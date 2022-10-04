ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atwater, CA

KMPH.com

Teen motorcyclist dead after crashing into truck in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — A teen riding a motorcycle was killed Wednesday night after CHP says he ran a stop sign and was hit by a truck in Madera County. The California Highway Patrol responded to a call about a crash between a Ford F-250 and a 2004 Honda motorcycle in the intersection of Avenue 20 and Road 16 around 6 p.m.
MADERA COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

PG&E releasing more water from dam into San Joaquin River

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Pacific Gas and Electric has increased flows on a portion of the San Joaquin River by releasing more water from the Kerckhoff Dam in Fresno and Madera counties. PG&E advises the public to avoid entering the water during the high-flow event. Those recreating in or...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Search continues for missing 20-year-old from Los Banos

LOS BANOS, Calif. (FOX26) — A Los Banos family is hoping the public can help locate a missing 20-year-old man who’s been missing for over a month. Nobody has seen or heard from Santana Rosales since Monday, Aug. 21. The Los Banos Police Department says Rosales is an...
LOS BANOS, CA
KMPH.com

Suspect in Merced kidnapping, killing booked into jail

MERCED, Calif. — The Merced County Sheriff’s Office has announced the booking of the suspect accused of kidnapping and killing the family of four from Merced. 48-year-old Jesus Salgado is now at the Merced County Jail facing four counts of murder and four counts of kidnapping. Salgado was...
MERCED, CA
KMPH.com

2 more victims linked to series of killings in Stockton, police say

STOCKTON, Calif. (FOX26) — The Stockton Police Department has added two more victims who they believe are tied to the same suspect accused of five other killings. Officials are now saying a total of seven people were shot and six were killed. Detectives say six of those shooting happened...
STOCKTON, CA
KMPH.com

Video shows accused kidnapper taking family at gunpoint

MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — New information is now available in connection to a recent kidnapping in Merced. Detectives released surveillance video of the kidnapping at a news conference Wednesday morning. Amandeep Dheri, 39, Jasdeep Dheri, 36, Jasleen Kaur, 27, and 8-month-old baby Aroohi Dheri were all kidnapped on Monday.
MERCED, CA
KMPH.com

Scammers now going after EBT cardholders, draining their accounts

Multiple people are finding out the hard way that their EBT accounts have been drained. The California Department of Social Services (DSS) is aware of the scam going around across the state, including Fresno and Merced Counties. DSS says the funds are being taken through scammers and skimmers. Cardholders who...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA

