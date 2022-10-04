ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced County, CA

KMPH.com

Candlelight Vigil to honor family kidnapped, killed in Merced

MERCED, Calif. — The City of Merced is hosting a multi-day candlelight vigil in honor of the Singh Family who was kidnapped and killed earlier this week. According to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office, the family is believed to have been killed on the same day they were kidnapped, which was on Monday.
KTVU FOX 2

RAW: Merced family kidnapped from business

Surveillance video taken at a vehicle storage business in Merced shows a man in a hoodie and a medical mask walking two brothers out of a portable and then going back inside to get the mother and the baby. The family was found dead two days later.
KTVU FOX 2

Merced family kidnapping: Person of interest tries to take own life

Police in Merced are trying to determine if a man who tired killing himself when confronted by law enforcement is connected to the abduction of a family in Merced. The family is still missing. The person of interest is alleged to have used an ATM card belonging to one of the kidnapping victims.
YourCentralValley.com

Missing Merced family of 4 found dead

MERCED COUNTY, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The bodies of the four missing family members who were kidnapped from their business have been found dead, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office. 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri were found dead in an orchard field that officials call “very very […]
truecrimedaily

8-month-old girl, her parents, and uncle reportedly kidnapped in Northern California

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (TCD) -- Law enforcement officials are searching for a man they believe kidnapped an infant, her parents, and her uncle from a local business. On Monday, Oct. 3, the Merced County Sheriff’s Office announced the four victims were reportedly "taken against their will" from a business on the 800 block of South Highway 59. The kidnapped individuals reportedly include 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her mother, 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, her father, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, and her uncle, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh.
KMPH.com

Scammers now going after EBT cardholders, draining their accounts

Multiple people are finding out the hard way that their EBT accounts have been drained. The California Department of Social Services (DSS) is aware of the scam going around across the state, including Fresno and Merced Counties. DSS says the funds are being taken through scammers and skimmers. Cardholders who...
YourCentralValley.com

One of the valley’s most terrifying haunts returns

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Raisin Hell Ranch say they are set to return, this week, on October 7th with gates opening at 7 p.m. They are offering expanded attractions and shorter lines. The Ranch says residents from the Central Valley will be presented with two haunted attractions to walk through… if you dare! These attractions […]
KMPH.com

Search continues for missing 20-year-old from Los Banos

LOS BANOS, Calif. (FOX26) — A Los Banos family is hoping the public can help locate a missing 20-year-old man who’s been missing for over a month. Nobody has seen or heard from Santana Rosales since Monday, Aug. 21. The Los Banos Police Department says Rosales is an...
FOX40

Modesto 11-month-old, mother missing

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Modesto Police Department are looking for Candice Robinson, 23, of Modesto and her 11-month-old daughter. Robinson is believed to be “at-risk” due to a medical condition, according to police. She was last seen wearing a jean jacket, black shirt and white biker shorts and is believed to be in Fresno […]
CBS Sacramento

Newman middle school teacher arrested after child exploitation investigation

NEWMAN — A person who works as a middle school teacher in Newman has been arrested after an investigation into child exploitation. Newman police say, on Wednesday, officers served a search warrant at 28-year-old Austin Mendonca's Newman home. Mendonca was subsequently arrested and booked into Stanislaus County Jail on suspicion of possession of sexually explicit images of children. Mendonca works as a teacher at Yolo Middle School, police say. The Newman Crows Landing Unified School District was immediately notified after his arrest. Detectives say their investigation into Mendonca is still ongoing. 
NEWMAN, CA

