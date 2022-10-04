ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

WXII 12

Old Town Elementary 'secure' status lifted

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: The school system has lifted the secure status for Old Town Elementary. PREVIOUS: Old Town Elementary is on "secure" status, according to the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. This is different from a lockdown as there is no threat at the school. The on secure status is...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Future of former Greensboro Regency Inn uncertain

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The former Regency Inn and Suites in Greensboro has been vacant for six months. It was used as a warming shelter for people experiencing homelessness this past winter.  The old motel at 2701 North O. Henry Boulevard was planned to be permanent supportive housing but has instead been the target of vandals. There are several […]
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Guilford County Plans Another Session For Federal Funds Giveaway

The Guilford County Board of Commissioners has handed out a whole lot of federal grant money in recent months, but the board has many more millions to go before they exhaust the $104 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding that has so far gone to things like water system projects, initiatives to enhance social services in the county, arts programs and much more.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
My Fox 8

Helping Hands High Point is making changes to meet needs

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Sometimes a helping hand is all it takes to get back on your feet. That's where Helping Hands High Point comes in. It's a nonprofit that provides food and financial assistance to low-income families, with a pantry that's open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
HIGH POINT, NC
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
triad-city-beat.com

GSO City Council passes amendments that critics say target the homeless community

Featured photo: A downtown sign enforces the ordinance that threatens to throw away belongings that are left in public spaces. (courtesy photo) After five hours of contentious comments and debate, Greensboro City Council passed three amendments to existing ordinances on Monday that critics say criminalize poverty and homelessness. Council split...
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Greensboro's Kellin Foundation One Of Eight Recipients Of Grant To Fight Drug Abuse

Eight organizations across North Carolina will soon have more money to increase their substance abuse recovery services and to support those afflicted with the problem. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) is awarding roughly $4 million among eight community-based organizations in order to increase the availability of services provided by "certified peer support specialists."
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro City Council passes ordinances after debate over homelessness

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Following heated public comment and a five-hour-long meeting, the Greensboro City Council voted to pass all threeordinances that locals were concerned would negatively impact the homeless population. Watch more headlines in the video above. One ordinance covered whether people may put objects on the street. The...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

NCDHHS expanding services to address substance abuse

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is awarding almost $4,000,000 to eight organizations in North Carolina. The money will be spent on recovery services, support, and accessibility for people with substance use disorders. The services will be monitored and organized by Certified Peer...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Save lives, donate blood at the WXII 12 Community Blood Drive

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Every two seconds someone in the U.S. needs blood, according to theAmerican Red Cross. You can help save lives by rolling up your sleeves and donating blood. Join the WXII 12 team and the American Red Cross as we collect blood donations. WXII 12 will hold...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

American Cancer Society dunk tank with WXII raises over $1,300

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — WXII 12 News team made a splash in theCarolina Classic Fair dunk tank on Wednesday. Six of WXII's finest signed up to be soaked in efforts to help raise donations for the American Cancer Society's Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event. The Making Strides Against Breast...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Shooting reported near North Carolina A&T State University off-campus student housing: AggieAlert!

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There has been a reported shooting near North Carolina A&T State University off-campus student housing, according to an AggieAlert! The reported shooting occurred near the area of Sebastian Villages and Sebastian Courtyard, according to the original alert at 2:29 p.m. Reportedly, a black Nissan Rogue that was connected to the incident […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Golfing to fund cancer services in Davie County

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — On Wednesday morning, there were multiple golfing events for good causes in the Triad. One group raised funds for cancer services in Davie County for their 22nd year. The Oak Valley Ladies Golf Association spokesperson said the money will go towards helping cancer patients pay...
DAVIE COUNTY, NC

