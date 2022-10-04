An updated forecast from Wichita State University says the Wichita area will be one of the strongest job growth areas for Kansas for the rest of this year into 2023. The university’s Center for Economic Development and Business Research has issued an updated jobs forecast. It said average employment in the Wichita metro area was up by 4,917 workers in 2021 for a growth of 1.7 percent. The COVID-19 pandemic caused a loss of 39,700 jobs in 2020, but the region added back 36,300 workers the next year. For 2022, the growth was over two percent for the first two quarters, but it’s expected to moderate the rest of the year and into 2023.

WICHITA, KS ・ 22 HOURS AGO