macaronikid.com
Terror Trail & Trunk-or-Treat Festival - Oct 21 & 22
The Industry Sheriff's Youth Activities League, in partnership with the City of Industry and the Expo Center, will be hosting the 2nd Annual Terror Trail & Trunk-or-Treat Festival on Oct 21 and 22. What's happening at the Industry Hills Trails? Watch the full report from KCOI's Wanda Winters here: https://youtu.be/6bB_rG0C2PU.
KTEN.com
Losing daylight as October rolls on
(KTEN) – The fall season brings lower temperatures and beautiful foliage; things that people thoroughly enjoy. But there is one autumn feature that most people do not appreciate… shorter days. In fact, October features a loss of around an hour of daylight for Texoma. The northern United States...
gardeningknowhow.com
Pros And Cons Of Using Lake Water For Garden Beds
Utility costs are on the rise, so conservation can really impact the bills. Using available water to irrigate the landscape is an attractive option, but there are some considerations. Pumping water from a lake for irrigation may not be allowed in some regions. Every locality has its own rules, so it is important to check with authorities to determine if you can pump water from lake to garden.
Skanner
Swim Lessons Cancelled November 7 Through December 18 at East Portland Community Center
Due to extreme staff shortages, swim lessons will be canceled at East Portland Community Center from November 7 through December 18. The lessons are still available at Matt Dishman, Mt. Scott and Southwest community centers. The following link provides further details and an application: Aquatics Training Programs and Employment Opportunities.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Erin And Ben Napier's Tips For Decorating Your Home For The Holidays
Here are a few of Ben and Erin Napier's basic tips that you can customize to your own taste and aesthetic and apply in your own house this holiday season.
