KMPH.com
Teen motorcyclist dead after crashing into truck in Madera
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — A teen riding a motorcycle was killed Wednesday night after CHP says he ran a stop sign and was hit by a truck in Madera County. The California Highway Patrol responded to a call about a crash between a Ford F-250 and a 2004 Honda motorcycle in the intersection of Avenue 20 and Road 16 around 6 p.m.
KMPH.com
PG&E releasing more water from dam into San Joaquin River
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Pacific Gas and Electric has increased flows on a portion of the San Joaquin River by releasing more water from the Kerckhoff Dam in Fresno and Madera counties. PG&E advises the public to avoid entering the water during the high-flow event. Those recreating in or...
KMPH.com
Search continues for missing 20-year-old from Los Banos
LOS BANOS, Calif. (FOX26) — A Los Banos family is hoping the public can help locate a missing 20-year-old man who’s been missing for over a month. Nobody has seen or heard from Santana Rosales since Monday, Aug. 21. The Los Banos Police Department says Rosales is an...
KMPH.com
Bodies of kidnapped family of four found in Merced County orchard
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. — Four bodies have been found in a very remote farmland area and the sheriff's office has confirmed they belong to the family who was kidnapped in Merced. There is a special place in hell for this guy," says Sheriff Vernon Warnke. Deputies received a call...
KMPH.com
Suspect in Merced kidnapping, killing booked into jail
MERCED, Calif. — The Merced County Sheriff’s Office has announced the booking of the suspect accused of kidnapping and killing the family of four from Merced. 48-year-old Jesus Salgado is now at the Merced County Jail facing four counts of murder and four counts of kidnapping. Salgado was...
KMPH.com
Merced Kidnapping: "The American dream became the American nightmare," family speaks
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. — Two cousins are speaking out on the recent kidnapping of several members of their family, including a baby from Merced County. “My uncle, my aunt, and my cousin immigrated here in the early 2000s, seeking the American dream, through dedication and hard work to obtain that goal. Yesterday, that American dream became the American nightmare.”
KMPH.com
Merced County Sheriff believes there is 2nd suspect in kidnapping case
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. — Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke still believes Jesus Salgado didn't act alone in the kidnapping of four Merced family members whose bodies were found Wednesday evening in a rural area north of Dos Palos. Sheriff Warnke told Fox 26 News that he doesn't have the...
KMPH.com
Merced Kidnapping: Family of victims killed not asking for donations
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. — The Merced County Sheriff’s Office is making clear the family of the kidnapped and killed victims are not asking for any type of donations. As of now, no credible GoFundMe or other donation sites have been set up. According to the sheriff’s office, they...
KMPH.com
Suspect in Merced kidnapping identified/in custody, family remains missing
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. — The Merced County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect in the kidnapping of multiple people from the same family. Deputies say 48-Year-old Jesus Manuel Salgado was seen at an ATM in Atwater using a card that belonged to one of the missing victims. Salgado...
KMPH.com
2 more victims linked to series of killings in Stockton, police say
STOCKTON, Calif. (FOX26) — The Stockton Police Department has added two more victims who they believe are tied to the same suspect accused of five other killings. Officials are now saying a total of seven people were shot and six were killed. Detectives say six of those shooting happened...
KMPH.com
Video shows accused kidnapper taking family at gunpoint
MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — New information is now available in connection to a recent kidnapping in Merced. Detectives released surveillance video of the kidnapping at a news conference Wednesday morning. Amandeep Dheri, 39, Jasdeep Dheri, 36, Jasleen Kaur, 27, and 8-month-old baby Aroohi Dheri were all kidnapped on Monday.
KMPH.com
Scammers now going after EBT cardholders, draining their accounts
Multiple people are finding out the hard way that their EBT accounts have been drained. The California Department of Social Services (DSS) is aware of the scam going around across the state, including Fresno and Merced Counties. DSS says the funds are being taken through scammers and skimmers. Cardholders who...
