A Top Notch Berkshire Guitarist Returns to a Premier Dance Band This Saturday
Without question, Berkshire County is loaded with some very talented musicians. As you have seen over the years, whether it's Live on the Lake in Pittsfield, Party in the Park in North Adams, or Sounds of Summer in Great Barrington, the bands that perform at these summer concerts are sure to get the crowd up and dancing.
Captain Jack’s Roadside Shack in Easthampton will be open all year
Captain Jack’s Roadside Shack in Easthampton isn’t planning to close for the winter season. Customers enjoyed lobster rolls, clams, fish tacos and more at the restaurant’s food truck last winter after it opened in November 2021 in front of River Valley Co-op, which bought the Easthampton property for an $18 million project that includes a 23,000-square-foot grocery store.
Gerry Weiss: UMass admits more students than it can handle
In Audrey Child’s letter of response (“Another side of housing in Amherst,” Sept. 30) to John Varner’s guest column, (“Amherst awash and slowly going under,” Sept. 23) she says it’s the fault of neighborhood intervention that there isn’t enough student housing in town, thus causing students to move into neighborhoods.
2 Brattleboro students overdose at high school
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Two students at Brattleboro Union High School suffered medical emergencies after taking drugs that may have contained fentanyl. Both students are said to be OK. In an email to families, interim Principal Cassie Damkoehler says it happened last week when they had two separate medical emergencies...
Greenfield police chief downgraded to ‘conditionally recertified’ by state
The state agency tasked with certifying police officers in Massachusetts has notified Greenfield Police Chief Robert Haigh that newly received information has changed his status from recertified to “conditionally recertified.”. In a letter dated October 4 addressed to Haigh from the Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Commission, the...
Some Hardwick residents ask selectmen to pull the reins on horse breeding, racing facility
HARDWICK - While Richard Fields spoke of his dream to site a thoroughbred race horse breeding, racing and retirement facility on Upper Church Street, some residents told selectmen that if Fields' dream were to come true, it would ruin theirs. At a public hearing Monday before selectmen, Fields and his business partner Robin...
Shots fired in Pittsfield neighborhood
PITTSFIELD — At least two homes were hit by gunfire at about 3:30pm Monday, moments after children got home from school. “The girl across the street, she had just gotten in the door and she didn’t hear it, thank God, because she’s there by herself for a little bit. It’s very scary,” said a neighbor.
It’s Illegal in MA to do This to Your Pet…5 Years in Prison, $2,500 Fine
Throughout the years that I have been working in radio here in Berkshire County, I would have guests on the air from various animal shelters. I was informed about which animals are looking for new homes as they were up for adoption. People's lives change, they have to move to areas that may not allow pets or they have family members that are allergic, whatever the reason, there would be a steady flow of furry friends that were ready to go home. I heard plenty of happy-ending stories over the years for these Berkshire County animals and was glad to hear that people were giving them warm, loving homes.
Holyoke Dean Tech teacher ousted amid probe into ‘flirting,’ sharing ‘inappropriate pictures’ with former student
HOLYOKE - A teacher at Holyoke High School Dean Campus was ousted amid an ongoing investigation into allegations that he “flirted” and “shared inappropriate photos” with a former student, according to school officials. Responding to an inquiry from The Republican, Holyoke Public Schools receiver-superintendent Anthony Soto...
The Elixir – Chicopee Falls’ newest bar – is ready for patrons
CHICOPEE – The vibrant decor and varied mixed drinks of The Elixir debuted in Chicopee on Sept. 15 during a ribbon cutting ceremony at the bar’s 19 Grove St. location. Owner Lisa Jablonski shared the establishment will honor Chicopee’s Polish roots while working to provide a plethora of new community offerings.
Berkshire County Native Has a Net Worth of an Incredible $30 Million
One thing I have noticed when looking up celebrities is one of the first suggestions you'll see in a Google search is their net worth. It goes to show that the public is interested in the big stars' financial stats. Some of those celebrities with the big ticket net worths hail from or live in Massachusetts and Berkshire County. For example, we previously featured an article on James Taylor's net worth. If you want to know what his number is, you can check it out by going here. We also featured an article on Massachusetts-born celebrity Mark Wahlberg. His net worth is just out of this world. Yeah, the number is pretty high. You can view and faint at the number by going here.
Chicopee dog dies after contracting disease found in puddles
We’re getting more answers on a story we first brought to you on Tuesday about the death of cannabis cultivation employee, Lorna McMurrey, in Holyoke. Holyoke Fire working to restore vintage 1930s truck. Updated: 15 hours ago. The Holyoke Fire Department is working to restore a piece of the...
Detached house sells for $611,000 in Westfield
A 2,900-square-foot house built in 2005 located at 28 Harvest Moon Lane in Westfield has a new owner. Robert Benoit bought the property from Felix Otero and Sherry A Otero on Sep. 1, 2022. The $611,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $211. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.5-acre lot.
Proposed Marijuana Dispensary Draws Sharp Criticism
Northampton residents are voicing opposition to the increasing number of marijuana shops in town, and city officials are beginning to take notice. Debate over the regulation of cannabis dispensaries in Northampton has escalated in past weeks, creating a stark divide in the Northampton community. Such debate comes after plans to open a cannabis dispensary called “Euphorium” in the downtown area of the Northampton village of Florence were met with harsh resistance by Florence residents, with some living in the greater Northampton area also expressing concerns.
I-91 South re-opened after Deerfield weigh station incident
A section of Interstate 91 in Franklin County has re-opened, after being closed for a portion of the morning commute Thursday.
Audrey Child: Another side of housing in Amherst
The figures John Varner brings up in his guest column (“Amherst awash and slowly going under,” Sept. 23) concerning housing in Amherst hold a lot of truth but just tell one side of the story. As a former member of the late Amherst Housing Partnership Fair Housing Committee,...
Moose killed in crash with tractor trailer on Mass. Pike in Westfield
A moose was killed on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Westfield Tuesday morning after a collision with a tractor-trailer, police said. Massachusetts State Police troopers at the Westfield Barracks said the collision occurred around 7 a.m. on the eastbound side of the highway, near Exit 41 to Route 202. The tractor-trailer...
Firefighter hurt in 2-alarm fire in Lunenburg, Massachusetts
LUNENBURG, Mass. — A firefighter was hurt battling a fire overnight in Lunenburg, Massachusetts. The fire broke out on Highland Street just after midnight. Fire officials said crews found heavy fire in the garage that extended into all levels of the home. None of the three people living in...
Brattleboro police investigate 2 deaths Wednesday
BRATTLEBORO — Local police said they had little information to report after finding two people dead in separate incidents Wednesday. Authorities found one body at a local motel and another on the bandstand of downtown’s Common. “There’s no reason for us to believe they’re related and we don’t...
Work continues on the Connecticut River despite the rain
All this rain has had a positive impact on one ongoing project along the Connecticut River.
