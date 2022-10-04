ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Captain Jack’s Roadside Shack in Easthampton will be open all year

Captain Jack’s Roadside Shack in Easthampton isn’t planning to close for the winter season. Customers enjoyed lobster rolls, clams, fish tacos and more at the restaurant’s food truck last winter after it opened in November 2021 in front of River Valley Co-op, which bought the Easthampton property for an $18 million project that includes a 23,000-square-foot grocery store.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Gerry Weiss: UMass admits more students than it can handle

In Audrey Child’s letter of response (“Another side of housing in Amherst,” Sept. 30) to John Varner’s guest column, (“Amherst awash and slowly going under,” Sept. 23) she says it’s the fault of neighborhood intervention that there isn’t enough student housing in town, thus causing students to move into neighborhoods.
AMHERST, MA
WCAX

2 Brattleboro students overdose at high school

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Two students at Brattleboro Union High School suffered medical emergencies after taking drugs that may have contained fentanyl. Both students are said to be OK. In an email to families, interim Principal Cassie Damkoehler says it happened last week when they had two separate medical emergencies...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
WNYT

Shots fired in Pittsfield neighborhood

PITTSFIELD — At least two homes were hit by gunfire at about 3:30pm Monday, moments after children got home from school. “The girl across the street, she had just gotten in the door and she didn’t hear it, thank God, because she’s there by herself for a little bit. It’s very scary,” said a neighbor.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WNAW 94.7

It’s Illegal in MA to do This to Your Pet…5 Years in Prison, $2,500 Fine

Throughout the years that I have been working in radio here in Berkshire County, I would have guests on the air from various animal shelters. I was informed about which animals are looking for new homes as they were up for adoption. People's lives change, they have to move to areas that may not allow pets or they have family members that are allergic, whatever the reason, there would be a steady flow of furry friends that were ready to go home. I heard plenty of happy-ending stories over the years for these Berkshire County animals and was glad to hear that people were giving them warm, loving homes.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
thereminder.com

The Elixir – Chicopee Falls’ newest bar – is ready for patrons

CHICOPEE – The vibrant decor and varied mixed drinks of The Elixir debuted in Chicopee on Sept. 15 during a ribbon cutting ceremony at the bar’s 19 Grove St. location. Owner Lisa Jablonski shared the establishment will honor Chicopee’s Polish roots while working to provide a plethora of new community offerings.
CHICOPEE, MA
WSBS

Berkshire County Native Has a Net Worth of an Incredible $30 Million

One thing I have noticed when looking up celebrities is one of the first suggestions you'll see in a Google search is their net worth. It goes to show that the public is interested in the big stars' financial stats. Some of those celebrities with the big ticket net worths hail from or live in Massachusetts and Berkshire County. For example, we previously featured an article on James Taylor's net worth. If you want to know what his number is, you can check it out by going here. We also featured an article on Massachusetts-born celebrity Mark Wahlberg. His net worth is just out of this world. Yeah, the number is pretty high. You can view and faint at the number by going here.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Chicopee dog dies after contracting disease found in puddles

We’re getting more answers on a story we first brought to you on Tuesday about the death of cannabis cultivation employee, Lorna McMurrey, in Holyoke. Holyoke Fire working to restore vintage 1930s truck. Updated: 15 hours ago. The Holyoke Fire Department is working to restore a piece of the...
CHICOPEE, MA
MassLive.com

Detached house sells for $611,000 in Westfield

A 2,900-square-foot house built in 2005 located at 28 Harvest Moon Lane in Westfield has a new owner. Robert Benoit bought the property from Felix Otero and Sherry A Otero on Sep. 1, 2022. The $611,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $211. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.5-acre lot.
WESTFIELD, MA
willistonian.org

Proposed Marijuana Dispensary Draws Sharp Criticism

Northampton residents are voicing opposition to the increasing number of marijuana shops in town, and city officials are beginning to take notice. Debate over the regulation of cannabis dispensaries in Northampton has escalated in past weeks, creating a stark divide in the Northampton community. Such debate comes after plans to open a cannabis dispensary called “Euphorium” in the downtown area of the Northampton village of Florence were met with harsh resistance by Florence residents, with some living in the greater Northampton area also expressing concerns.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
amherstbulletin.com

Audrey Child: Another side of housing in Amherst

The figures John Varner brings up in his guest column (“Amherst awash and slowly going under,” Sept. 23) concerning housing in Amherst hold a lot of truth but just tell one side of the story. As a former member of the late Amherst Housing Partnership Fair Housing Committee,...
AMHERST, MA
WCVB

Firefighter hurt in 2-alarm fire in Lunenburg, Massachusetts

LUNENBURG, Mass. — A firefighter was hurt battling a fire overnight in Lunenburg, Massachusetts. The fire broke out on Highland Street just after midnight. Fire officials said crews found heavy fire in the garage that extended into all levels of the home. None of the three people living in...
LUNENBURG, MA
VTDigger

Brattleboro police investigate 2 deaths Wednesday

BRATTLEBORO — Local police said they had little information to report after finding two people dead in separate incidents Wednesday. Authorities found one body at a local motel and another on the bandstand of downtown’s Common. “There’s no reason for us to believe they’re related and we don’t...
BRATTLEBORO, VT

