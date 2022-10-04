Read full article on original website
KMPH.com
Candlelight Vigil to honor family kidnapped, killed in Merced
MERCED, Calif. — The City of Merced is hosting a multi-day candlelight vigil in honor of the Singh Family who was kidnapped and killed earlier this week. According to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office, the family is believed to have been killed on the same day they were kidnapped, which was on Monday.
'Our worst fears were realized': Sheriff makes announcement about missing family
Merced County, California, Sheriff Vern Warnke says the bodies of a family of four kidnapped in California were found in a rural farm area days after being abducted at gunpoint.
Map shows where California family was kidnapped and later found dead
Members of a missing family were found dead in an orchard, 30 miles south of where they were kidnapped, officials said.
KMPH.com
Merced Kidnapping: Family of victims killed not asking for donations
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. — The Merced County Sheriff’s Office is making clear the family of the kidnapped and killed victims are not asking for any type of donations. As of now, no credible GoFundMe or other donation sites have been set up. According to the sheriff’s office, they...
KTVU FOX 2
RAW: Merced family kidnapped from business
Surveillance video taken at a vehicle storage business in Merced shows a man in a hoodie and a medical mask walking two brothers out of a portable and then going back inside to get the mother and the baby. The family was found dead two days later.
Sheriff: Baby among 4 family members kidnapped in CA
A Sikh family, including an 8-month-old child, was kidnapped at gunpoint from their gas station in central California by a man who destroyed evidence to cover his tracks.
KMPH.com
Bodies of kidnapped family of four found in Merced County orchard
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. — Four bodies have been found in a very remote farmland area and the sheriff's office has confirmed they belong to the family who was kidnapped in Merced. There is a special place in hell for this guy," says Sheriff Vernon Warnke. Deputies received a call...
KTVU FOX 2
Merced family kidnapping: Person of interest tries to take own life
Police in Merced are trying to determine if a man who tired killing himself when confronted by law enforcement is connected to the abduction of a family in Merced. The family is still missing. The person of interest is alleged to have used an ATM card belonging to one of the kidnapping victims.
Police: 4 family members kidnapped in California found dead
Authorities in California said a family of four who were kidnapped at gunpoint earlier this week have been found dead.
Missing Merced family of 4 found dead
MERCED COUNTY, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The bodies of the four missing family members who were kidnapped from their business have been found dead, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri were found dead in an orchard field that officials call “very very […]
8-month-old girl, her parents, and uncle reportedly kidnapped in Northern California
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (TCD) -- Law enforcement officials are searching for a man they believe kidnapped an infant, her parents, and her uncle from a local business. On Monday, Oct. 3, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office announced the four victims were reportedly "taken against their will" from a business on the 800 block of South Highway 59. The kidnapped individuals reportedly include 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her mother, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, her father, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, and her uncle, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh.
Kidnapped California family: Merced officials found missing uncle's truck on fire
California authorities found a truck belonging to a missing Merced man, believed kidnapped along with three of his family members, set ablaze in a rural area.
KMPH.com
