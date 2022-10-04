Read full article on original website
kfdi.com
Hazardous Waste Collection in Sedgwick County This Weekend
Sedgwick County Environmental Resources will host remote collection sites for all residents at the following dates and locations. Both events will be held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 – Spirit AeroSystems, K-15 and MacArthur St., Wichita, KS – Parking Lot P. Saturday, Oct. 15 –...
kfdi.com
Ascension Via Christi St. Francis Nurses Sign Petition to Unionize in Wichita
Nurses from Ascension Via Christi St. Francis signed a petition to create a union in Wichita. The petition was filed Monday through the National Labor Relations Board and signed by the National Nurses Organizing Committee – Missouri & Kansas/National Nurses United and an employer at Via Christi. Ascension Via...
kfdi.com
WSU report says Wichita area expects to have strongest job growth in Kansas
An updated forecast from Wichita State University says the Wichita area will be one of the strongest job growth areas for Kansas for the rest of this year into 2023. The university’s Center for Economic Development and Business Research has issued an updated jobs forecast. It said average employment in the Wichita metro area was up by 4,917 workers in 2021 for a growth of 1.7 percent. The COVID-19 pandemic caused a loss of 39,700 jobs in 2020, but the region added back 36,300 workers the next year. For 2022, the growth was over two percent for the first two quarters, but it’s expected to moderate the rest of the year and into 2023.
kfdi.com
Crime Stoppers focusing on DV offenders in October
As part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Crime Stoppers is focusing their efforts on seven people wanted for felony DV cases in the Wichita area. Tips that lead to the arrest of any these people will be eligible for a minimum reward of $1,000 through the month of October. Any tips leading to the arrest of someone else for felony domestic violence will be eligible for a minimum reward of $500.
kfdi.com
Wichita man charged with intent to distribute fentanyl
A federal grand jury has indicted a Wichita man in a drug trafficking case. 36-year-old Grant Lubbers is charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance (fentanyl) and one count of possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking offense. Prosecutors said Lubbers is accused...
kfdi.com
Man acquitted in fatal Wichita shooting sentenced for weapons charge
A Texas man who was acquitted in a fatal 2020 shooting in Wichita has been sentenced in connection with a weapons charge. 28-year-old Maurice Hall of Garland, Texas was found guilty in August of criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. He was sentenced Wednesday to 18 months of probation along with 75 hours of community service. If Hall violates the terms of his probation, he will face an underlying sentence of ten months in prison. Hall will have a curfew of 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, and he has authorization to transfer to Texas if that state’s court system approves.
kfdi.com
Two arrested in FBI raid in Hutchinson
Reports said two people were arrested by FBI agents in a raid on a home in Hutchinson early Wednesday morning. The raid was reported in the 500 block of North Grandview, on the east side of Hutchinson. Neighbors reported seeing an armored vehicle and several unmarked cars, and flash explosives were used during the raid.
