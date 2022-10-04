Read full article on original website
Related
fox47.com
What happens if Darrell Brooks continues to interrupt during his trial?
MADISON, Wis. — Now that 16 jurors have been selected for the trial of Darrell Brooks, the man facing dozens of charges following last year’s Waukesha parade tragedy, the trial is set to formally get underway on Thursday. Brooks has been allowed to act as his own attorney...
fox47.com
Baraboo School District employee 1 of 3 men arrested, allegedly forced person out of car
BARABOO, Wis. — Baraboo police arrested three men — including a Baraboo School District staff member — Wednesday night after another male reported he and the passengers in his vehicle were unwillingly forced out of the car. Lieutenant Ryan La Broscian with the Baraboo Police Department said...
