocate.com
Drug ring operated in Baton Rouge mall parking lots, Lakeshore Drive home, indictment says
A crew of drug dealers that served as a major supplier of heroin and cocaine in East Baton Rouge Parish routinely exchanged dope at run-of-the mill places throughout the region, like Walmart parking lots and outside the Mall of Louisiana, prosecutors allege in a recently unsealed indictment. A federal grand...
wbrz.com
Man who lived in lakeside drug mansion also accused of taking money for botched construction job
BATON ROUGE- A man with ties to a prolific drug ring operated out of a Baton Rouge mansion around the LSU lakes is also accused of leaving a woman with an incomplete roof project after taking her money. Brenda Robinson said she hired Frank Francisco Palma in December 2020 to...
cenlanow.com
Gordon McKernan celebrates 30 years of practice with a special giveaway
LOUISIANA, La. (WNTZ) — Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan is celebrating 30 years of practicing law by launching a special giveaway to thank the community for its support. The attorney’s milestone anniversary serves as a testament to the commitment and longevity of Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys, which has...
wbrz.com
Massive drug ring operated for years out of lavish home on University Lake
BATON ROUGE – From the outside, the home on East Lakeshore Drive appeared to be nothing more than another upscale address that fronted University Lake. Inside, though, it was a different story. Hundreds of thousands of dollars were stashed in vents and hidden inside of columns. Guns of all...
brproud.com
‘American Idol’ finalist from Gonzales performing in Baton Rouge on Thursday night
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A musician from Ascension Parish who had a successful run on American Idol is performing in Baton Rouge on Thursday, October 6. Jovin Webb, of Gonzales made it all the way to Hollywood in 2020 after auditioning for the show in Baton Rouge. Webb...
louisianaradionetwork.com
Low Mississippi River water levels effecting barge shipments
Low water levels are limiting the amount of grain that can be shipped via barges on the Mississippi River. Louisiana Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain says nearly 99% of the water in the Mississippi comes from northern states, but after little to no rain its hindering agriculture shipments. “About 39% fewer...
KSLA
Marathon Petroleum fire injures two
GARYVILLE, La. (WAFB) - An early morning fire at the Marathon Refinery in Garyville injured two workers, a company spokesman said. The fire, reported around 12:30 a.m. on October 5, was put out by Marathon Petroleum crews, Marathon spokesperson Melissa Ory said. Ory said all employees and contract workers were...
theadvocate.com
Pho real: A new, modern Vietnamese restaurant opens in Baton Rouge
A sign that reads, “Pho 97 Vietnamese Cuisine” hangs on a beige and brown building, seemingly like other pho restaurants. However, the interior transforms into an intimate, modern dining area with dark green walls, plush bar seating, and lowlight string lights and greenery atop wooden banisters. After his...
WDSU
Marathon Petroleum in Garyville reports fire, 2 injuries
GARYVILLE, La. — Two people were injured after a fire at the Marathon Petroleum in Garyville Wednesday. The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff received a statement from Marathon that confirmed the fire started around 12:30 a.m. Two workers suffered injuries in the fire and received medical attention, according...
brproud.com
Capital Cuisine – El Rio Grande
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – In Hispanic communities, food represents love and family. That love shines bright inside Baton Rouge’s oldest Mexican restaurant. “The pay is very little — but it’s alright,” jokes Severo Urdiales. He is the founder of El Rio Grande. At 91-years-old,...
