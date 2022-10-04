ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton, LA

KSLA

DiamondJacks will likely not reopen until as early as 2024

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana gaming revenue has dipped, working to recover from the pandemic’s hit to the gaming industry. Louisiana Gaming Control Board Chairman Ronnie Johns says the closing of DiamondJacks, the smoking ban, competition from Oklahoma casinos, and the current economy are all playing a role in the dip in revenue.
SHREVEPORT, LA
theforumnews.com

Fern Crossing at Bayou Pierre

Area history, topography and a passion for preservation at the forefront of planning. Work is underway to transform the former Haystack Apartments at the corner of East 70th Street and Fern Avenue into a luxury apartment community. is in Phase 1 of development. The $20 million renovation project by U.L....
SHREVEPORT, LA
Local
Louisiana Business
City
Shreveport, LA
State
Louisiana State
Shreveport, LA
Business
City
Benton, LA
q973radio.com

This Produce Shop Sells The Best Burger in Shreveport

It just might be Shreveport’s best kept secret. After a lifetime of trying Shreveport burgers, I am ready to unveil the best burger in Shreveport, Louisiana. To be honest, it’s not even close. Now, keep in mind, this is purely my opinion. Some of you may agree, while...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Southern Trace offering 5k reward for info on clubhouse fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Southern Trace Country Club in Shreveport is offering a reward for information that leads to determining the cause of a fire that damaged the clubhouse in September. When firefighters responded to the emergency call on Sept. 13, they found the clubhouse’s lower level filled...
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Who’s Got More Money? Caddo or Bossier Parish Residents?

I have a confession to make. I'm sure it was just because I grew up in the North Shreveport and Blanchard area in north Caddo Parish. As I child growing up in the area, I thought that all the people in Bossier Parish must be poor. Someone had told me that all of Shreveport's sewerage water was dumped into Red River, and that all of Bossier's drinking water was pumped out of Red River, so Bossier citizens must be poor.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

Shreveport man arrested for capital murder of 2 men in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Shreveport man was arrested on Wednesday in Mesquite for the capital murder of two people in Cherokee County, according to the sheriff’s office. The suspect, who officials identified as Devon Harris turned himself into the Mesquite Police Department. Officials said Harris was “identified the subject responsible for the murders […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
KTBS

New BCPD chief meets SPD chief for the first time

BOSSIER CITY, La. - Local leaders and law enforcement from both sides of the river got together Wednesday in Bossier for a meet-and-greet. Mayor Tommy Chandler organized the meeting to have new Police Chief Daniel Haugen meet Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith. The two men had never met in person before then.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
ktoy1047.com

MVA has traffic at standstill on Highway 67

Reports of half a dozen vehicles involved in the accident, with emergency vehicles responding. Traffic is being detoured down South 2148 to Highway 59. If you’re in the area, consider finding an alternate route. The Jamison-Thompson-Weatherford Building at 523 W. 3rd St. Texarkana, Texas, is one of ten recipients...
TEXARKANA, TX
KTBS

Former DeSoto Regional medical assistant pleads guilty to drug charge

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The former medical assistant at DeSoto Regional Health System pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to falsifying documents to get prescription pain pills. Debra Bossier, also known as Debra Palmer, 48, of Mansfield, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Donald E. Walter to one count of acquiring...
MANSFIELD, LA
KSLA

Bossier City Council delays vote on slashing funds for Bossier Arts Council

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - During Tuesday’s (Oct. 4) meeting, the Bossier City Council decided to continue a vote that would have cut funding to the Bossier Arts Council. The proposal seeks to slash the Bossier Arts Council’s (BAC) funding by $50,000 for the 2023 budget. It will be brought up again at Oct. 18′s city council meeting.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

3 missing in the ArkLaTex

Three people have been reported missing from their homes in the ArkLaTex. Here's a look at each one. Call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at 318-965-2203 with any information that could help locate Mitchell. Herman Buxton. Herman Buxton was last seen at the Randy Sams Shelter in Texarkana, Texas on...
TEXARKANA, TX
News Radio 710 KEEL

Bossier Sheriff’s Office Asking Public For Help With Missing Woman

Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian C. Whittington is asking the public for help locate a missing woman. Authorities say she was last heard from on Sunday, October 2nd, 2022. The missing woman has been identified as 59-year-old Deborah Mitchell of Haughton. The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office describes Mitchell as a while female who is 5'4 and approximately 150 pounds. She has grey hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a New Orleans Saints sweatshirt.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KSLA

City halts demolition of Fair Grounds Field

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The City of Shreveport has ordered its contractor to stop demolition of Fair Grounds Field. Henderson Construction Services told KSLA News 12 that it got the word in a call from the city about 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3. The halt to demolition comes days...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Winnsboro man arrested in Greenwood shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man accused of shooting at a repo agent and damaging property at a storage facility in Greenwood Tuesday has been booked into jail on multiple charges, Sheriff Steve Prator said Wednesday in a news release. Samuel McMurry, 42, of Winnsboro, is charged with aggravated assault with...
GREENWOOD, LA
KSLA

BPSO: Missing Haughton woman found safe

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office says a missing Haughton woman has been found. Deborah Mitchell, 59, was initially reported missing after not being heard from since Oct. 2.
HAUGHTON, LA

