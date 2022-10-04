Read full article on original website
Mudbugs Get First Home Win Of SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
High School Swimming Striding Through SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Amarillo Wranglers Sweep Mudbugs First Home Series of 2022-23 SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Cross Country Trails - September 17 ReportUnder The Radar NWLAMonroe, LA
KSLA
DiamondJacks will likely not reopen until as early as 2024
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana gaming revenue has dipped, working to recover from the pandemic’s hit to the gaming industry. Louisiana Gaming Control Board Chairman Ronnie Johns says the closing of DiamondJacks, the smoking ban, competition from Oklahoma casinos, and the current economy are all playing a role in the dip in revenue.
bossierpress.com
Red River Brewpub @ The Garage announces October 14 opening of their East Bank location
The newly dubbed “Red River Brewpub @ the Garage” will be opening its doors in the East Bank District of Bossier City on October 14th, 2022 at 11 am. The newly renovated brewery and restaurant relocated from Shreveport, and is excited about its prospects in the popular East Bank Cultural District.
KSLA
DOTD secretary says Jimmie Davis Bridge project going back to square one
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) was in Bossier City on Thursday to give updates on a number of road projects in northwest Louisiana. Dr. Shawn Wilson attended the Rotary Club of Bossier City’s meeting Thursday, Oct. 6. Some of...
theforumnews.com
Fern Crossing at Bayou Pierre
Area history, topography and a passion for preservation at the forefront of planning. Work is underway to transform the former Haystack Apartments at the corner of East 70th Street and Fern Avenue into a luxury apartment community. is in Phase 1 of development. The $20 million renovation project by U.L....
q973radio.com
This Produce Shop Sells The Best Burger in Shreveport
It just might be Shreveport’s best kept secret. After a lifetime of trying Shreveport burgers, I am ready to unveil the best burger in Shreveport, Louisiana. To be honest, it’s not even close. Now, keep in mind, this is purely my opinion. Some of you may agree, while...
ktalnews.com
Southern Trace offering 5k reward for info on clubhouse fire
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Southern Trace Country Club in Shreveport is offering a reward for information that leads to determining the cause of a fire that damaged the clubhouse in September. When firefighters responded to the emergency call on Sept. 13, they found the clubhouse’s lower level filled...
KTBS
Motorists await new round of bids to fix jarring stretch of Interstate 20
BOSSIER CITY, La. -- If your commute takes you over all the bumps along Interstate 20 in this city, you're going to have to wait until at least the middle of next year to see any road construction work to fix it. Louisiana DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson says they hope...
Who’s Got More Money? Caddo or Bossier Parish Residents?
I have a confession to make. I'm sure it was just because I grew up in the North Shreveport and Blanchard area in north Caddo Parish. As I child growing up in the area, I thought that all the people in Bossier Parish must be poor. Someone had told me that all of Shreveport's sewerage water was dumped into Red River, and that all of Bossier's drinking water was pumped out of Red River, so Bossier citizens must be poor.
L'Observateur
Former Medical Assistant at Desoto Regional Health System Pleads Guilty in Federal Court
SHREVEPORT, La. – United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Debra Bossier a/k/a Debra Palmer, 48, of Mansfield, Louisiana, entered a guilty plea today to one count of acquiring or obtaining controlled substances by fraud. The hearing was held before United States District Judge Donald E. Walter. According...
Shreveport man arrested for capital murder of 2 men in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Shreveport man was arrested on Wednesday in Mesquite for the capital murder of two people in Cherokee County, according to the sheriff’s office. The suspect, who officials identified as Devon Harris turned himself into the Mesquite Police Department. Officials said Harris was “identified the subject responsible for the murders […]
KTBS
New BCPD chief meets SPD chief for the first time
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Local leaders and law enforcement from both sides of the river got together Wednesday in Bossier for a meet-and-greet. Mayor Tommy Chandler organized the meeting to have new Police Chief Daniel Haugen meet Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith. The two men had never met in person before then.
ktoy1047.com
MVA has traffic at standstill on Highway 67
Reports of half a dozen vehicles involved in the accident, with emergency vehicles responding. Traffic is being detoured down South 2148 to Highway 59. If you’re in the area, consider finding an alternate route. The Jamison-Thompson-Weatherford Building at 523 W. 3rd St. Texarkana, Texas, is one of ten recipients...
KTBS
Former DeSoto Regional medical assistant pleads guilty to drug charge
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The former medical assistant at DeSoto Regional Health System pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to falsifying documents to get prescription pain pills. Debra Bossier, also known as Debra Palmer, 48, of Mansfield, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Donald E. Walter to one count of acquiring...
KSLA
Bossier City Council delays vote on slashing funds for Bossier Arts Council
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - During Tuesday’s (Oct. 4) meeting, the Bossier City Council decided to continue a vote that would have cut funding to the Bossier Arts Council. The proposal seeks to slash the Bossier Arts Council’s (BAC) funding by $50,000 for the 2023 budget. It will be brought up again at Oct. 18′s city council meeting.
KTBS
3 missing in the ArkLaTex
Three people have been reported missing from their homes in the ArkLaTex. Here's a look at each one. Call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at 318-965-2203 with any information that could help locate Mitchell. Herman Buxton. Herman Buxton was last seen at the Randy Sams Shelter in Texarkana, Texas on...
Bossier Sheriff’s Office Asking Public For Help With Missing Woman
Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian C. Whittington is asking the public for help locate a missing woman. Authorities say she was last heard from on Sunday, October 2nd, 2022. The missing woman has been identified as 59-year-old Deborah Mitchell of Haughton. The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office describes Mitchell as a while female who is 5'4 and approximately 150 pounds. She has grey hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a New Orleans Saints sweatshirt.
KSLA
City halts demolition of Fair Grounds Field
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The City of Shreveport has ordered its contractor to stop demolition of Fair Grounds Field. Henderson Construction Services told KSLA News 12 that it got the word in a call from the city about 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3. The halt to demolition comes days...
KTBS
Winnsboro man arrested in Greenwood shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man accused of shooting at a repo agent and damaging property at a storage facility in Greenwood Tuesday has been booked into jail on multiple charges, Sheriff Steve Prator said Wednesday in a news release. Samuel McMurry, 42, of Winnsboro, is charged with aggravated assault with...
KSLA
BPSO: Missing Haughton woman found safe
HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office says a missing Haughton woman has been found. Deborah Mitchell, 59, was initially reported missing after not being heard from since Oct. 2.
txktoday.com
CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System Recognizes Associates for 3,230 Years of Service to Community
CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System, CHRISTUS St. Michael Rehabilitation Hospital, and CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital – Atlanta honored 267 Associates for their years of excellence and dedicated service to the community during their annual Associate Service Awards event on Sept. 29, 2022. Associates ranging in years of service from...
