WXII 12
Old Town Elementary 'secure' status lifted
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: The school system has lifted the secure status for Old Town Elementary. PREVIOUS: Old Town Elementary is on "secure" status, according to the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. This is different from a lockdown as there is no threat at the school. The on secure status is...
Future of former Greensboro Regency Inn uncertain
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The former Regency Inn and Suites in Greensboro has been vacant for six months. It was used as a warming shelter for people experiencing homelessness this past winter. The old motel at 2701 North O. Henry Boulevard was planned to be permanent supportive housing but has instead been the target of vandals. There are several […]
rhinotimes.com
Guilford County Plans Another Session For Federal Funds Giveaway
The Guilford County Board of Commissioners has handed out a whole lot of federal grant money in recent months, but the board has many more millions to go before they exhaust the $104 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding that has so far gone to things like water system projects, initiatives to enhance social services in the county, arts programs and much more.
My Fox 8
Helping Hands High Point is making changes to meet needs
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Sometimes a helping hand is all it takes to get back on your feet. That’s where Helping Hands High Point comes in. It’s a nonprofit that provides food and financial assistance to low-income families, with a pantry that’s open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
triad-city-beat.com
GSO City Council passes amendments that critics say target the homeless community
Featured photo: A downtown sign enforces the ordinance that threatens to throw away belongings that are left in public spaces. (courtesy photo) After five hours of contentious comments and debate, Greensboro City Council passed three amendments to existing ordinances on Monday that critics say criminalize poverty and homelessness. Council split...
rhinotimes.com
Greensboro’s Kellin Foundation One Of Eight Recipients Of Grant To Fight Drug Abuse
Eight organizations across North Carolina will soon have more money to increase their substance abuse recovery services and to support those afflicted with the problem. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) is awarding roughly $4 million among eight community-based organizations in order to increase the availability of services provided by “certified peer support specialists.”
Old Gold Black
“They don’t deserve to die:” The downtown naloxone vending machine and harm reduction in Winston-Salem
Amanda Clark walked into the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center just before 3 p.m. one Thursday afternoon wearing a shirt reading “support not stigma” and a pin reading “harm reduction saves lives,” a clue to her mission. The next step in her mission was a...
‘Petrified’: Greensboro deputy city manager reveals the ‘freakiest thing’ he’s ever seen, and it happened at Bur-Mil Park
(WGHP) — As Halloween draws near, we are reopening our vault of the unexplained. There are countless stories from the Piedmont Triad that may leave you with more questions than answers. They may pique your curiosity or stoke your fear of the unknown — or you may find it easier to dismiss them as tall […]
WXII 12
Greensboro City Council passes ordinances after debate over homelessness
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Following heated public comment and a five-hour-long meeting, the Greensboro City Council voted to pass all threeordinances that locals were concerned would negatively impact the homeless population. Watch more headlines in the video above. One ordinance covered whether people may put objects on the street. The...
WXII 12
NCDHHS expanding services to address substance abuse
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is awarding almost $4,000,000 to eight organizations in North Carolina. The money will be spent on recovery services, support, and accessibility for people with substance use disorders. The services will be monitored and organized by Certified Peer...
$1.7 billion school bonds approved by Guilford County commissioners
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County commissioners voted 5-1 Tuesday to approve the $1.7 billion in bonds for Guilford County Schools. Voters approved the bonds at the polls over the summer. On Tuesday, commissioners gave the final say on if the school system will get the money. For the past...
WXII 12
Save lives, donate blood at the WXII 12 Community Blood Drive
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood, according to theAmerican Red Cross. You can help save lives by rolling up your sleeves and donating blood. Join the WXII 12 team and the American Red Cross as we collect blood donations. WXII 12 will hold...
Caswell County high school on 'soft' lockdown, according to district officials
CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Caswell County Schools Superintendent, Dr. Sandra Carter, said Bartlett Yancey Senior High School went into a soft lockdown Thursday morning. EMS addressed the medical needs of two students after reportedly being unresponsive. This investigation is ongoing. Stay with WFMY News 2 for more updates.
Roaches and expired food: This week’s Triangle restaurant sanitation scores (Oct. 4)
An inspector this week noted that one Triangle restaurant was in need of “better control” to avoid health violations.
Fill up on barbecue, bid on exclusive items, and help Hospice of Randolph
ASHEBORO, N.C. — Save the date to get your barbecue plate! On Saturday, October 15, you can pick up a $10 plate of barbecue, hush puppies, and all the fixings to benefit Hospice of Randolph, an affiliate of Hospice of the Piedmont. The other stars of the 37th annual...
WXII 12
American Cancer Society dunk tank with WXII raises over $1,300
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — WXII 12 News team made a splash in theCarolina Classic Fair dunk tank on Wednesday. Six of WXII's finest signed up to be soaked in efforts to help raise donations for the American Cancer Society's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event. The Making Strides Against Breast...
WXII 12
Guilford County Schools receives $1.7 billion in bonds Tuesday afternoon
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Local Government Commission approved $1.7 billion in bonds for Guilford County Schools. The Local Government Commission approved the bonds this afternoon. This comes after their 2023 budget approvals. The commission initially put that approval on hold in Sept. due to questions about...
Shooting reported near North Carolina A&T State University off-campus student housing: AggieAlert!
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There has been a reported shooting near North Carolina A&T State University off-campus student housing, according to an AggieAlert! The reported shooting occurred near the area of Sebastian Villages and Sebastian Courtyard, according to the original alert at 2:29 p.m. Reportedly, a black Nissan Rogue that was connected to the incident […]
WXII 12
Golfing to fund cancer services in Davie County
DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — On Wednesday morning, there were multiple golfing events for good causes in the Triad. One group raised funds for cancer services in Davie County for their 22nd year. The Oak Valley Ladies Golf Association spokesperson said the money will go towards helping cancer patients pay...
Burlington Biscuitville to be remodeled, parts of older building to be auctioned off
BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Burlington landmark is set to be torn down and rebuilt. An octagon-shaped Biscuitville location has stood on South Church Street for decades. The Greensboro-based chain said the restaurant closed this week, ahead of a complete makeover. Some are sad to see the unique building go....
